411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Cody Rhodes Makes Raw Talk Debut, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.02.22

-We start with Roman wanting to be acknowledged while RKO-Bro hit stereo RKOs on The Usos. Drew McIntyre comes out and its a throw down with Roman before The Usos rejoin the fight. Probably best they could do to hype that match on such short notice. The Stanley Cup Playoffs have robbed us of Jackie Redmond so Scott Stanford is here and is joined by Matt Camp.

-Headlines: AJ Styles beat Priest and was helped after by Finn Balor which led to Bullet Club talk all over my twitter feed. Cody and Rollins continue their build and Liv Morgan gets the win in the 6 Woman Match that closed tonight’s show.

-To open the show it was a 6 Man Tag with Gable pinning Ezekiel thanks to KO to get the win for his team.

-Backstage we go and Alpha Academy is there and quite happy. Gable informs us that he pinned Elias tonight and says the lie detector was faulty equipment. He and Otis will expose Elias for the fraud that he is. Thank You!

-Jerry “The King” Lawler joins the show and he tells one of his patented corny jokes at the expense of Stanford. He gets in another one about Otis being fat, but he does take their side as he isn’t buying whatever Elias is trying to do.

-Next they discuss Bloodline vs. RK-Bro/Drew and Lawler can’t think of 6 superstars that would be bigger for this match. He calls it monumental as Camp mentions that this match means the most to Drew McIntyre. Lawler tells Drew to be careful what he wishes for as he just might get it and might not like it.

-Omos/MVP and Cody Rhodes still to come.

-NXT 2.0 Spring Breakin tomorrow night!

-Back as we see the close of AJ’s win over Damian Priest. They beat down AJ after the match, but Finn Balor is out to make the save and they celebrate with Too Sweet!

-They run down the card for WrestleMania Backlash.

-Earlier tonight Lashley squashed Cedric Alexander to send a message to Omos.

-Omos and MVP are backstage and MVP doesn’t understand what kind of statement Lashley made tonight. He calls Cedric a tremendous athlete, but Lashley is The Almighty. Omos isn’t Cedric and Lashley will get what he deserves on Sunday.

-Camp and Stanford discuss!

-They play Cody’s theme song as they send us to our next commercial!

-Cody/Seth WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

-Back with the close of out 6 Woman Tag that closed tonight’s RAW. Everyone hit everyone in the final moments and Liv gets the pin on Sonya with Oblivion to win it for her team.

-Next we go to Seth Rollins appreciation night which is interrupted by Cody Rhodes. Seth invokes the name of Dusty and calls him an ego-maniac like Cody. Seth lets Cody know that as long as he is here, he won’t be good enough. They get into a brawl and Cody gets the upper hand with a Cody Cutter.

-Cody Rhodes is backstage with Kevin Patrick. Cody introduces himself to KP as they discuss how great it is that more shows are heading overseas. He calls what Seth did tonight cheap and what he did tonight doesn’t work for him. He has been defending his father and pro-wrestling for years. What bothered him was Seth saying he wasn’t good enough to win the WWE Title. He puts over wins and losses meaning something. Seth is trying to make this personal and that’s a mistake. Seth looked up at the lights at Mania and the same will happen on Sunday. He then wants to hang out with KP in Dublin.

-Lawler is back and he tells us he was on the phone earlier with Seth Rollins. He buries Cody by noting Dusty had more talent and charisma in his finger than Cody has in his body and since Dusty couldn’t win the WWE Title what chance does Cody have. Damn! Lawler is back in his heel bag! He then crushes Cody for the tattoo on his neck and calls him a used car salesman that doesn’t belong in the same ring with Seth Rollins. I wasn’t expecting all this tonight and perhaps Jerry is angling for a match with Cody in Memphis!

-They discuss the 6 Woman Tag Match and who should be next for Bianca. Camp believes it is wide open and we may not get an answer anytime soon.

-Stanford thanks Lawler for joining the show and he wraps things up this week.

-Cody being on the show was cool to see and then Lawler just verbally slapped him in the face which I wasn’t expecting at all. That alone made this more noteworthy than any show in recent memory. Thanks for reading!