AAA Reportedly Working On International Match With AEW For TripleMania

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AAA is allegedly working on an international match with AEW for TripleMania, which takes place on August 3 at the Arena Ciudad in Mexico City. So far the big matches for the show include the pro wrestling debut of Cain Velasquez and Blue Demon Jr. vs. Dr. Wagner Jr. in a mask vs. hair match.

The report also notes that AEW talent will not appear on the AAA shows on September 15 in Madison Square Garden or October 13 at the Forum in Los Angeles.

AEW and AAA have worked together in the past. The Young Bucks were the former AAA tag team champions, belts that are now being held by Pentagon Jr and Rey Fenix. The two teams fought an official title bout at AEW Double or Nothing, then had a rematch at AAA Verano de Escandalo. There were 14,000 Spanish viewers and 7,000 English language viewers at its peak on Twitch, which was during the Bucks-Lucha Bros match.