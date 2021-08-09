wrestling / Columns
411 on Wrestling Podcast: ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton Tribute
August 9, 2021 | Posted by
In this special episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to pay tribute to “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton and discuss the top matches and moments from Eaton’s career.
*Intro
*0:17 Reaction to Bobby Eaton’s passing
*4:14 The early days of Eaton’s career
*9:24 The Midnight Express
*12:29 Favorite Midnight Express matches
*26:42 Eaton’s top singles matches
Donate to the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka’s family: https://www.gofundme.com/f/larrymania-living-on-in-his-girls
Subscribe to 411mania on YouTube
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
More Trending Stories
- New Statistics Show WWE Is More Profitable Now Than During Attitude Era
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made the Decision on This Week’s WWE NXT Releases
- Backstage Update on Adam Cole Meeting With Vince McMahon, Rumors on How It Went
- MJF Reportedly Deleted Tweet Directed at Seth Rollins ‘Plagiarism’ on WWE SmackDown