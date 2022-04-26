411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Mustafa Ali and Asuka Talk Their Returns, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.25.22

Quick plug as I continue my way through 1997 with another Retro Review. This time I tackle ECW for the first time with Barely Legal.

-We see the close of the 8 Man Tag as Orton went RKO crazy to pop the crowd and cap off Orton’s 20 year anniversary special. Fun way to send the crowd home happy!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. JBL will be the featured guest this week.

-Headlines: Orton celebrates 20 years. Sonya Deville loses to Bianca Belair as Bianca gets a win in her hometown. Lashley beat Omos in arm wrestling, but gets destroyed after the contest.

-Now to our first main story as Becky Lynch returns to RAW since her loss at Mania and she is a little unhinged. Asuka interrupts as she makes her return from injury and the crowd is quite happy to see her. We have actual depth and more than one story with the women on RAW now. Bianca/Sonya, Asuka/Becky, Liv/Rhea. Amazing!

-Asuka is backstage and is all smiles. She cuts her normal high energy Asuka promo as she promises to stop Becky Lynch. She wants the RAW Woman’s Championship as nobody is ready for Asuka.

-Jackie wants to hangout with Asuka as he brings JBL on the show. He mentions Asuka’s undefeated streak was twice as long as Goldberg’s and he is all for Lynch/Asuka. They talk about Lynch trying to get back on track and it’s going to be hard against Asuka. JBL says Becky isn’t comfortable in her own skin right now and Asuka is the last person she wants to see right now.

-We move on to Randy Orton and his 20 year milestone. JBL says Randy is “God’s gift to wrestling.” He brings up that he was in a tag team with Cowboy Bob in Japan and was told then that 12 year old Randy was going to be something special. Jackie jokes that apparently Riddle keeps people feeling young.

-Mustafa Ali and Sonya Deville still to come.

-SmackDown: Zayn vs. Drew in a Steel Cage!

-Back with Balor getting pulled into the Edge/AJ feud as I have been waiting for. Though to be fair he just ate a loss tonight against Priest thanks to Edge causing a distraction. Hopefully Balor gets more involved as an ally to AJ Styles. Edge’s group is known as Judgment Day as Camp and Jackie discuss.

-Mustafa Ali returned tonight and ended up getting a win over Miz. Good for Ali as probably better than sitting at home waiting for a release that apparently isn’t coming. Ciampa decks Ali after the match as I can go for those two feuding.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Ali who is selling the jaw still. Ali says she had a game plan and wanted The US Title, but ended up in a match with Miz. He wants Theory and the US Title. KP brings up the attack from Ciampa. Ali doesn’t care about Ciampa as his focus is on Theory and the US Title. So, Ciampa is going to cost him his match with Theory is what I am reading into this.

-WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

-Back with Omos/Lashley in an arm wrestling battle which Lashley wins. Omos then destroys Lashley and we get another rematch for WrestleMania Backlash. Jack and Camp discuss!

-We see Bianca beat Sonya by count-out, but she restarts the match. She then uses a chair and gets disqualified, but another restart. Zelina and Carmella get involved, but Bianca runs them down and hits the KOD to retain in her hometown.

-Sonya is standing by with KP and says she was quick on her feet tonight to fix a situation. Carmella and Zelina failed tonight, so she doesn’t owe them anything. KP asks about Sonya being investigated and Sonya says it is up to her when she is a WWE official or a WWE Superstar. She doesn’t know what Pearce thinks and then walks off.

-JBL is back and he thinks KP should be suspended or fired immediately. JBL admits he would be the most corrupt WWE official and do exactly what Sonya is doing. Camp makes JBL break bringing up his run as SmackDown GM and then compares Sonya to MLB Ump Angel Hernandez. Ouch! Words hurt you know! JBL laughs and says his run as GM was mostly a rib on Dusty. They seemed to enjoy ribbing Dusty.

-They talk Bianca and JBL compares her to Jack Brisco and JBL as far as being a freak athlete that is just better than everyone else in that respect.

-They discuss Omos/Lashley and how much MVP can be an advantage for Omos this time. JBL compares MVP to Heyman. He calls Lashley a freak of nature and Omos needs seasoning which is why MVP is there.

Jackie thanks JBL for joining them. Omos is the guest this week. Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-JBL was fun and it was nice seeing Ali and Asuka back. Thanks for reading!