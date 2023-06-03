411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: LA Knight Talks Money in The Bank, More

-Byron Saxton welcomes us to the show and he is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie Redmond is still away with Stanley Cup duty!

-They get right to Roman Reigns celebrating 1000 days as Champion (Universal) and mention he is the 5th man in WWF history to make 1000 days as a World Champion. You know the names: Bruno, Morales, Backlund, Hogan, and now Reigns.

-To the video where HHH presents Roman with a brand new WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. It’s the same design, but black straps and a gold background.

-Matt and Byron continue to talk about Roman and his run as Champion. They note he should be able to pass Pedro, and then has another year plus to put in to pass Hogan. Again, it should be noted those guys were WWE Champion while Reigns has only held the WWE Title for a little over a year. I also shouldn’t take wrestling so serious, but I am annoyed if this means the end of the WWF Title. They just celebrated 60 years of The WWE Title, and if it’s just tied in as The Undisputed Universal Championship that sucks.

-To the video as Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly beat The Brawling Brutes.

-Austin Theory and Pretty Deadly are backstage and Austin is offended that Megan is shocked that he has friends. He is the greatest US Champion of All Time and of course, he has friends. Pretty Deadly suck up to Theory, and they all decide to walk away. Theory comes back and learns about side plate check. “Present and Thrust.” These three work well together!

-Saxton is working on his Present and Thrust and Camp doesn’t know what to do with this.

-To the video for The Grayson Waller Effect and we get another shouting match in Japanese between Asuka and Iyo. Find the translation online as it’s great stuff! Bayley and Zelina Vega come out as well and Asuka lets them know that nobody is ready for her. That brings out Bianca who attacks from behind.

-To the video where Zelina Vega qualifies for Money in The Bank with a win over Lacey Evans. Makes sense as they have given Zelina a push since she has been paired with LDF/LWO and as for Evans, I forgot she was still on the roster.

-Megan is backstage with Damage CTRL. Each has a qualifying match next week on SmackDown. Bayley says Damage CTRL will win the briefcase and Iyo agrees that one of them will win. Bayley understands it’s every woman for themselves when they get there.

-Next weeks qualifying matches: Becky vs. Sonya and Stark vs. Nattie on RAW and Bayley vs. Michin and Iyo vs. Shotzi on SmackDown. I mean, it would see it would be Becky, Stark, Bayley, and Iyo, but perhaps they will throw us a curve.

-To the video as LA Knight cheats to win and qualifies for Money in The Bank with a win over Montez Ford. Based on the three men in the match so far, Knight would be my favorite.

-McKenzie is backstage with LA Knight and asks how he prepares for the match. LA says when people talk money and the bank, then only one name matters. It doesn’t matter how many men are in the match because only one man is leaving with the briefcase. He mentions he can cash in on any Title he wants and I hope they do away with that and just go back to it being for either World Title.

-Byron and Camp discuss MITB and next week SmackDown has two qualifying matches with Butch vs. Corbin and Escobar vs. Ali. Butch should win and I can see either Ali or Escobar winning, but Escobar probably needs it more.

-To the video as Jimmy Uso explains his actions as he is trained to protect his brothers. He tries to talk sense into Solo, and Roman tries to gaslight Solo. Solo tells Roman he acknowledges him, but Jimmy and Jey are his brothers. Big pop for him standing by his brothers, and Jimmy is full of himself as he tells Roman to get his act together or be a Tribal Chief all by himself. He even pie faces Roman, and Jey interjects and just wants peace. Roman hugs Jimmy, but tells him no. Reigns gives a slight look to Solo, and he decks Jimmy with The Samoan Spike.

-Byron notes there is a lot to unpack here. Camp notes that Jimmy kicked Roman in the face twice and may have cost him the Tag Titles. I mean, the main has a point. Roman isn’t one to forgive so easily.

-This Monday in RAW, Seth Rollins defends his World Title for the first time against Damian Priest. Makes sense and should be a good match.

Thanks for reading