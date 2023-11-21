Zoey Stark Says She’s Wanted to Be a Wrestler since Childhood

In a new interview with Wrestling Inc, Zoey Stark shared some background details on her lifetime love of professional wrestling and her ambitions and interests in WWE. Stark explained what she’s looking forward to at the upcoming Survivor Series and wrestling aspects she hopes to see more of in the future. You can find a few highlights from her interview below.

On being a fan and a hopeful performer at a young age: “There wasn’t a defining moment of me watching a certain character and saying, ‘This is what I want to do.’ I just always know… Just growing up, I would get every single magazine that would come out, every single action figure, the titles, anytime that there was a pay-per-view, I would make a deal with my parents saying, ‘Hey, I’ll wash your car if I could get this pay-per-view,’ make some type of deal with them. So I just always loved wrestling in general and I knew this is what I’ve always wanted to do. This was my first and only thing that I’ve wanted to do.”

On her upcoming Survivor Series title challenge with Rhea Ripley: “She’s really high profile and that’s good for me. I’m not going to be selfish in any way saying that she needs to be fully focused on me. She has a lot going on and that’s fine, and I could take advantage of that.”

On intergender wrestling at WWE: “I would love to see more intergender wrestling. I understand why WWE doesn’t really do it, and if they do it, it’s far and few between, but I would love to absolutely work with one of the guys in WWE. This is where some of the best performers are at, so if I could be in the ring with them, I’d be happy.”