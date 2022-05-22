411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 05.21.22: Nakamura Wants Roman, GUNTHER Warns Ricochet, and More!

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 05.21.22

-We start with The Bloodline opening the show and Paul Heyman letting us know The Usos will become Undisputed Tag Team Champions and the Greatest Tag Team of All Time. That is a spoiler! Reigns lays the law down as he expects his cousins to deliver and it’s because he loves them. Group hug! Savages booing these men!

-JACKIE REDMOND IS BACK! She welcomes us to the show and Matt Camp welcomes her back. Jerry Lawler will be along later.

-We see the close of the Tag Title Unification Match and The Usos get the win thanks to an assist from Roman Reigns. Riddle gets destroyed after the match which likely sets up Riddle for a shot at Reigns down the line. Riddle gets put through the announce table with a splash from the top. The Bloodline celebrate with all their gold.

-Jerry Lawler joins the show and he says that anytime Heyman mentions something is a spoiler you can take it to the bank. Lawler giving props to Heyman is weird. I miss his constant shots at Extremely Crappy Wrestling. Camp brings up the kids in the crowd crying following the beat down which breaks Jackie’s heart. I mean, I thought it was kind of cool. Real emotion is never a bad thing.

-Next we see Sami Zayn vs. Nakamura and it was fine. I’m still waiting for Nakamura to get his shot at Roman as they have teased it a few times and I just want to see it once. Nakamura wins with Kinshasa.

-Nakamura is backstage and he hasn’t forgotten what The Bloodline did to him or Boogs. Sooner or later he is going to catch Roman and take his title. GIVE ME THAT MATCH!

-Camp and Jackie discuss! Still to come The Brawling Brutes and Luther and Ludvig. I’ll take a tag match with those lads at some point as well.

-Next they discuss Raquel Rodriguez and the last few weeks she has had. We see the end of Raquel squashing Shotzi! Hopefully the run with this push for her.

-Jackie and Camp discuss!

-Video of GUNTHER mauling Drew Gulak on his way to a win. Gulak tried to trade chops with GUNTHER and yeah, that didn’t end well. GUNTHER attacks after the match, but Ricochet makes the save. Ricochet vs. GUNTHER should be fun!

-GUNTHER and Ludvig are backstage. Ludvig answers the questions as Gulak is not worthy to stand on the sacred mat with GUNTHER. Ricochet is more than welcome to bring it on as well.

-Jackie and Camp discuss! Camp says everyone is waiting for Ricochet/GUNTHER and have been waiting for it. He mentions you can count GUNTHER’S losses in WWE/NXT on one hand.

-Back with Butch losing to Xavier Woods and his small package once again. Sheamus and Holland are out and Butch attacks from behind as this feud continues.

-The Brawling Brutes are backstage and even with the loss they got the last laugh. They tell New Day they can bring in anyone they want and Butch gets to speak as next week is Fight Night.

-Jerry Lawler is back as they talk New Day/Brawling Brutes. Lawler is a fan of the Brawling Brutes name and talks nicknames like Murderer’s Row and Steel Curtain. Lawler isn’t worried about New Day and thinks The Brutes can be a team to challenge The Usos for the unified tag titles. Camp agrees and thinks Butch is the key in this feud. Lawler wants New Day to call up Booker T and bring him out of retirement. The crowd would pop for it.

-They pimp SmackDown for next week and then Jackie wraps things up as we are out this week.

-Jackie was back which improved things. Everything else is what we expect from this show. Thanks for reading!