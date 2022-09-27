411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.26.22 – Candice LeRae Talks RAW Debut and More!

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 09.06.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be joining the show later.

-Headlines: Edge made his return to RAW and challenged Balor to an “I Quit” Match. Let’s go! Next, Panda Express knocked off Alpha Academy. Finally, Lumis continued to stalk Miz as he also took out The Miz Squad!

-To the video where Bayley challenges Bianca Belair to a ladder match for the RAW Woman’s Championship. Bianca accepts and then goes on to beat Iyo Sky in a good match.

-Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka are standing by backstage. Bianca isn’t sure what Bayley thinking as last time they fought she planted her on a ladder with a KOD. Alexa and Asuka have her back and they have their eyes on the RAW Tag Titles. Alexa informs us that it is Asuka’s birthday and we get some singing.

-Jackie and Camp wish Asuka a Happy Birthday and Camp notes they are allowed to sing the song now if they wish. JBL joins the show and his video/audio is pretty awful as he cuts in and out. I am not going to even try to figure out what he is trying to say. They discuss Bayley/Bianca in the ladder match and Camp brings up that Bayley is trying to close the circle on what she started with Bianca over a year ago before her injury. Jackie wants Bianca’s jacket as JBL takes his leave for now. I assume they will be working on his audio/video.

-Candice LeRAe and Sami/Solo still to come!

-DX 25th Anniversary Celebration on RAW in 2 weeks and The Bloodline with Roman returns to RAW. Live from Brooklyn in 2 weeks it’s the season premiere.

-To the video as Candice LeRae made her RAW debut in a win over Nikki A.S.H. Camp and Jackie put over how amazing it is to return from birthing a child and getting back in the ring.

-Candice is backstage and she admits she is freaking out on the inside. She calls the moment wild and the fans made it perfect. She doesn’t want to talk about Damage CTRL for one night and focus all that was perfect. She gushes more and can’t stop smiling as she hears Sarah welcome her to the RAW roster. Good for Candice!

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Next week on RAW it’s Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae.

-To the video as see Panda Express get the win over Alpha Academy even with Austin Theory trying to run interference. Gargano gets the win for his team with a pin on Gable.

-Camp and Jackie discuss: Next week it’s Gargano vs. Otis and Gable vs. Braun Strowman.

-Liv/Ronda Extreme Rules hype video!

-To the video where Riddle beats Damian Priest with a roll-up in our RAW Main Event. Judgment Day attack, but Edge returns to make the save and throws out the challenge to Balor for an I Quit Match at Extreme Rules. Again, awesome!

-To the video as Sami Zayn (and his new shirt) get the win over AJ Styles thanks to help from Solo Sikoa.

-Sami and Solo are backstage and it seems Roman didn’t have to send them a message. They are family and they understand what needs to be done. They had to teach AJ a lesson and that’s what they did. Sami points out AJ disrespected his shirt, so he disrespected The Bloodline. He didn’t want to be here as he had tickets to see Ringo Star in Montreal and had to cancel to take care of business. He calls Solo his DAWG and they are out.

-JBL is back and we can at least hear him this time even if his mouth and audio aren’t in sync. He loves the new Sami shirt and feels AJ got what he deserved tonight.

-Next they discuss Edge/Balor and JBL agrees with Jackie that they don’t see anyway Edge says “I Quit.” Camp brings up that Edge has never had an I Quit Match in his career. Again, I love that all the matches have stipulations because it’s kind of the point of the PPV.

-JBL takes his leave as he is apparently partying with Bob Orton (again his audio sucks).

