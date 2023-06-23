AAA Offers To Host Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk Cage Fight At TripleMania

Tech billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have agreed to a cage fight, and AAA wants to host the battle at TripleMania. As the BBC reports, the Zuckerberg responded to a tweet by the Twitter owner that Musk would be “up for a cage fight” with him. The Facebook founder shared a screenshot of Musk’s tweet, captioning it “send me location.”

When asked for comment on the situation, a Meta spokesperson told the BBC, “The story speaks for itself.” Musk then replied to say that his location of choice would be “Vegas Octagon.”

AAA took advantage of the story going viral, writing:

“Hey, @elonmusk… We got an idea: Musk Vs Zuckerberg, Domo de la Muerte, #TriplemaniaXXXI”

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023