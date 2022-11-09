wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Turns On Nikkita Lyons, Attacks Her After Loss On WWE NXT
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
Zoey Stark’s heel turn is complete, as she attacked Nikkita Lyons following a loss in this week’s WWE NXT main event. Starks and Lyons were unsuccessful in taking the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles from Kayden Carter and Katana Chance due to a moment of miscommunication, with the champions retaining. After the match, Stark and Lyons prepared to hand the titles to the champions but Starks had a problem with letting go of the belt. She then turned and blasted Lyons with the title and stood over her as the show ended.
.@ZoeyStarkWWE just took out @nikkita_wwe! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0vfjozT2do
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Calls Out “Unprofessional” Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Jimmy Korderas Recommends Fans “Calm Down A Little Bit” About RAW is XXX Logo
- Vince McMahon Seen Having Dinner With Woman at NYC Restaurant
- Jay White On The Bullet Club Being Represented in Multiple Promotions, Possibility of Leaving NJPW