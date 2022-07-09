411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.09.22 – Liv Morgan is Ready for Ronda Rousey, The Usos Claim Tag Team of The Year, and More!

411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 07.09.22

-No Jackie this week as she is covering The NHL Draft. Speaking of which go find the video of NHL coach Bruce Boudrea meeting Kevin Owens at the Draft. It’s amazing!

-We start with video of Drew McIntyre beating Butch and then cutting the ring ropes with his sword. Matt Camp welcomes us to the show and is joined by Sam Roberts this week.

-Headlines: Roman was back and Theory started playing mind games with The Bloodline. Nakamura beat Ludwig and GUNTHER which I am assuming leads to GUNTHER vs. Nakamura at SummerSlam.

-To the video where Ronda Rousey made Nattie tap-out to finish that feud for the time being. Ronda gets her rematch with Liv at SummerSlam.

-Liv Morgan is standing backstage and is asked if she is ready for Ronda. Liv says once Ronda is healed she will be ready for the fight of her life. Nobody loves that Championship more than her no matter if they came before or after and she is ready to prove everyone wrong.

-JBL joins the show from Bermuda where he is on a golfing trip. He jokes that Sam and Camp are dressed as models from MMM. They talk Liv/Ronda and JBL points out it is easier to defend a title than it is to take a title. He brings up Ronda was gracious after she lost the title, but that is out the window now. He brings up that some people grow with the Title and some get engulfed by it. He can’t wait to see what Liv does with it.

-The Usos and Theory still to come!

-Peacock commercials!

-SummerSlam! Nashville! July 30! Brock vs. Roman for the final time until some other Main Event person gets injured or suspended or fired.

-To the video where Shanky dances and The Viking Raiders destroy Jinder to get the win. New Day come out to give The VR an ass whooping and it doesn’t pan out for them as they get left laying once again. ND will always be over, so a heel team murdering them week after week is fine.

-Camp and Roberts discuss the feud as teams jockey for position in the Tag Division.

-To the video as The Usos make quick work of Los Lotharios. Can I have them back on Main Event if this is all they are going to get to do? The Usos vs Street Profits is set for SummerSlam with a special ref an The Usos want Roman.

-Kayla is backstage with The Usos and wants to follow up with them on the idea of a special ref. The Usos don’t care if there is a special ref, special announcer, or bell ringer. They accuse Kayla of calling them cheaters. They have Kayla step-off, even if they are still cool. They brag they had the match of the night at MITB and didn’t need ladders or kendo sticks. They are the Tag Team of the Year and people will put respect on their name. They continue to ramble a bit and inform us that they are The Ones. They seemed a little off there as the stumbled on the words a bit.

-Roberts and Camp discuss! They blast the officiating from MITB and discuss if The Proifts have The Usos number.

-Peacock commercials!

-To the video where GUNTHER lets us know there is no open challenge as someone has to earn the honor of challenging him. Nakamura wants Ludwig Kaiser and he runs through him rather quickly. GUNTHER provides tough love as he lays in the chops to Ludwig. Seems fair! Give me Nakamura vs. GUNTHER at SummerSlam. It’s time to get GUNTHER on a big show and Nakamura is a good name for him to SMASH.

-Roman Reigns kicked off SmackDown and Paul Heyman lets him know they have a problem named Brock Lesnar. Heyman is scared of Roman going savage to SMASH Brock for a 10 count. Roman needs the most violent performance of his career. Paul is an amazing hype man! Theory comes out just to play mind games and then leaves. Reigns’ reaction is great!

-Theory is standing by with Kayla and she covers that Theory gets a match with Madcap Moss next week. Eh, that doesn’t seem wise as neither man should lose that one as they have been doing well with Moss since getting him away from Corbin. Theory tells us everyone is going A Town Down!

-JBL is back is asked if it is a good idea to poke the bear of Roman Reigns. JBL says Roman has the greatest reign since Bruno as he apparently forgot about Hogan’s first reign. He feels this is the greatest threat to Roman’s run as he has not only Brock, but Theory and the briefcase looming. JBL can’t imagine Brock or Roman being out for a 10 count and that’s what makes the match so intriguing.

-They say farewell to JBL and discuss Brock/Roman some more. Sam backs up Heyman’s point that this is Brock’s last chance at Roman and that puts him in a corner. He thinks Brock will get the job done at Mania.

-Camp wraps things up without even a plug for The Bump.

-Thanks for reading!