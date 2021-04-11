Hello 411 guys, gals, enbies, and everyone else! Welcome to 411’s WrestleMania 37 Night Two preview! I’m Jeremy Thomas as always, and with night one in the books we have one more evening of big matches to look forward to. Night One stared off really rough between the lightning-inspired delays and a pretty brutal tag team turmoil match, but they picked it up nicely after that for a very good show all in all. But it’s time for night two, and based on the matches we have there’s a lot to look forward to. Let’s get right into it, because there’s plenty to discuss!

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Natalya & Tamina vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

So I expected Naomi and Lana to get this slot, so they could pay off Lana’s storyline with Jax and Baszler at in some kind of meaningful way. But no, instead we get Nattie and Tamina, who are certainly two people who wrestle. Honestly, the women’s tag team division is kind of in shambles and that’s not exactly a secret at this point. Jax and Baszler have reigned at the top of the devision for the better part of half a year, not including the 42-day Asuka and Charlotte Flair reign. The time is nigh to have them split via the dissension that has always been bubbling under the surface, and I’ll even take Natalya and Tamina as champs if it means that we get the belts off those two. This may be wishful booking, but I suspect that WWE gives the challengers their WrestleMania moment and move Jax and Baszler into the one-on-one feud few people want to see.

WINNER: Natalya & Tamina (NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions)

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

I’ve said this before but I’ll say it again: I know that people hate the Fiend vs. Randy Orton storyline, but I have really enjoyed it. I think it’s ridiculous, over the top, and borderline stupid at times, but it’s been so, so fun because Orton and Alexa Bliss have been fully committed to making it work. I’m an unabashed Alexa fan and I think this is the best character work of her career. Regardless, it all comes to a head here with this match. I was a little surprised this isn’t a cinematic match, but that’s harder to do without fans and WWE clearly wants to capitalize on the fans in the arena. There will still obviously be supernatural shenanigans, and I am here for it. As for the result, I expect that this is going to be a big win for the Fiend that sees Orton put out of action for a little while. That will allow him to get past this whole feud and come back refreshed and ready to wreak havoc again. And I’m good with that.

WINNER: The Fiend

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/Logan Paul)

It’s nice to see these two renew their lifelong rivalry. Sami Zayn’s conspiracy theory arc has been fairly fun, and Owens has made the great feud partner for Zayn that he’s always been. Adding Logan Paul into this feud is what it is; I can’t stand Paul in any capacity but he’s doing his job fine here. I don’t think I’m stretching to say that these two will have a really good match, and I’m really expecting Paul to play the Mike Tyson role in switching sides and turning on Zayn after Sami pisses him off to give Owens the win. It’s a sports entertainment finish, but it should play fine into the story depending on how Paul delivers.

WINNER: Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight

Big E vs. Apollo Crews

It’s heartening to see Apollo Crews finally getting a chance after five years of languishing at the bottom to middle of the card on main roster television. Crews’ new gimmick has breathed new life into his character, and it would be absolutely criminal to take his legs out from under him here with a loss in his (count ’em) sixth attempt to take the title from Big E. I would have liked to see E. have a longer reign, but he’s doing pretty well as a solo guy and can take a title loss here. We still don’t know what the hell a Nigerian Drum Fight is, but it sounds like just a street fight which will give Crews an opportunity to win in a way that doesn’t hurt Big E. too badly. Both of these guys can go, so I expect a solid match at least.

WINNER: Apollo Crews (NEW WWE Intercontinental Champion)

WWE United States Championship Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus

I’ve been on record as saying I’m not a big fan of Riddle, and I stand by that. I don’t think his gimmick is as entertaining as many others seem to think, and I think he’s a bit overrated as an in-ring performer. That said, it’s clear that WWE is solidly behind him and I’ll at least appreciate that WWE is getting behind new stars, even if they’re not the new stars I necessarily want. This feud was kind of thrown together, but it’s been good enough to justify the match. Sheamus is always a solid performer and I have no reason to believe he won’t do the same here, working fine with Riddle to put on a decently watchable match. I don’t see any legitimate reason to get the title off of Riddle right now, my own thoughts about him aside, and so I’m picking him to retain.

WINNER: Riddle (STILL WWE United States Champion)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE had a great opportunity to make a megastar in Rhea Ripley by putting her over Charlotte Flair last year, and they picked wrong. I don’t hate Flair, but the momentum was fully behind Ripley and giving Flair the win was simply the wrong choice. They have a second chance with Ripley — which they always knew they’d have, to be fair — and I don’t think that they’re going to make the same call. Asuka was pretty much always going to lose the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, and that’s not a slam on Asuka or the booking. I think that she’s had a very solid run at the top of the Raw women’s division, but the time for her to lose the title had come and if it wasn’t going to be Ripley, it would have been someone else. These two can absolutely deliver in the ring of course, and they have an interesting mix of style that could result in something really special. My expectations are high, and include Ripley holding the title in the air once the bell rings.

WINNER: Rhea Ripley (NEW Raw Women’s Champion)

WWE Universal Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

I don’t think there’s been a better champion in WWE in the past couple of years than Roman Reigns. I say that hoping I don’t get chopped into oblivion by WALTER, but Reigns is just the absolute full package and has been since he turned heel upon his return last year. Since he won the title at WWE Payback in August, he’s been a dominant force and has been non-stop firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, Edge has had a slightly rockier road thanks to his injury last year, but he’s been killing it upon his return. His ability to play the tweener in this storyline displays something that is kind of a lost art in wrestling; he’s been able to be believable as a heel against Bryan and a babyface against Reigns. Meanwhile, Bryan is obviously in this match to provide the underdog babyface role that he’s excelled in his entire WWE career. Put all of these elements in and you have every opportunity for a fantastic main event.

It’s hard to say I want to see Reigns lose the title, or even expect it, but now seems like a good time to take said title off of him and lead to a new development in his storyline. The only question becomes, is it Edge or Daniel Bryan? Bryan’s win would be a big moment for him obviously, but I’m going to go with Edge because it would be the bigger show-closing moment. We’ve seen Bryan close WrestleMania with a big title win — and sure, we’ve seen Edge have huge wins too. But this would be a triumphant return from a supposedly career-ending injury that would give night two its closing mega-moment. Honestly I could see it going to any of the three competitors, and I could totally be wrong here. But Edge is my pick.

WINNER: Edge (NEW WWE Universal Champion)

And that’s all we have for WrestleMania 37 Night Two! On paper, this has the chance to be an incredible card; outside of the Women’s Tag Team Title match there’s nothing in here that I’m not looking forward to. As long as the weather doesn’t ruin things, this could be a strong finish to WrestleMania weekend. Anyway, thanks once again for reading, and remember that we will have live coverage of the show courtesy of the one and only Scott Slimmer, right here on 411mania.com. I need to go now, because Alexa is looking for a new zombie and — well, frankly, there are worse ways to go…