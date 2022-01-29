411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 01.29.22 – Last Minute Rumble Hype with The Usos, Nakamura/Boogs, Kane and More!

-It’s Royal Rumble Saturday! For me I will pick Rousey and Big E and if Rousey isn’t in it, then Bianca and Big E. Let’s get to it!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Scott Stanford as I assume Camp is in St Louis for The Rumble. Kane will be along as our special guest and really he has a quality guest for Rumble Saturday.

-Headlines: Naomi gets revenge on Sonya, and earlier in the show Sasha Banks returned. The show closed with the last face-off between Roman and Seth.

-To the footage as we see Ricochet/Cesaro vs. Holland/Sheamus. Fun match and I hope the change in entrance music is a good sign for Ricochet. Sheamus and Ridge get the win and they are now backstage with Kayla Braxton. Ridge has been itching for three weeks to get back and credits Sheamus for helping him. Sheamus is proud of him and calls Ridge a future WWE Champion. They are off for some pints and Kayla offers a happy belated birthday!

-Scott and Jackie discuss! Nakamura/Boogs and The Usos still to come!

-Commercials!

-Back with Naomi vs Sonya. Credit to them for finally paying this feud off with a match and props to Sonya for her return back to the ring. Naomi gets the win and hypes winning The Rumble tomorrow, and you knew Sonya would be back out. I just assumed she would take Naomi out of the match, but instead just announces she will be in the match.

-Next InZayn is now a podcast and that leads to a match of Boogs/Nakamura vs. Shanky/Jinder. Thankfully, Boogs and Nakamura get the win. I love McAfee but comparing Boogs hitting his finisher on Shanky to Hulk/Andre is blasphemy.

-Kayla is with Nakamura and Boogs and Kayla points out that Nakamura is a former Royal Rumble winner. He gives Boogs some advice and they tease friendly competition against each other. Boogs calls Nakamura his captain as he sets sail on The Boogs Crew.

-Breaking news: Tom Brady has retired from The NFL.

-Kane joins the show to talk Rumble match as we get highlights from his various Rumble runs. Kane agrees that this is a wide open field on the Men’s side. He mentions it comes down to every person for themselves. He is picking Randy Orton because of his experience and goes with Bianca as well. Well, that would tie Randy with Austin and make Bianca the first 2 time winner on the woman’s side. Scott asks about Kane’s legendary run in the 2001 Rumble. Kane mentions as a big guy you are often the biggest target and points out even with the records he never won a Rumble match.

-Jackie switches to Brock/Lashley or HOSS FIGHT OF ALL HOSS FIGHTS and wants Kane’s opinion. Kane wonders if Lashley knows what he is in for tonight. He also thinks Brock is playing mind games with Lashley and Jackie feels this is the best version of Brock we have ever seen. Kane is expecting a great physical match and feels the pressure will be on Lashley as he isn’t on Brock’s level yet.

-Commercials!

-Reigns/Rollins video package that does the best it can to keep Ambrose out of any Shield footage. I mean, he is there for Rollins’ turn, but they zoomed in on Reigns/Rollins everywhere else. Which is fine, but I just found it funny.

-Back with footage from Moss/Corbin vs. New Day (Kofi/E). I guess Big E is back on SmackDown. On one hand a fully reunited New Day is fun but I wonder if this shuts down E’s run at the top of the card. I still think he can win the Rumble tonight.

-The Usos are backstage with Kayla. She brings up the encounter earlier in the night with The Viking Raiders. They rightly point out The VR had axes and who wouldn’t be a little taken back. Tonight they find out why they are The Ones!

-Kane rejoins the show to talk about Reigns/Rollins. Kane says he is a huge Seth fan and knew he was the next coming of Shawn Michaels, but he knows Roman can do this on his own. He calls Roman the biggest star of this generation and Seth has been in his shadow. He thinks the pressure is on Seth and he can relate as he has a brother that might be the greatest of all time. Way to keep Kayfabe! He thinks we will see a very calculated Roman and he won’t buckle under any pressure.

-Kane is excited for The Rumble because it is the start of WrestleMania season. He is looking forward to what Kofi is going to do in The Rumble and the surprises that are always pulled out for the show. We say goodbye to Kane and he was great on here. Bring him back more often.

-Scott is picking Damian Priest and Jackie is rolling with Bianca as we close this week.

-Kane was great and I am pumped for the Rumble. Thanks for reading!