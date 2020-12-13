AAA News: Identity of Marvel Wrestlers at TripleMania, Hall of Fame Induction

– A new report has revealed the identities of the talent under the masks as Marvel characters at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXVIII. PWInsider reports that Lio Rush performed as Arcana (Spider-Man), Daga was Leyenda Americana (Captain America), Brian Cage was Tortura Purpura (Thanos) and Black Taurus was Venenoide (Venom).

Tortura Púrpura & Venenoide defeated Aracno & Leyenda Americana in the match. The site notes that a Captain Marvel-based character appeared after the match to make it clear that the Marvel association would continue. That performer’s identity has yet to be revealed.

– La Parka (Jesus Escobedo), who passed away at the beginning of the year, was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame at last night’s show: