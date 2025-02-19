wrestling / News
Zoey Stark Wins WWE Speed Title Shot In Latest Episode
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Zoey Stark wins a shot at the Speed Championship. Stark defeated Shotzi to earn her opportunity. She will now challenge Candice LeRae next week.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@ShotziWWE and @ZoeyStarkWWE go head-to-head in the Semifinals! Who will challenge @CandiceLeRae for the #WWESpeed Championship? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZWPXGs1q41
— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2025