24/7 Title Changes Hands Multiple During and After Women’s Royal Rumble

January 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
We have three 24/7 Championship changes that took place during and right after the Women’s Royal Rumble. During tonight’s women’s Rumble match, Alicia Fox pinned R-Truth and then got pinned back two minutes later. After the match, Peter Rosenberg tricked R-Truth at the kickoff panel booth and managed to pin him to take the title away. You can see pics and video from the moments below.

Fox’s reign was her first with the title, as is Rosenberg’s. Truth’s quick reign was his 47th.

