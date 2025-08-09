Zoey Stark Gives An Update On Her Recovery, Says It’s Been ‘Exhausting’

Zoey Stark has been off of WWE television since May, after she suffered a damaged ACL, MCL, and meniscus in her knee. In a post on Instagram, she gave an update on her recovery process.

She wrote: “What is up Stark Marks? It’s been a little bit since I posted so I thought I would get on here and give you guys an update, and to be completely honest, it’s been both mentally and physically exhausting and frustrating and I’m in a spot right now with my knee where it’s not wanting to bend and give me the full range of motion that I am looking for, and as much as that sucks, it’s okay. I will push through this. I will find a way around it. I will get to where I need to get. But boy is it frustrating. But there’s always a silver lining in a dark cloud, right? So there’s a couple things I’m happy for. I’m walking again, riding a stationary bike. We got a new puppy, Mad Max. Love that little guy. Seeing all of my animals, Sly the cat, Kai, and Max and them all play and get together, that lights my heart up so, that’s the joy of my day. But we’ll get through this.”