wrestling / News

Zoey Stark Wins WWE Speed Title Shot In Latest Episode

February 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Speed on X Logo Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Zoey Stark wins a shot at the Speed Championship. Stark defeated Shotzi to earn her opportunity. She will now challenge Candice LeRae next week.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading