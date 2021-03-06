411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.06.21 – Bayley Wants to Take Kayla’s Job, Apollo Crews Wants The IC Title, and Rey Mysterio Warns Otis and Gable!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: 03.06.21

-Welcome to your weekly dose of WWE Talking Smack. The Blue Brand has a Main Event set for Fastlane as Daniel Bryan earned his chance at Roman Reigns’ Universal Title last night with a win over Jey Uso inside a steel cage. That should make for a fun show this morning with Paul Heyman. Let’s get to it with this week’s WWE Talking Smack!

-Kayla Braxton welcomes us to the show and she is joined, as always, by her co-host, Paul Heyman. The steel cage is still surrounding the ring behind them as Kayla talks about Bryan’s win tonight. Kayla is very proud of Daniel and Paul starts by saying Daniel has everything a man can want. He has a wife that loves him, healthy children that adore him, fans that appreciate him, and a path to WrestleMania. What he doesn’t have is a strategy to beat Roman Reigns. Paul assures us that as much momentum as Daniel has, he is not man enough to beat Roman Reigns. He is not capable of taking Reigns out of the Main Event of WrestleMania. All he bought himself is an ass kicking at Fastlane that will be a message to Edge. This is not a prediction, but a spoiler.

-Kayla says they will see on that first WWE Talking Smack post-Fastlane and Heyman cuts her off. Kayla goes back to saying she would be happy to see Daniel as the Universal Champion and Heyman tells her that Bryan is married and to stop flirting.

-Our first guest is Bayley and she gets weak in the knees when Heyman kisses her hand. She kisses Kayla’s hand and is saddened that Kayla didn’t react. Bayley wants to take Kayla’s spot since she is the host of the best show in the WWE right now. Heyman mentions he heard that Kayla did well hosting RAW Talk, but he doesn’t know for sure since he doesn’t watch anything RAW related. Kayla mentions she loved hosting as she had a great co-host (R Truth) and Paul is dumbfounded. Bayley gets on Kayla’s case for abandoning Paul for RAW Talk and mentions she would never do that. Kayla brings up Bayley’s Sweet Tweets segment tonight and asks about the tweet she crumbled up and didn’t read. Bayley says she has her host outfit on and will be asking all the questions tonight. Kayla says she can ask any question, but it doesn’t mean she has to answer. Bayley asks Kayla if she wrote the tweet that called her show an abomination. Kayley says she didn’t but claps for the person that did and perhaps will retweet it. Bayley breaks her glasses in frustration and then asks who she would want as a guest on her if she could have anyone in the world. Bayley mentions Ellen, Donahue, and asks Kayla if she knows Ricki (Lake) and then questions if she even does homework when getting ready for the show. Heyman says no because she is too buy doing RAW Talk. Bayley name drops Ellen and says they are on a texting basis. Kayla puts her show over as a show that exists on television. Nice! Heyman apologizes for Kayla and calls her out for cheating on Talking Smack with RAW Talk. Bayley feels there should be some loyalty on SmackDown and she still runs SmackDown. This is her show and she wants to take over with her friend Paul Heyman. Kayla talks her off the set by saying not just anyone can do her job.

-Heyman questions what is with Kayla this morning. He wants Kayla to step in the ring and show Bayley what she can do. He says that when they were off camera Kayla told him she was going to get Bayley in the ring and make mince meat of her.

-Apollo Crews with his Nigerian Guards is out next and Heyman wants to make sure it is okay with the guards if he shakes Apollo’s hand. Apollo gives the okay and both Heyman and Kayla are impressed by the real Apollo Crews. Apollo was afraid to embrace his heritage as a child out of fear of being mocked, but now he loves it. He wants Big E’s IC Title as it is his birth right. His ancestors are great warriors and he will start his climb by taking the Intercontinental Championship. Kayla mentions Apollo has failed in his bid to win the IC Title. Apollo points out that he never fails, but only learns. Next time will be different because he is a different man now. He is waiting for Big E’s return and he will show the entire world how great he really is. He tells Heyman that are okay and Kayla that they are okay as well.

-Apollo takes his leave as Kayla gives credit to Heyman as some of the talks he has had with Apollo has seemingly motivated him. Paul is used to women not giving him credit, but for 30 years he has had an eye for talent and he assures us that Apollo Crews is a Main Event talent. He is heading straight to the top and in 2021 he will be a top tier WWE Superstar. That is also not a prediction, but a spoiler.

-Our final guests are Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Rey is still selling the beating from Otis and Gable. Kayla starts to ask a question, but gets cut off by Heyman. He tells Rey he has known him a long time and he knows he has something to say instead of just being asked questions. Rey says that he has been working hard to teach his son how to become a man. They have been training hard every day inside and outside of the ring. He calls out Gable for making Otis doing all his dirty work and says Otis has become Gable’s bitch. Wow, you don’t hear Rey get heated like that often. Rey has been in the ring with some of the biggest and baddest men in the wrestling world and he has always found a way to take them down. Chad and Otis have no idea of the magnitude of the hurricane that is coming their way. Rey cuts a promo in Spanish to close this one.

-A middling episode of WWE Talking Smack this week as I guess you can’t have Daniel Bryan out there every week. Bayley, and Heyman needling Kayla who fired back was fun. Apollo was solid as he continues his feud with Big E and Rey was very good in showing his anger with Otis and Gable. This was an episode that put some focus on the stories in the middle of the card and that is needed sometimes. Thanks for reading!