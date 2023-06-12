Zoey Stark Thinks A Singles Match Against Becky Lynch Would Be “Incredible”

Having allied with Trish Stratus at Night of Champions, Zoey Stark is currently fixed in a position of strong opposition to Becky Lynch. Stark and Lynch are both slated for the upcoming women’s Ladder Match at Money in the Bank, but Stark still holds out hope for an eventual singles bout against her newest rival. She shared her thoughts on the concept in a recent interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk and theorized about the potential scheduling for the fight (via Fightful). You can find a highlight and listen to the complete podcast episode below.

On her hopes for confronting Lynch in the future: “Yeah, I would definitely have that one-on-one match with Becky. I’m definitely thinking probably after Money in the Bank is when it would probably make more sense, but for sure. Being able to be in a program with her is incredible. Like, she is amazing.”