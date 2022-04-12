411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Ezekiel Makes Raw Talk Debut, Omos, Sonya Deville

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.11.22

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Booker T will be joining the show later as our special guest.

-Headlines: Usos knock off Profits as it seems we are heading to unifying the Tag Titles. Sonya is the number 1 contender for Bianca and Cody/Seth II is set for WrestleMania Backlash.

-Next it’s Lashley looking for an explanation from MVP and we join that in progress. MVP says Lashley was floundering when he came back to WWE and it was him that unlocked Lashley’s potential. He then calls Omos the future and points out Omos is bigger, stronger and meaner and he is smart enough to realize that he needs MVP. Lashley promises to chop Omos down again and then he is coming for MVP.

-Omos and MVP are standing by backstage with Kevin Patrick. MVP says it is business and has never been personal. Lashley made the decision to move on as he had his Mania moment without him and that’s fine as it is business. MVP has also moved on and he can do for Omos what he did Lashley. MVP: “Even the Mighty King Kong fears Godzilla.”

-Booker T joins the show and Jackie asks Booker who made who in the Lashley/MVP pairing. Booker says that MVP is speaking facts as MVP was the MVP of the WWE during the pandemic. He thinks Omos is an upgrade for MVP and Camp agrees that Omos needs the guidance more than Lashley at this point. Booker loves the combination of Omos and MVP and sees them as a tag team that can’t lose.

-We see highlights of Veer destroying Dominick Mysterio and hey, they booked him as a monster. Guess his short lived run as a face on Main Event lost out. Booker says that Veer is on top of his game.

-Ezekiel and Sonya Deville still to come!

-WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

-Back with Jackie questioning Ezekiel and Elias. Camp points out the face is different and he hasn’t seen Elias in a while. He points out Elias said he was dead last time they saw him.

-Kevin Patrick is with Ezekiel and he says it is a dream come true to be on RAW. KP asks about the rumors that he is Elias. Ezekiel says he is upset that Owen has accused him as a liar. He is an open book and has nothing to hide so he is ready for the lie detector test next week.

-Jackie asks why KO cares so much and Camp brings up the moment KO and Elias had in Seattle years ago and KO wants that moment back. Good times! I watch that video every now and then on YouTube.

-Miz vs. Cody: Thankfully, Cody gets the win as he and Miz had a strong RAW match. Cody gets the clean win and Rollins/Cody II is set for WrestleMania Backlash.

-Jackie and Camp discuss the rematch!

-WWE Shop for all Official WWE Championships!

-Back with the close of The Usos win over The Street Profits. Fun match as you would expect from these two teams. Randy hits Ford with the RKO for fun, but that leaves him vulnerable to The Usos who hit a double superkick.

-Jackie moves to Bianca, who got a boat from her husband as a gift and the video was sweet, and who her next opponent is going to be. Turns it it’s Sonya Deville as he teased bringing someone else out and the attacks Bianca from behind. Pearce doesn’t seem happy, but it’s official as Sonya signs the contract.

-Sonya is backstage with Sarah, who questions her about the decision. Sonya says it can’t be an abuse of power because she is the power. Pearce is jealous because Sonya is in her prime and she doesn’t feel this will affect her job because she is the one in power.

-Booker T is back and says he is not a big fan of Sonya’s boss personality one minute and wrestler the next. He knows Bianca will be ready for this match and puts over that she learns from her mistakes. He knows it will be a tough match, but Bianca will leave as Champion. Camp agrees as he believes every Champion is better in their second reign. Camp plugs The Bumb as Bianca will be the guest this week.

-Jackie moves to Tag Unification and Booker says is biased as he is an Uso fan. He puts over The Usos win by any means necessary and in this case you need to strike first and strike hard. Camp feels The Usos have had a chip on their shoulder since The Countdown that named New Day as the Greatest Tag Team in WWE History.

-Jackie thanks Booker for stopping by and Booker tells them they are doing a hell of a job. Jackie wraps it up for this week and we are out.

-Another RAW Talk. Thanks for reading!