WWE News: 3MB Reunite At Jinder Mahal’s Wedding, Thea Hail To Wrestle In Her Hometown, WWE Vault Releases ECW Dark Match

– They’re a three man band! 3MB reunited recently, as the trio were at the wedding of Raj Dhesi, the former Jinder Mahal. You can see the photo of Dhesi, Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre below.

– As previously noted, Thea Hail advanced in the latest WWE Speed tournament and will next face Alba Fyre. That match will be taped on Monday before RAW, which is happening in Hail’s hometown of Pittsburgh. This will be Hail’s first time wrestling for WWE in her hometown.

– WWE Vault has released a dark match from 2001, featuring Danny Doring and Roadkill vs. Little Guido and Tony Mamaluke. PWInsider notes that the match, which happened at Madison Square Garden in New York, happened a few months after ECW closed. All four were told that the New York fans wouldn’t know them, except they got huge reactions and ECW chants. They wrestled a praised eight-minute match, only to come back and be lectured for overshadowing the stars at the show. None of them would be hired until years later.