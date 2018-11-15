ZWI: Daniel Bryan Upsets AJ Styles!

Since returning to action at WrestleMania this past April, things have not gone exactly the way that Daniel Bryan had hoped. Sure, he and Shane McMahon were victorious in their tag team match with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, and sure, that felt good.

The thing was, Daniel Bryan didn’t come back to win some tag team matches. He didn’t come back to help a friend settle a grudge. In fact, he didn’t even come back for some kind of redemption or feel-good comeback story. He came back because he never wanted to leave in the first place. He came back because twice he was stripped of championships that he had fought hard to win, all because of his injury status. He came back because he knew in his heart that he still had all the skills he had the night that he defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista in one night, and ended it holding the WWE World Heavyweight Championship belts above his head.

WrestleMania was supposed to be a quick step on his journey back to the top of WWE. He’d need some time to get fully back in ring shape, of course, but that was just a matter of getting his reps in. Even while he was on his company-imposed injury hiatus, Bryan stayed in tremendous shape, trained constantly, and was always studying new techniques.

This was all done because he knew that one day, he’d get that clearance. And he knew that when that day came, he’d be as ready as possible to go win his championship back.

Immediately after WrestleMania, it seemed like he’d be put on the fast track. Two nights after his return, he found himself wrestling WWE Champion AJ Styles on SmackDown. The match was fast-paced and neither man would give an inch. Unfortunately, following a superplex by Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura would interfere in the match, giving Bryan a DQ win. The lack of a real victory hurt, but Bryan knew that he’d acquitted himself well against one of the very best on the planet. He knew that if he could just keep the wins coming, he’d see AJ (or anyone else holding the WWE Title) again down the road.

A trip to Saudi Arabia to compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble would sidetrack those plans, however.

Bryan was stellar in the match, setting the Royal Rumble record at 1 hour, 16 minutes. However, it was the person who eliminated him that looked to be making a name – Big Cass. Cass had attacked Bryan ten days prior on SmackDown upon returning from a knee injury, and he followed that up by ending Bryan’s dream run in the Greatest Royal Rumble. It was clear that the young lion was looking to make his name on the beloved fan-favorite and former World Champion. For Cass, it was a smart play. For Bryan, it was an annoying distraction from his goal, but it also presented the opportunity to show that he could absolutely keep up with the new monsters on the roster.

Over the next couple of months, Bryan would get victories over Cass at both Backlash and Money in the Bank, forcing the big man to tap out on both occasions. And then, just like that, Big Cass was fired from WWE. Bryan was again without any real motivation. He knew that he wasn’t really that close to the WWE Title shot that he wanted, and the next few months would make it even worse.

He’d reunite with Kane and form Team Hell No. The duo would even challenge The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, falling short after the champs attacked Kane before the match could even begin. This was a nice thing for the fans, but it was light years away from where Bryan wanted to be. Just a few months into his return, Bryan knew he was dangerously close to becoming “just another guy,” if he wasn’t there already.

But he had an ace up his sleeve. It had been there since he first retired. There was another guy on the roster that had dogged him, repeatedly, knowing that Bryan couldn’t respond. The Miz and Bryan’s history was well-known to most – Miz was of course Bryan’s “mentor” on their season of NXT, and Bryan would go on to defeat Miz for the United States Championship. The two never got along, even after the feud was over. When Bryan retired and then returned as SmackDown GM, Miz never let Bryan off the hook.

Now that he was back, and now that Miz had successfully ducked him for months, it was time to settle that score. So Bryan and Miz were set to wrestle at SummerSlam, and Bryan knew that a win over someone as hot as Miz would catapult him back into the main event scene.

Miz had other plans, though. He is no dummy, and he knew that Bryan had been gunning for Miz. So he concocted a plan with his wife Maryse, and managed to win the match. Then Bryan and his wife Brie Bella would lose a mixed tag against Miz and Maryse at Hell in a Cell. It seemed like the world – nay, the universe – was telling Bryan that while he was still good, he was no longer great. He was no longer championship material. I mean, hell, he couldn’t even beat The Miz anymore.

His luck would change on October 6, during the Super Show-Down special. Getting one more crack at The Miz, the deal would be sweetened: the winner would get a WWE Title shot at Crown Jewel at the start of November.

Bryan knew that this could be his last chance, and he wasn’t going to let it slip away. In the match, however, it seemed as if he may have overthought the match, or fallen victim to an adrenaline dump. The Miz attacked immediately, and put it on Bryan, even connecting with his own version of Bryan’s running knee. A two-count followed, but when Miz attempted the Skull-Crushing Finale, Bryan suddenly reversed into a small package for the win. Maybe he wasn’t as out of it as he had led us to believe!

It would be on to Crown Jewel, where AJ Styles would be waiting. Only, Daniel Bryan decided that he didn’t to wrestle at the event, and his title shot was instead held on SmackDown, where he’d lose by submission to AJ Styles.

After months of ups and downs, and of fighting to earn a shot at the title, he had done it. And it ended up in another loss. At this point, Daniel Bryan wasn’t sure what was next for him.

On Tuesday night, as AJ Styles was in the ring talking about his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series with Paul Heyman, Daniel Bryan’s name came up quite a bit. Styles mentioned how he’d been beating everyone lately – and that included Bryan. This bothered Bryan, as he was fine with the loss to AJ – he accepted it, that is to say – and didn’t understand why the Champ had to continue to brag about it after the fact.

Styles saw how this irritated Bryan, and poked at the wound, triggering a brawl between the two. In the chaos, Shane McMahon decided that we’d do this one more time, to settle it once and for all. Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles. With the WWE Title on the line!

Watching at home, I was feeling two distinct emotions – the thrill of hoping to see Bryan win the championship again, whether it was right or wrong. On the other side, a feeling of dread that if Bryan lost again, he’d probably have to spend some time in the mid-card pool, fighting for another opportunity at the biggest prize in the game.

There’s no doubt in my mind that, as he sat in the locker room while SmackDown continued, Bryan had the same thoughts in his head. Back for seven months now, his return was highlighted with “fun matches” against opponents WWE fans wanted to see, but he rarely came out victorious in the important ones. It was starting to eat at him, but he refused to believe it was possible that he’d lost a step. Not with all the work he had put into returning in the first place.

As he sat there, he promised himself that if he was going to lose, it would be because AJ Styles was able to take absolutely everything Bryan would throw at him, and he’d be able to continue. Bryan would have no excuses if he came up short again. AJ Styles may just be that good he’d have to admit to himself.

The match, as usual, was great. Back and forth, high-intensity, close calls, the two fought tooth and nail for nearly twenty minutes. And then Bryan unleashed an incredible Greco-roman kick to the inner thigh, followed up with the running knee, and a three count later, was back on the top of the wrestling world.

I may be a journalist, and I try to be unbiased, but my fandom of Daniel Bryan is well-known, and I don’t try to hide it. I shouted in joy at the three count. Even as he assaulted AJ Styles after the bout – no doubt further receipts for the incredible amount of disrespect he had shown Bryan earlier in the night, totally reasonable – I could only find happiness in the situation.

Finally, Daniel Bryan figured out that the key to success is just taking it. We fought for him in 2014, but we couldn’t do it for him anymore. He tried to play fair, and he wound up falling to brass knuckles and other garbage.

No more. Daniel Bryan has seen the light. It reminds me of another former champion that had to take time off to injury, and came back slightly paranoid. I don’t want to say “Daniel Bryan is like Steve Austin!” because that’s ridiculous. But, I can see how, in some ways, Daniel Bryan’s actions could remind others of Steve Austin’s.

And waiting for Bryan is Brock Lesnar. It’s a match fans have talked about for years. With Bryan finally realizing that he needs to do whatever it takes to win, what would have at one time seemed like a walk in the park for Brock could end up being much more violent than we initially imagined.

Welcome back, Daniel Bryan. Congratulations, Champ.