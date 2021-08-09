411 on Wrestling Podcast: ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton Tribute

In this special episode of the 411 On Wrestling Podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Steve Cook to pay tribute to “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton and discuss the top matches and moments from Eaton’s career.

*Intro

*0:17 Reaction to Bobby Eaton’s passing

*4:14 The early days of Eaton’s career

*9:24 The Midnight Express

*12:29 Favorite Midnight Express matches

*26:42 Eaton’s top singles matches

