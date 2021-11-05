wrestling / News

Zoey Stark Will Need Surgery After Suffering Injury

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Zoey Stark NXT

It was reported earlier this week that Zoey Stark suffered a legitimate injury on an episode of WWE NXT and the segment of her being attacked by Toxic Attraction was done to write her off of television. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Stark suffered a knee injury in the ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc on October 26. She will have surgery on the knee “shortly.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Zoey Stark, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading