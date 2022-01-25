411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Shawn Michaels, Bianca Belair and Kevin Owens Hype The Royal Rumble

-Go Niners! That is all. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp, who apparently had a birthday yesterday.

-They immediately bring in our special guest this week and it’s WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels. Jackie wants Shawn to give his thoughts on Brock rocking a cowboy hat. Shawn pulls out his cowboy hat and says he has to go with Cowboy Brock. He mentions the only thing scarier than an angry Brock is a Brock so comfortable that he is out there having fun. Shawn says that if he was ever as bad as Brock he would laugh in everyone’s face as well. Ha! He mentions this is huge for Lashley and discusses how he takes everything seriously. He feels this will be Brock’s toughest fight ever and jokes he can never be as bad as either of these dudes as it is a world he knows nothing about. He just wants to see and watch. No kidding! Again, HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS!

-They move to The Women’s Rumble and we see Bianca pin Queen Zelina tonight. Camp mentions Bianca is trying to join Austin, Hogan, and Shawn as back to back Rumble winners.

-Speaking of Bianca she is standing by backstage at RAW. She feels that 2022 is feeling a little like 2021 and she is going to punch her ticket to Mania. She is looking out for Rhea as it came down to the two of them last year and she puts over Liv Morgan as well. This year it will be back to back!

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Royal Rumble commercial!

-Back with footage of AJ Styles getting a win over Austin Theory. Camp calls it an early Match of the Year Candidate. I would be okay with seeing more of these two facing off against each other. Jackie admits to loving AJ Styles and she is curious what the fall out for Theory will be with Vince McMahon.

-They discuss The Men’s Rumble and how currently the only former winners are Rey, Orton, and Sheamus. Speaking of Rey we get footage of The Mysterios vs. The Street Profits and Camp makes sure to plug the new video game with Rey on the cover. I will probably buy it as it has been a few years since I’ve had a wrestling game. Camp picks Rey to win on Saturday!

-The Mysterios are backstage and Rey laughs as his son was trying to be sneaky, but Rey is a former Rumble winner and taught his son a lesson. He tells Dom to make sure he has eyes in the back of his head. “If we cross paths, then we cross paths.”

-Shawn is back to discuss The Rumble Match. He talks about having experience and how you know what it’s like to be in the ring with that many people. He also thinks it is an advantage to be a smaller guy as you aren’t as much of a target. You are also being used to being tossed around and taken off your feet. Shawn agrees with Camp that this is the most wide open field in years. Jackie asks for a pick or even a favorite. Shawn says he is biased and mentions people from NXT: Damian Priest, Matt Riddle. He just wants to see someone break out as a star. As for the women Shawn puts over how deep the division is and he wouldn’t want to jump in the ring with these women. He says the division is the best it has ever been.

-NXT 2.0 commercial focusing on GUNTHER!

-Footage from Owens/Priest as they delivered a really good match, but with the crappy ending of Priest getting disqualified for beating the piss out of Owens while he was in the ropes.

-Kevin Patrick is backstage with Kevin Owens (sporting a Guns N Roses shirt) and KO is already giving him a hard time. He mocks Priest and his split personality and then gives Patrick a hard time about trying to sell us on The Royal Rumble. KO always makes sure to have fun on this show no matter the format.

-Jackie and Camp run down The Rumble card: Mixed Tag, Becky/Doudrop, Men’s Rumble, Women’s Rumble, HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS, and Reigns/Rollins. This looks like a slam dunk, thumbs up show, but I guess we will see. Camp thinks Lashley knocks off Lesnar for the WWE Title.

-Jackie wraps things up and we are out for this week!

-KO was fun and Shawn was a pleasant surprise. Other than that, this was more of the same, which is fine. Thanks for reading!