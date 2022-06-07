411’s WWE Raw Talk Report: Riddle Wants Roman, Asuka Enjoys Becky’s Suffering

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 06.06.22

-We start with Seth Rollins attacks Cody from behind with a sledgehammer and then going after the torn pec. Cody is the babiest of all babyfaces though as he refuses a stretcher and walks off on his own. See you in 6 months or so! Get healthy!

-Scott Stanford (no Jackie? Sucks!) welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining us later.

-Headlines: Balor joins Judgment Day and the group turns on Edge, Ripley is the new #1 contender for Bianca’s Title, and Ezekiel admits he lied.

-We show Lashley and Theory having a face-off with Lashley wanting a shot at The US Title. Theory wants no parts of that. For those NHL fans out there (which I am one) Colorado just won in OT to sweep Edmonton.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Lashley to talk about Theory. Lashley says the kid has a lot going for him, but made the bad decision to step to him. Lashley takes titles and with Theory stepping to him he has a new title to take. His goal is to kick Theory’s ass and take his title. Lashley is getting much more comfortable in this baby face role on the mic.

-Jerry Lawler is here and he thinks Theory may have bitten off more than he can chew. Lawler thinks Lashley is going to end up the new US Champion. Camp agrees!

-Next Stanford asks Lawler about Rollins’ attack on Cody. Lawler was surprised by the stupidity of Cody tonight and even the announcers should feel stupid that they trusted Seth. This will be over when Seth says it over.

-Asuka and Riddle/Profits still to come.

-Back with Asuka interfering in Becky/Brooke 24/7 Title Match with Brooke getting the pin thanks to Asuka. This was fine as it goes with Becky’s character as she is desperate for any title at this point and losing again just continues her downward spiral.

-Asuka is backstage and she is having fun messing with “Big Time Baby.” Asuka says she may not win every time, but she is going to have fun every time and she thanks the WWE Universe. She promises to be RAW Woman’s Champion! Lot of energy from Asuka here!

-Camp and Stanford discuss.

-We see the close of Ripley/Bliss/Morgan/Doudrop as the women continue their run of being in the Main Event of RAW. Fun match that Rhea wins with a Rip Tide on Doudrop. Bianca vs Rhea at MITB and I better get a Judgment Day vs. Bianca/Profits 6 Person Match at some point. Stanford and Camp discuss!

-Riddle and Profits next!

-NXT 2.0 Great American Bash July 5!

-Back with Edge and Judgment Day bringing Finn Balor out as the newest member of the group. Balor explains why he has joined the group and Priest lets Edge know he is the last bit of limitation holding them back. Big oooh from the crowd on that line and then Edge gets turfed from the group. I like it even if it seems to be a way to get Edge back on the babyface side to fill the void left by Cody. I gives Balor some direction and I want to see Edge/Balor.

-Camp and Stanford discuss Judgment Day!

-Next Riddle shows up on Miz TV and challenges Roman Reigns. Ciampa gets involved which leads to Riddle/Miz with Riddle getting the win with the RKO.

-Next The Street Profits knock off The Usos via count-out and The Profits celebrate with Riddle.

-The Bro Profits are backstage and Riddle thinks Roman will dodge him. He is coming to SmackDown this Friday and will find Reigns. The Profits have Riddle’s back and now they are one step closer to getting the Tag Titles back. They get a cup for Riddle and one for Sarah as they continue to celebrate.

-Stanford signs some Red Solo Cup and now it’s not so cool. Lawler is back to heel on Riddle and The Profits. He says Riddle is not ready for Reigns and thinks he is crazy for even trying. Camp feels Riddle needs to get serious if he even wants to step to Roman. Lawler buries the count out win and gives us a spoiler: The Profits will not beat The Usos.

-Stanford thanks Lawler for joining them and Camp plugs The Bump with Ciampa and Sonya as guests Wednesday at 1 PM.

-We are out this week. More energetic show thanks to Asuka, Bro Profits. Thanks for reading!