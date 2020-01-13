wrestling / News
411’s Live Impact Hard to Kill 2020 Coverage
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
Csonka’s Impact Hard to Kill 2020 Review
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
Mad Man Fulton vs. Ken Shamrock: Dave & Jake are at ringside. Shamrock attacks with leg kicks to begin, takes him down and Fulton gets a takedown, Shamrock looks for an arm bar but Fulton fights to the ropes and lays the boots to Shamrock. Fulton single legs him, Shamrock pulls a heel hook and Fulton makes the ropes. He follows with body shots, grounds Shamrock until Shamrock rolls out. Fulton misses a boot, Shamrock follows with strikes and Fulton works a hanging arm bar in the ropes. Shamrock tires a tope, gets caught and tries German and instead just drops Fulton down. He takes out Jake, posts Fulton and back in, Shamrock delivers kicks. Dave distracts him, gets taken out and the ref tosses oVe to the back as Fulton cuts off Shamrock. He attacks the arm, hits a chokeslam but Shamrock fires back, looks for a hanging kimura and drags Fulton to the mat. Fulton escapes, teasing he popped his shoulder out. He counters into a sloppy powerbomb, but Shamrock gets the rings of Saturn for the submission. Ken Shamrock defeated Mad Man Fulton @ 9:30 via submission
– Commentary talks about Swann’s ankle injury and that he may not compete tonight.
X-Division Title Match: Champion Ace Austin vs. Trey: Trey’s mom is at ringside. Trey attacks right away, to the floor and then back in as Trey tackles him and follows with ground and pound. Austin powders, cuts off the dive but Trey hits an enziguri. To the floor and Austin cuts him off with knee strikes, Trey fires back with kicks and a kick flip moonsault. Austin slams him to the apron, back in and Trey hits clotheslines, chops and Austin dumps him and follows with the Fosbury flop. They trade on the floor, Austin hits a suplex and slams Trey to the barricades. He follows with chops in front of Trey’s mom, and back in, Austin covers for 2. They trade, superkick by Austin and that gets 2. he follows with a slam, hits another and Trey then counters back and Austin chop blocks the knee and lays the boots to him. He targets the knee, delivers chops and then kicks. Austin follows with a trouble in paradise and the bangarama for 2. He follow with a sloppy sharpshooter, gets the playing card and paper cuts Trey, covering for 2. Austin delivers strikes, Trey fires back and hits a basement dropkick. Trey delivers clotheslines, fires up and hits an enziguri. He heads up top, Austin avoids and Trey hits an inverted suplex, into the dragon sleeper. Austin escapes, follows with strikes and Trey trips him up, and the flatliner follows for 2. Austin counters back with a disaster kick for 2. He takes him up top, follows and trey slips out into Cheeky nandos and a 619. Austin crotches him up top, hits a RANA and the fold for the win. Champion Ace Austin defeated Trey @ 12:55 via pin
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson on His Friendship With Ric Flair, How It Changed When He Retired, Their Relationship Now
- Big Swole, Several Other Wrestlers Call Out Tessa Blanchard Over Racial Slur and Bullying, Kiera Hogan Defends Her
- Backstage Rumor on WWE’s Perception of Luke Harper, Vince McMahon Said to be the Only Guy Who ‘Didn’t See It’ for Harper
- Backstage News on The Revival WWE Contract Status, What The Revival Wants From WWE