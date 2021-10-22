411 on Wrestling Podcast: Okada Wins NJPW G1 Climax 31, Ibushi Injury, & Shibata Returns

In this episode of the 411 On Wrestling podcast, 411’s Blake Lovell is joined by 411’s Ian Hamilton to discuss the fallout from NJPW G1 Climax 31, Kazuchika Okada winning the tournament, Kota Ibushi’s injury, Katsuyori Shibata making his return to the ring, expectations for NJPW moving forward, and much more.

Intro

*1:05 NJPW G1 Climax 31 final

*3:40 Jeff Cobb’s performance in the tournament

*7:11 Zack Sabre Jr.’s spot in NJPW

*10:35 Katsuyori Shibata making his in-ring return

*18:22 Possible Wrestle Kingdom scenarios

*24:55 Surprises in this G1

*28:31 EVIL’s direction in NJPW

*31:57 Shingo Takagi’s title reign

