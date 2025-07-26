AAA Mega Title Match Set For TripleMania XXXII

A four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship is set for TripleMania XXXII. It was announced at Friday’s AAA Alianzas show that El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his championship against Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio, and El Grande Americano at the August 16th show.

The match was set up when Vikingo issued an open challenge for the the title and Dragon Lee came out to accept before Americano interrupted. They began to brawlk and Mysterio, attacked Dragon and Vikingo before posing with the title.

The show takes place at Arena CDMX.