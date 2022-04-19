411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Theory Celebrates, Bianca Belair On Being Fined, More

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: 04.18.22

-Jackie Redmond is back and she welcomes us to the show. She is joined by Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg will be joining us later in the show.

-Headlines: Seth Rollins picked Kevin Owen as Cody Rhodes’ opponent. Theory is your new United States Champion and they made it seem like a big deal. Damian Priest and Edge continue to play mind games with AJ Styles. Rhea/Liv heading towards a split.

-They start proper with Sonya Deville and Bianca coming face to face. Bianca wants the match tonight, but Sonya wants it next week in Bianca’s hometown of Knoxville, TN. Bianca preps for KOD, but Sonya talks her down by threatening a suspension or being stripped of her title.

-Bianca Belair is backstage and they cover that Bianca was fined $1 by Adam Pearce, which she paid. She is sitting nice and pretty with her title and she isn’t losing her title next week in her hometown.

-Peter Rosenberg joins the show as they catch up on Easter/Passover activities. Rosenberg notes that Sonya skipped the line and now is at odds with Pearce. He calls Bianca the best athlete in the business today and Sonya has her hands full. Camp wonders if Sonya will do more to stack the deck against Bianca.

-Topic shifts to Edge/Priest vs. AJ Styles. They touch on his history with The Brood and Ministry. Rosenberg calls this a deeper and darker Edge. Camp agrees as Edge has learned from The Brood, Ministry and The Rated R Superstar.

-Street Profits and Theory still to come!

-WrestleMania Backlash commercial!

-Back with RKO-Bro vs. Street Profits and it seems The Profits played mind games with The Usos music distracting RK-Bro and The Profits get the win. It seems The Profits are turning heel. Probably due for one.

-The Street Profits are backstage and Dawkins says they are don’t. They want all the smoke no matter if it’s RK-Bro or The Usos. More serious tone from The Profits here.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Plug for The Bump and Randy Orton is the guest this week.

-Shop WWE for WrestleMania merchandise!

-Back with Seth and Cody having another war of words and Seth throws out a challenge where Cody gets to face a surprise opponent. Cody is all for it! That leads to Cody vs. KO and KO walks off as he doesn’t feel like fighting Rollins’ battles.

-They turn to Theory knocking off Finn Balor clean as a sheet for The US Title. They had to pay off Theory being Vince’s protege and Theory is being pegged as a player right now. Vince taking a selfie with the new US Champ works.

-Theory is backstage talking selfies with the US Title and Kevin Patrick gets in the shot. Normally Theory would be upset, but he is the new US Champion, so it’s all good. He feels a lot better than KP and is proud of himself and is proud that Mr. McMahon is proud of him. He is going to make the legacy of the US Title better. He will have the greatest celebration of all time and KP is not invited.

-Rosenberg joins the show and he thinks Theory will be a formidable champion. He also calls him Austin Theory as I guess he didn’t get the memo. He appreciates that Theory wanted to have a lot of desert and Camp says there is no way Theory is eating traditional deserts with how shredded he is.

-Cody/Seth: Rosenberg says Cody is on it right now and is ready to fight. That makes him a danger to everyone. He puts over the hunger from Cody and how he is ready to take it to another level. Camp talks about how Cody has told everyone he wants to be WWE Champion (or WWE Universal World Champion).

-Jackie thanks Rosenberg for joining the show and wraps things up for this week.

-More of the same from this show, but it was nice to have Jackie back as the show works better with her.