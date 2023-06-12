Zoey Stark Says She and Trish Stratus Have a Plan For Money in the Bank

Trish Stratus has been in Zoey Stark’s corner as of late, and Stark says they’ll have a game plan for Money in the Bank. Stark is set to compete in the women’s Money in the Bank match at the July 1st PPV, and she spoke with Women’s Wrestling Talk about learning from Stratus and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On who paired her with Stratus: “If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know, but whoever came up with that idea, thank you because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great. We’re having a fun time. She’s been awesome, mentoring me and giving me good tips,” she said.

On Money in the Bank: “Now it’s time to win that Money in the Bank and take that briefcase. Trish is gonna help me out the whole way through. I’m not saying she’s gonna be ringside, but we’re gonna have a game plan on figuring out what the best course is. I’m going to be studying, Zelina [Vega] Becky [Lynch], and then whoever else is in that match.”