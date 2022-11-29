411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Candice LeRae Talks Raw Win, Street Profits On Return, More

-My boys and I have been battling the flu since Thanksgiving. Thankfully, medication is helping all three of us get through it and I have RAW Talk now (while keeping my eye on the Steeler game). Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They start with Kevin Owens getting a win over Jey Uso.

-Becky Lynch returned to RAW and got into a brawl with Damage CTRL. Fun stuff!

-Judgment and OC w/ Mia go to battle in an 8 person tag match. We get some highlights and Judgment Day get the win as Rhea pins Mia after Riptide. Camp notes the feud is not done.

-Next we get to the ongoing saga of Dexter Lumis and The Miz. Lumis finally makes his in ring main roster debut and gets the win in an anything goes match. Miz taps out and Lumis gets his money and WWE contract. Nice tough with Lumis passing out 100 dollar bills to some lucky kids at the show. Miz stealing one back from a kid was perfect as was Gargano popping out to hit a superkick and return the hundred.

-Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis are backstage with Byron Saxton. As you would expect Lumis gives Byron the silent treatment so Johnny steps in. He notes The Miz took advantage of Lumis for months and finally he got his revenge. Johnny knows Dexter has been building to this and has things to get off his chest. He wants Dexter to speak to the people and Lumis just stares. Johnny notes that is as good as we are going to get and it was a good interview he thinks.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Candice LeRae and The Street Profits still to come.

-NXT Deadline commercial!

-To the video as Theory notes The Austin Theory Era starts now. Rollins interrupts and lets Theory know that Monday Nights belong to him. He congratulates Theory and calls him kid. Rollins wants a match right now and Theory says it will be on his time.

-Jackie wonders if Theory is ready to take on the likes of Seth Rollins. Camp says yes as Theory won two nights ago. Seth may not like it, but Theory is the US Champion. He is no longer worried about selfies and is more concerned with building a legacy. Camp brings up his point that when someone win a Title for the second time they have more confidence in that reign.

-To the video as Candice faced Dakota Kai. Candice gets the win and probably needs a partner to set up a program for the Tag Titles.

-Candice is backstage and baby Quill is with her. AWESOME! The baby is going to steal the show this week so it’s going to be hard for anyone to follow. He is chewing on his mom’s hair as she notes they are going to do big things.

-Camp notes Quill was pulling hair and wonders if he is taking notes from Damage CTRL.

-Jackie brings up the backstage interview with Alexa, Bianca and Asuka. Alexa’s behavior was a little off as she was focused on the Title on Bianca’s shoulder. They don’t mention it here, but Bray Wyatt’s new logo also flashed on screen.

-SmackDown commercial: Finals of the SmackDown World Cup: Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar.

-To the video as Kevin Owens fights off The Bloodline and gets a win over Jey Uso in our Main Event.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Jackie wonders what Roman is thinking after that match.

-To the video as The Street Profits returned and got a win over Alpha Academy.

-The Street Profits are backstage with Byron Saxton. Dawkins asks if the fans missed them? They are back and beat a team they always beat. They are back to take over the Tag Division. That has been their goal since they came out of their moms. They were born champions. The Street Profits are back in business and the future is bright. They want the smoke! Nothing from Ford.

-Camp and Jackie discuss. Camp notes they had their chance at SummerSlam and couldn’t get it done. Now they have to climb back up the ladder.

-Next week Riddle/Elias get a shot at The Usos for their Tag Titles.

-This week on The Bump: Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea and Dom, and Wade Barrett.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out this week.

-I’m off to bed. Thanks for reading!