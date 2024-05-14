– Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark failed to advance in the Queen of the Ring tournament, losing their respective matches on last night’s WWE Raw. They later spoke to Cathy Kelley in a WWE Digital Exclusive video on their losses. You can view that clip and some highlights below:

Baszler said to Kelley, “I don’t know, Kathy, how do you think I feel? Something’s not working, maybe I have this all wrong, maybe my motivation for everything is all wrong, I don’t know, right? I got some stuff to figure out you gonna point that out too? I don’t know.”

Zoey Stark later indicated to Kelley that it’s time for her and Baszler to make some changes. She stated on her defeat:

“My thoughts? How would you feel in this very moment, something that you’ve been dreaming of your entire life, and you’re that close you’re so close, and it’s just ripped away from you. Here’s the thing, Lyra didn’t beat me no, she, I just didn’t push her to the point I needed to push her. You know, I was just sitting here thinking, before you rudely interrupted me, I need to go back to who I was when I first got here to row, winning, I was taking over the division. Now I lose to Lyra. [LAUGH] You know what? Yeah. I think it’s time for Shayna and I to make some changes. And, you know, I think those changes need to come sooner rather than later.”

