411’s Live Impact Hard to Kill 2020 Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s Impact Hard to Kill 2020 Review

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Mad Man Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock : Dave & Jake are at ringside. Shamrock attacks with leg kicks to begin, takes him down and Fulton gets a takedown, Shamrock looks for an arm bar but Fulton fights to the ropes and lays the boots to Shamrock. Fulton single legs him, Shamrock pulls a heel hook and Fulton makes the ropes. He follows with body shots, grounds Shamrock until Shamrock rolls out. Fulton misses a boot, Shamrock follows with strikes and Fulton works a hanging arm bar in the ropes. Shamrock tires a tope, gets caught and tries German and instead just drops Fulton down. He takes out Jake, posts Fulton and back in, Shamrock delivers kicks. Dave distracts him, gets taken out and the ref tosses oVe to the back as Fulton cuts off Shamrock. He attacks the arm, hits a chokeslam but Shamrock fires back, looks for a hanging kimura and drags Fulton to the mat. Fulton escapes, teasing he popped his shoulder out. He counters into a sloppy powerbomb, but Shamrock gets the rings of Saturn for the submission. Ken Shamrock defeated Mad Man Fulton @ 9:30 via submission

– Commentary talks about Swann’s ankle injury and that he may not compete tonight.