411’s NXT Vengeance Day Preview

Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s NXT Vengeance Day 2023 preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as always, and today NXT moves outside of the Capital Wrestling Center for the first such livestreamed event since NXT Stand & Deliver last year. WWE is putting a lot into this show and it has plenty of room to deliver with some very solid matchups and a bare minimum of thrown-together bouts. We have six matches to get into, so let’s go ahead and jump right in!

Two Out of Three Falls Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews

The sole announced match without a title will see two of the brand’s current top guys do battle. Apollo Crews has had a solid run since he returned to NXT. Sure, his gimmick of visions may be a little odd, but he’s mostly made it work and in the process he’s had some great matches that include a bout with the NXT Champion in December at NXT Deadline. Meanwhile, Carmelo Hayes has been a banner of the brand since NXT 2.0 launched and has carried that momentum into the current era with two dominant North American Championship reigns. As it stands right now, Crews seems to be a stopgap feud for Hayes while Bron Breakker deals with other things and that’s just fine. Crews works as a sort of gatekeeper for NXT Championship programs, which is not a bad way to go for him. Hayes’ direction has been set on that Championship match for a while, and it’s only a matter of time until he gets it. Crews and Hayes have a win each in their feud and this is the rubber match — itself, appropriately enough, set for two out of three falls. It’s hard to fathom a situation where Hayes doesn’t win here and go on to NXT Stand & Deliver for the title shot; the match should be quite good, but in the end expect Melo to pick up the win.

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James

This is the only real match that seems to be a bit of an afterthought. Which isn’t to say it will necessarily be bad, mind. Chance and Carter have been solid champions and have set the record for the longest run with the titles, but their reign hasn’t been the most memorable either. I can’t think of any particular feuds they’ve even had, and only a very few title defenses in over six months as champions. This match seems more in play to advance the frenemies storyline between James and Henley, who are at odds over James’ burgeoning relationship with Brooks Jensen and that whole thing where James tried to buy Henley’s parents’ bar (though that’s now been resolved). There’s always the chance that it’s been decided that Chance & Carter have had their reign and it’s time to put the titles on someone new, but I don’t think Henley and James are that team. Both of them are okay in the ring, but it’s currently about 60/40 on whether they end up breaking apart and feuding more directly. That would just be repeating the Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez situation if they have the tag team titles, so it’s unlikely that this is going to be their show to capture gold (especially with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn seemingly waiting in the wings now).

WINNER: Katana Chance and Kayden Carter (STILL NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase University

The New Day have been having a blast since they came down to NXT to shake up the Tag Team Championship picture. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been a nice little shot in the arm for the division, and they’ve been putting in great work with Pretty Deadly, Briggs & Jensen and others. The tag team ranks have gotten a boost with Gallus returning after an extended period off in addition to the many other teams in potential contention like Chase U, Enofe and Blade, Brooks & Jensen, Dyad, The Creeds, and Indus Sher. All this is to say that while it’s been great seeing New Day down in NXT and this will be a very fun match, I think the division is now at a place where it can stand on its own — and Kingston and Woods are probably ready to return to the main roster as the Road to WrestleMania kicks off.

That leads us to who will win. Pretty Deadly just had a nice little run as champions, and Chase U doesn’t seem like they’re ready for a run yet considering the direction of their storyline about whether Duke can be trusted or not. And Gallus seems like a natural fit for the tag titles; they can feud with any number of babyface teams but they also match up well against the heel teams too. Expect a wild “clash of styles” sort of match here, with Gallus boys on top when the bell rings.

WINNER: Gallus (NEW NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions)

NXT North American Championship Match

Wes Lee vs. Dijak

This is kind of a weird one to predict. On the one hand, Wes Lee feels like he’s still getting his feet under him as North American Champion. While his title reign is now in the triple digits, a decent bit of that time was spent under the shadow of Carmelo Hayes, who he didn’t beat in singles action until a bit after his initial title win. That was followed by a delayed feud with Tony D’Angelo, which led straight into this match. Meanwhile, Dijak has come back to NXT with a vengeance and has looked strong, but he only has a couple of wins under his belt. It feels like a major loss this early could hurt his push. So essentially, we have two guys who can’t necessarily afford to lose this match in order to retain their momentum. Lee is a hell of a worker who can bump his ass off for Dijak, and while the latter isn’t my favorite guy he should match up well with Lee here. I could easily see this going either way, but I have a feeling that NXT feels like Lee is well established enough and that Dijak could use the title win. I could easily see this prediction being wrong, but for now I’m calling for the title change.

WINNER: Dijak (NEW NXT North American Champion)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolan

While the NXT Championship match has been positioned in the marketing as the top bout for this show, in terms of storyline weight it feels like this is the actual main event. Much of the focus on NXT the past several weeks has been on Roxy’s early title reign and Toxic Attraction’s seeking revenge for the unnamed Mandy Rose’s loss. And to their credit, these three women have done their part in selling the feud. Roxy is a perfect sort of underdog champion; she’s young, extremely talented, and physically smaller which makes her seem like she’s up against the odds with whoever she faces. That includes Jacy and Gigi, who thankfully are shining on their own after Mandy’s departure. The arc of this storyline has actually been fairly fun; teasing the Toxic Attraction breakup over jealousy and then revealing it to be a ruse was a canny choice, especially when Roxy can come back and point out that those fractures Gigi and Jacy are probably actually there as she did on this week’s show. I would hate to see Toxic Attraction break up; I think that they deserve to go to the main roster as a team and they would be great additions to Raw or Smackdown. But I do think that their issues will at least briefly cause them to miss out on capturing the Women’s Title, allowing Roxy to continue her reign.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez (STILL NXT Women’s Champion)

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match

Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller

When Grayson Waller won the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline, I will admit that I expected his title match to be a one-and-done. I like Waller and I think he makes a great heel, but he feels very much like a guy who is destined to move onto the main roster at some point without ever having a run with the main title. To my surprise, the feud has carried into Vengeance Day thanks to an angle that saw the ring ropes malfunction and ruin his chances at defeating Bron at New Year’s Evil. And in truth, as much as I think that the ropes angle itself was a bit awkward, I don’t mind this. Waller is a guy who can credibly contend for the title because he’s got the boxing background to his character that he pulls off well enough in the ring to back up his more dynamic style. But this title is Bron’s, and it will remain Bron’s for now. The two had a very solid match at New Year’s Evil and with more time to go under the confines of a steel cage, I have every expectation they can deliver. Breakker almost certainly has a date already pencilled in with Carmelo Hayes at NXT Stand & Deliver in April, but this should be an enjoyable match regardless.

WINNER: Bron Breakker (STILL NXT Champion)

And that’s all we have for NXT Vengeance Day! With only six matches we should have plenty of time for everyone to put on some good matches for what promises to be a fun show. Thanks once again for reading and remember that we will have live coverage of the show courtesy our own Kevin Pantoja right here on 411mania.com. Now if you’ll excuse me, I gotta run — Isla Dawn is giving me some creepy looks, and I can’t figure out whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing…