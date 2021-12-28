411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Eric Bischoff on His RAW Appearance, Dolph Gets Another US Title Match

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 12.27.21

-We start with Miz and Maryse getting a Brood Bath at the conclusion of the vow renewal ceremony. Scott Stamford welcomes us to the show as Jackie has the night off. He is joined by Matt Camp in his normal co-host role. Booker T will be joining them later.

-Headlines: Eric Bischoff is back, and The Street Profits win the RK-Bronament to get a RAW Tag Title shot this Saturday at Day 1.

-Next we see highlights from the US Title Match as Damian Priest went crazy on Dolph after a slap to the face and it got him disqualified in the lame kicking too much ass way. Priest leaves Ziggler laying after the match. Camp says WWE.com will have an update on Dolph in the upcoming days and if Dolph is cleared he will get another US Title match next week where the title can change hands on a DQ or count-out. That’s actually sound storytelling as that is the natural progression of this feud.

-The Street Profits and Eric Bischoff will be out guests this week.

-Becky/Liv video hype package for Day 1.

-Next we see Riddle get the win over Chad Gable in a fun match. Then Orton pins Otis to complete the 2-0 night from RK-Bro. Orton gives Riddle a couple of hugs as their team continues to be a lot of fun.

-The Street Profits knocked off The Mysterios to win the RK-Bronament and they will get the next shot at RK-Bro. Another fun match as these teams meshed well together.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with The Street Profits and they don’t need any introduction. RK-Bro is holding two things they never lost: The RAW Tag Team Titles. They have a point! They Want The Smoke! KP gets caught up as he chants “We Want The Smoke” with them, but stops and gets called out for it. Poor KP!

-Booker T is here and he feels The Profits are primed to win the Tag Titles one more time. He admits he wasn’t a fan of RK-Bro in the beginning but admits Riddle has been good for Randy Orton. He always figured Orton would in the Hall of Fame with no fans being there for him, so this is new. He thinks Randy has mellowed, but he is still the same Randy as he has always been inside the ring.

-Bischoff and MVP still to come!

-Reigns/Lesnar Day 1 hype video!

-Back to earlier tonight as Miz and Maryse renewed their vowels and even Bischoff knew the interruption was coming. Edge is here and he goes old school with Brood Music and then as he leaves, substance that you can’t call blood falls from the ceiling. Miz and Maryse sell it wonderfully as they flop around the ring. I am sucker for this kind of stuff, so I enjoyed this wedding.

-Eric Bischoff is backstage and covered in the definitely not blood substance and he is in a decent mood. He knew something would happen in the wedding, so he shouldn’t have been surprised. Bischoff says he get teary eyed when Miz broke out his french. Eric gets to plug his podcast and says he has other things to keep himself busy. He admits his days officiating weddings are over after this. This was fun and a nice cameo. Easy E is a pro and crushed it on RAW and here.

-Camp and Stamford discuss!

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with MVP and he asks MVP about the status of Lashley. MVP says Lashley is a man of action as was at home training and doesn’t need to talk. He is going to regain his WWE Championship and reestablish the Almighty Era. MVP wants KP to make a pick and he says he has to be impartial. MVP will tell Lashley that KP has no confidence in him. Bad night for KP!

-Booker T is back and they want a pick for Roman/Brock. Booker says it is tough to pick as he mentions Roman has been dominant the last two years. He doesn’t think he can intimidate Brock Lesnar though. He calls the match a toss-up as it is “two grown ass men” fighting each other.

-Booker next gets to touch on the WWE Title Match. Camp thinks KO has figured this whole thing out and is more than a dark horse. Booker agrees that you have to keep your eye on KO and thinks this will be a great Fatal 4 Way.

-Camp picks Roman as we wrap things up for this week.

-This was what you expect though the Eric Bischoff interview was appreciated. Thanks for reading!