-Plug time: My latest Retro Review of Fall Brawl 1996 can be found here. Next week my Retro Ranking column will come out. It will be my ranking of every PPV Match from WWF and WCW in 1996. Spoiler: That Shawn Michaels kid was pretty good. Let's get to it with this week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown!

-To the video to start as Roman Reigns stands tall over LA Knight!

-Megan Morant welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Last night saw the return of Roman Reigns and it seems LA Knight is the next challenger.

-To the video as HHH announces Adam Pearce is the new GM of RAW. That brings out Prison Dom to monster heat and HHH tells him he is yelling at the wrong person. He then introduces Nick Aldis as the new GM of SmackDown. He then brings out the Superstar who was traded for Jey Uso, Kevin Owens. KO hits Prison Dom with a stunner and I am sure Roman isn’t happy to have Owens back on SmackDown. It was probably time to separate KO and Sami as they can go back to being top solo stars on each brand.

-Camp and Megan discuss Nick Aldis and Camp notes that he is a former NWA Champion like Cody, Pearce, Ric Flair, and Dusty Rhodes. Cool, they acknowledged that!

-To the video as Pretty Deadly made their return as Elton has recovered from his arm injury that nearly caused paralysis. ELTON STRONG! They get the upset win over The Brawling Brutes.

-Pretty Deadly is backstage with Kayla Braxton and they have their own disco ball and give us some singing. Awesome! They note they have only lost once on SmackDown and take offense to anyone saying they cheated. Elton gets emotional talking about his recovery and walks off he is so upset. Yes Boy! Yes Girl!

-RAW Season Premiere this Monday: Ricochet vs. Nakamura: Last Man Standing! Tag Title Match!

-To the video as Bayley gets a win over Zelina Vega. Charlotte heads down to save Zelina from a beating.

-Next week it’s Iyo vs. Charlotte and we were teased about a future meeting between Charlotte and Jade Cargill.

-Damage CTRL is backstage with Cathy Kelly. Bayley knows Cathy was happy about her getting a win tonight, but tonight is about Iyo Sky. They had a celebration planned for her, and it was ruined. Next week Iyo can show the world again that she is “the best in the freakin world.” CM PUNK VS. SETH ROLLINS CONFIRMED!

-Camp and Megan discuss next week’s Title Match as Iyo will defend against Charlotte.

-To the video as Cody and Main Event Jey successfully defend their Tag Titles against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. Cody and Roman Reigns then come face to face and have a stare-down.

-Camp and Megan discuss the stare-down between Cody and Roman as this was their first interaction since WrestleMania.

-To the video as Bobby Lashley catches up with Carlito, who challenges Lashley to a match. The Street Profits attack Carlito until some officials can break things up.

-Kayla is backstage with Lashley and The Street Profits. Next week it will be Montez Ford vs. Santos Escobar. Ford jokes about being so worried but notes he respects the LWO. This week they gave Carlito a welcoming gift and next week they will make it easy. Lashley notes The Profits look great and they do big things. He finds it funny that Carlito wants to fight him. He promises they will settle this thing with LWO at some point.

-To the video as Roman Reigns is back and he confronts John Cena. Cena isn’t here to challenge Reigns but is here to acknowledge him. He can’t challenge Reigns because he hasn’t earned it, but he knows someone who has and that brings out LA Night to a monster reaction. Knight gets attacked by Jimmy but is able to send him to the floor. Roman bails and tells Solo to end it tonight. Solo challenges Knight to a match tonight and Knight accepts.

-To the video as it is Knight vs. Solo and here comes Jimmy Uso! Cena makes the save but eats a shot from Solo. That lets Knight hit BFT and Knight gets the pin. Roman pounces quickly and sticks Knight with a spear. Roman stands tall with his Title to close the show.

-Camp and Megan discuss Roman vs. Knight and Megan works in a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce reference. Nice!

