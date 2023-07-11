411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: The Miz Celebrates, Viking Raiders Issue a Challenge, More

– I missed most of RAW due to softball and moving things on my finished pool deck. Summertime is fun! Let’s get to it!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show (it’s her show now) and she is joined by Matt Camp. They start with the idea that there is turmoil with Judgment Day, but it didn’t show tonight.

-To the video as Dirty Dom jumps Seth Rollins from behind which brings out Priest and Balor to join in on the beating. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out to make the save and that sets up our Main Event for the evening.

-Next up is the face-to-face meeting between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The match at SummerSlam should be fun and will be a big showcase for Ricochet. Also Drew McIntyre continues his battle with GUNTHER and we had a no DQ match between Ciampa and The Miz.

-To the video as we see highlights of the match between Chelsea/Sonya against Carter/Chance. Chelsea and Sonya cheat to win and that’s fine as they need the win since they have a Tag Title Match next week against Liv and Raquel.

-Jackie Redmond is backstage with Liv and Raquel. They are asked about Rhea Ripley and Raquel says they made it clear to Rhea that if she is going to continue with her bull, they are going to stop her. Next week they face Chelsea and Sonya and Liv notes she is disgusted at the way Chelsea had to get a win tonight. Eh, Cheat to Win!

-Camp and Megan discuss the Tag Title Match next week and the tease of Raquel being next for Rhea.

-To the video as Zoey Stark gets the biggest win of her career as she pins Becky Lynch. Becky went after Trish and it cost her!

-Camp and Megan discuss Zoey’s big win and how no matter how it happened the record book will say Zoey pinned Becky.

-To the video as Cody Rhodes gets a monster reaction from the crowd and throws out a challenge to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. I am cool with a bull rope match if they go that route.

-Next week Brock returns and I assume the stipulation will be announced then. They have sold over 40,000 tickets and once they card is announced it should juice the sales a bit more.

-To the video as Ciampa and Miz have a No DQ Match! Ciampa seemingly had a win, but Bronson Reed gets involved and flattens Ciampa with a TSUNAMI! Miz picks the bones and ends his RAW losing streak. I mean, Miz and Reed have some history as Miz has paid Reed in the past.

-Byron is backstage with Miz, who is screaming about being a winner. He notes he got the best version of Ciampa and came out on top. He shoves off the scars and blood on his back from the battle. He says Ciampa lit a spark under him. He is a winner, and he is back and now he is going golfing! He is The Miz and he is Awesome! I want to go golfing! Perhaps I will go Saturday!

-Bronson Reed is backstage with Byron and he hopes that Ciampa will come after him.

-To the video as we see highlights from our 6 Man Main Event! Looked like a fun match! Great sell by Dirty Dom on the Stunner! Rhea gets involved and Balor gets a pin on Sami Zayn. That would seemingly set up Judgment Day as next in line for Sami and KO. That should be fine, but I really need KO/Sami vs. DIY when Gargano gets healthy.

-To the video as McIntyre and Riddle took in Kaiser and Vinci, of Imperium. Crowd seemed hot for this one as well. Vinci eats a Claymore for the pin as Riddle hooks Kaiser in an ankle-lock.

-GUNTHER was not happy after the match as you would expect!

-Next week it is Riddle vs. GUNTHER with Kaiser and Vinci barred from ringside. Drew won’t be there either as he has promotional work. New Imperium member? I would just get GUNTHER smash Riddle.

-to the video as Maxie graduates from Alpha Academy and gets her letterman’s jacket. The Viking Raiders interrupt and Valhalla attacks Maxine and steals her jacket.

-The Viking Raiders let us know they gods have spoken to them and Maxine doesn’t deserve her hollow reward. The gods demand a battle and it will be Viking Rules! YES! The last one was great and just let them go wild again.

-Megan wraps things up and we are out this week! Thanks for reading!