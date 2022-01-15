411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: The Vikings Raiders Talk Usos, Lita on Charlotte Flair, and More!

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by her co-host, Matt Camp. They will be joined later by WWE Hall of Famer, JBL.

-Headlines: Roman/Seth face off, Lita returns and takes out Charlotte, Sheamus beats Ricochet, and The Viking Raiders are the new contenders to The Uso Throne.

-We see the close of the four team tag match with The Viking Raiders picking up the win and really, they were the only option based on the team involved.

-The Viking Raiders are standing by backstage at SmackDown. Tonight they plowed through three other teams and they are next in line. They want to know who is protecting them while they are protecting Roman. Vikings never raided Samoa, but The VR are at their shores. They will be the next SD Tag Team Champions. This match could be fun!

-Camp and Jackie discuss!

-Commercials!

-Back as they discuss Kofi Kingston being in the Royal Rumble and his announcement was interrupted by Corbin and Moss. That leads to a match between Kofi and Moss with Moss picking up the win. Moss and Corbin will also be in The Rumble match. Camp calls Kofi the best Royal Rumble performer to never win the match. I mean, I would think Kane deserves that nod.

-Next up they discuss the Woman’s Rumble and that leads to Lita returning on SmackDown and getting interrupted by Charlotte. I have always wondered about WWE doing a Legends story where they win the Rumble and get one last shot at glory and I can see them running with that with the Woman’s Rumble. I guess we got that with Edge last year before Daniel Bryan got put into the match. Lita plants Charlotte with a Twist of Fate to pop the crowd.

-Megan is backstage with Lita and she mentions Charlotte deserved what happened to her. She felt like she was at home tonight and tonight was a precursor to The Royal Rumble. Her plan is stay low so she can’t get eliminated and throw out as many people as she can.

-Jackie is a big Lita fan it seems. They bring in JBL and he says he would have interrupted Lita if he had the chance as well. Charlotte did what she always does and that’s try to steal the spotlight from someone else. JBL puts Lita over for being someone that transformed the business and mentions acts like Moolah, and The Jumping Bomb Angels. He agrees with Michael Cole that it would be a miracle if Lita won the Rumble and got a Title Match at Mania. She only has to do it one night and that is what makes The Royal Rumble so great.

-They ask JBL about Naomi facing Charlotte next week in a Championship Contender’s Match and JBL thinks Naomi is a betting favorite as this is a bad spot for Charlotte. Jackie just hopes Naomi gets a fair shot.

-Commercials!

-Back as we get highlights of Sheamus vs Ricochet and Sheamus gets the win with The Brogue Kick.

-Sheamus is standing by and he is quite happy about the win. He got revenge for Ricochet breaking Holland’s nose. Sheamus is determined to be The IC Champion so he can be the first Ultimate Grand Slam Champion. Ridge calls Sheamus on his phone and he is out as he has to take the call.

-Camp mentions that Sheamus won The Rumble 10 years ago and he will be the special guest on The Bump this week.

-Now to the Main Event of this show as we join the Reigns/Rollins face-off in progress. Reigns drops the mic by noting if he was going to face a mega-star at The Rumble he would have chosen Rollins’ wife. The Usos try to get involved, but Seth escapes rather easily as he knew it was coming.

-JBL is back and he laughs at Jackie calling him spicy. He thinks Seth won the war of words tonight and mentions Seth has no morals. He is the one that created and then destroyed The Shield. Camp thinks this is a different Roman than Seth has ever faced in the past. JBL agrees as he calls Roman the most dominant Champion the WWE has had in 10-20 years. Seth is the one guy that knows Roman better than anyone else including The Usos and Paul Heyman. For JBL that gives Seth an edge that nobody else has over Roman. Jackie wonders if Roman can do it alone and JBL doesn’t think it matters if he does it alone. He quotes Heenan with “win if you can, lose if you must, but always cheat.” Camp wonders if Seth will call in someone from RAW like Kevin Owens to help him. Jackie is all for it as she just wants everyone to cheat and back stab. JBL can applaud that kind of thinking. We are out this week!

-This was fine with a good ending of Jackie embracing the dark side as she is all for lying, cheating, and stealing!