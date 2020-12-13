wrestling / News
AAA News: Identity of Marvel Wrestlers at TripleMania, Hall of Fame Induction
– A new report has revealed the identities of the talent under the masks as Marvel characters at last night’s AAA TripleMania XXVIII. PWInsider reports that Lio Rush performed as Arcana (Spider-Man), Daga was Leyenda Americana (Captain America), Brian Cage was Tortura Purpura (Thanos) and Black Taurus was Venenoide (Venom).
Tortura Púrpura & Venenoide defeated Aracno & Leyenda Americana in the match. The site notes that a Captain Marvel-based character appeared after the match to make it clear that the Marvel association would continue. That performer’s identity has yet to be revealed.
– La Parka (Jesus Escobedo), who passed away at the beginning of the year, was inducted into the AAA Hall of Fame at last night’s show:
Merecido homenaje LA PARKA 👏🖤
La Lic. Marisela Peña informa que La Parka formará parte del Salón de la Fama #TriplemaníaXXVIII pic.twitter.com/tdG74SukMx
— All Elite Bros (@elite_bros) December 13, 2020
