ZWI: Thankful

Well, it’s just about Thanksgiving here (and will be if I’ve got my publish dates correct), which means it’s time for the usual Things in Wrestling for Which I’m Thankful column. Light on the actual news this week, your ZWI Editor-in-Chief just wants to go over the things that, in 2018, made me thankful to be a fan of our favorite sport, professional wrestling.



The Ribera Visit

2018 started off in an incredibly amazing way, as I went to Japan in January for a little business. I had made it clear that, while there, I had only one request: to make it to Ribera Steakhouse. I wrote about this at the time, but looking back on it ten months later, I still can’t believe that I made it there.

Even better, as made obvious by the picture, was that I ran into Rachael Ellering (who was making her first trip to Ribera), and she was kind enough to talk for a minute and take a picture.

For years, the place existed only as a dream location, one that I’d never actually visit. I’d read so many stories about the place, knew of all the wrestlers that had eaten there, and fantasized about one day having a Ribera jacket of my own, that it had become some mythological locale.

The food was adequate, but this isn’t about the cuisine – it’s about the environment. Just so many incredible old photographs of wrestlers, all in their jackets, all happy to pose with the owner. There are some action shots as well, all autographed by whomever is in the shot. You can stare at the ceiling the entire time, and never once be bored. The whole time I was there, I sat in complete awe. Hearing Rachael point out pictures of “Uncle Hawk and Uncle Animal,” seeing how she was marking out even harder than I was… it all added to such an incredibly surreal experience.

That I was able to check off such a huge Bucket List Item is something for which I’ll always be thankful. I didn’t know it then, but that was just the start of what would be an absolutely insane 2018 for me, as far as wrestling is concerned.

There are definitely worse ways to start things off.



Legends Met

A couple of months later, I would head to an indy show in San Francisco, where Jushin Liger was advertised to headline. Having been unable to attend a show while I was in Japan, I decided to go to this show after some initial hesitation, presumably because I’m dumb sometimes.

While the show itself was incredibly fun, it was what came afterwards that really made my night, as it was announced that Liger would be available for autographs and photos once the show was over. My buddy – who had driven us – was kind enough to let me wait the 20 or so minutes in line that was needed before I got my turn.

As with the Ribera Trip, I wrote about this previously, but the short version is that I’ve loved Jushin Liger since I first saw him in WCW, and could not believe that I’d finally get the chance to see him compete, live, in 2018. That I would also get to meet him was icing on an already delicious cake.

Meeting him was mind-blowing. He showed appreciation for the Liger shirt I wore. I told him he is “ichiban,” quickly exhausting 30% of my known Japanese. We took a picture, and I had him sign the back of my cell phone, since I had nothing else. He got a big kick out of it, asking if I was sure. Uh, yes, Wrestling God Liger, I’m sure.

It was my honor to meet the #Chairman himself, @laparktapia thanks to @PWRevolution this past Saturday! An absolute legend! pic.twitter.com/eioUE472Vs — Mocha Dino (@biptronic) July 30, 2018

I also was lucky enough to meet LA Park (WCW’s La Parka) at a show in July in Santa Rosa, California, for another indy show. While not quite on the same level as Liger for me, meeting Parka (I just can’t use his current name, I’m sorry) was still a huge feather in the cap. I told him how much I enjoyed watching him compete all these years, and thanked him for coming to the show. He was very nice, and did his best to entertain the fans that attended the show. If you’ve been to an indy event, you know that you can risk seeing some older wrestlers sleepwalk their way through their match. Not Parka, though.

That 2018 would give me the opportunity to meet two internationally famous wrestling legends is something I still have trouble grasping. It was an honor and privilege to get to share any time with them, and it was even better that they made sure that the experiences were more than memorable. Huge shoutouts to Jushin Liger and LA Park for the decades of ass-kicking excellence they’ve brought to the table.



Unexpected Shows

The last thing I’d like to specifically call out this year are two shows that I never thought I’d see, but was happy that I did.

The first one is the New Japan G1 Special that took place in July from San Francisco’s Cow Palace. It seemed like 2018 had a plan for me – get to Japan first, then go to Ribera, then meet Jushin Liger, and finally attend a New Japan show. I was more than happy to follow this plan.

The very idea of a New Japan show taking place in California had, for a long time, seemed ridiculous. But when they ran a couple shows in Long Beach, the dreams started up. When the show was finally announced, I didn’t care what the card was going to be, because I was going to be there.

While I didn’t get the opportunity to really meet anyone this time, I still had the opportunity to see a bunch of my favorites live and in person for the first time ever. Tama Tonga, Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, among many others, were in my home arena, giving us incredible match after incredible match! Simply being there was beyond words, a culmination of years of following Japanese wrestling while never getting to attend a show. That New Japan had gained some traction in America in recent years due to its close relationship with Ring of Honor made it even better. People were excited to be there, the crowd was lively, and the wrestlers gave us all a great show.

Plus, I finally got to see Kenny Omega live. Uh, yeah, that was great.

The other show I’m thankful existed was WWE’s Evolution, where the ladies took center stage. Yes, yes, the crustier cynics will whine about how Impact Wrestling once made a throwaway One Night Only show that was all-Knockouts, but I think most level-headed people can understand why Evolution was a really, really big deal.

A little over three years into the Women’s Revolution, WWE finally allowed the ladies an entire pay per view event, and it was incredibly fun. Featuring women from the Mae Young Classic, NXT, SmackDown, and RAW (along with a couple legends mixed in), this show featured a little something for everyone, and proved that the women can do it just fine, thank you very much.

The star of the show, of course, was the impeccable Last Woman Standing match between Becky Lynch and Charlotte, which saw the two deliver astonishing beatings to the other, with Becky finally getting the victory after powerbombing Charlotte through a table. Fans also got to see Rhea Ripley on the pre-show, Trish and Lita teaming once more, Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane do battle, and Ronda Rousey making Nikki Bella tap out.

In one night, WWE managed to tip its cap to three different eras of Women’s Wrestling, and they managed to do so in a way that didn’t feel too heavy-handed or self-congratulatory. In an era where philanthropy is the future of marketing, it’s nice to see WWE play it cool sometimes.

Evolution is a moment that deserves immense pride. The women worked hard for years to earn the opportunity. They worked even harder that night to deliver an entertaining show. We as fans were just lucky enough to get to see the fruits of their labor, and for that, I’m truly thankful.

Of course, I’m always thankful for E_Li_Drake, and hope that after a 2018 that got off to a bad start for him and never really got back on track, that he can find his way back to the top of the mountain in Impact Wrestling.

Anyone looking to keep him down would have to be some kind of… dummy? Yeah!