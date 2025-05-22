Zoey Stark Thanks Fans For Support, Says She’ll Be Out A While

In a post on Twitter, Zoey Stark thanked everyone who has been giving her support since her knee injury on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW. She also noted that she will be out for a long time.

She wrote: “Wow the love and support means more to me than you’ll ever know! What hurts more than my knee is knowing I wont be able to perform for all of you for a while. I LOVE what I do and I’m blessed to do this. As the saying goes, the comeback is greater than the setback. Love you guys #StarkMarks”

Fightful Select notes that the fear backstage was that Stark would require surgery, although it’s unknown if that is the case at this. At any rate, Those backstage have said they’re preparing not to have Stark for the rest of the year.