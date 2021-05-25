411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Ricochet Wants a US Title Shot, Riddle Wants Tag Title Shot for RKBro

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 05.24.21

-Kevin Patrick welcomes us to the show and he is joined by R-Truth. Kevin is still trying to make things up to Truth for costing him the 24/7 Title last week. Truth says this isn’t a joke as everyone crapped on the belt when Foley debuted it, but that’s his baby and he has taken it to places nobody ever has. He just wants to get on with the show.

-RAW Talk Headlines: Nattie and Tamina retain thanks to more shenanigans involving Reginald. Next week it seems we are getting Reginald vs. Shayna. Earlier Drew and Kofi went to a non contest which is leading to a rematch next week with the winner going to Hell in a Cell against Lashley. I wouldn’t put it past them to give us another Triple Threat match, but really it needs to be Lashley/Drew inside The Cell to blow it off and then move to Kofi or someone else as the next challenger.

-Lineup for tonight; Riddle, Charlotte Flair, and Ricochet!

-WWE Superstars want you to get vaccinated!

-Tomorrow on NXT: NXT Championship Match: Cross vs. Balor II

-Charlotte Flair is out as our first guest and her and Truth starts singing Petey Pablo as they want North Carolina to raise up. Charlotte is happy she won, but it wasn’t a surprise as he is used to beating Asuka. Charlotte says she will teach Rhea to respect her at Hell in a Cell and she will bow down to her. Charlotte mentions she beat Rhea last year at Mania and all that has changed since then is her presence. Rhea is new to the game while Charlotte is The Game. Gimmick infringement! She tells KP that she is the best she has ever been and then tells Truth she doesn’t woo anymore. She is getting her 14th title reign at Hell in a Cell!

-SmackDown Commercial: The Usos vs The Street Profits. Could be a banger!

-WWE is back on the road again starting in July.

-Ricochet is out next and again it’s nice to see him back in the mix on RAW. Ricochet got involved because Humberto is his dog and Sheamus needed to just leave after he won the match. He enjoys poking Sheamus and even more loves being in the ring with him and pushing him. He just wants to stay in his head and live rent free as they say. Ricochet wants to heat Truth’s Irish accent and Truth is on a different continent as he talks about shrimp on a barbie. That cracks Kevin and then he and Ricochet have to explain to Truth he is out in Australia. Ricochet is doing his best to keep it together and Truth just keep rolling along. Ricochet thinks he is line for a US Title shot and will do whatever he can to stay in Sheamus’ mind. Again, it’s nice to have Ricochet back on the show and RAW in general.

-Ted Dibiase promo as he continues his awesome feud with Cameron Grimes. Million Dollar Face-Off tomorrow night!

-Mick Foley A&E Bio drops Sunday night.

-Riddle is out as our final guest and he had a wonderful match with Xavier Woods tonight. Riddle is showing off his Bro-fessional Flip Flops that you can apparently buy now. He then shows off his feet as he had a pedicure which makes Truth pop. Riddle says the match with Woods and people forget how good Woods is inside the ring. We see the close of the match with Riddle winning with the RKO. Apparently Randy had the night off and was watching Operation Dumbo Drop somewhere. They messaged each other and Randy was impressed. Truth and Riddle need their own show as KP is just taking it all in. He says hitting the RKO was one of the greatest feelings of his life and he then drops in that he was in the UFC 10 years ago. Little Riddle would never believe he would be on RAW hitting the RKO to win a match. He gets hyped about the future for RKBro as they are going to the next galaxy. “RKBro is 4 Life. I’ve heard that before, so it’s not mine, but they’re not using it anymore.” Awesome! He thinks Randy would be mad if he didn’t hit the move well, but he hit it sweetly and won the match with it. They are coming for AJ and Omos! Kevin wraps things up and Truth and Riddle continue to bond.

-Fine show this week as Riddle always brings the energy and it was nice having Ricochet back.