AAA TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana To Set Air On HBO Max in Mexico
AAA will be airing TripleMania XXXI: Tijuana on HBO Max in Mexico. Fightful reports that the service is listing the event to air at 10 PM CT on Saturday; the show also simulcasts on Canal Space in Mexico and streams on FITE TV Internationally.
The lineup for the show is:
* AAA Mega Championship Match: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kenny Omega
* Guerra de Rivalidades Tournament Finals: RUSH & LA Park vs. Psycho Clown & Sam Adonis
* Copa TripleMania Battle Royal: Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, Niño Hamburguesa, Jack Cartwheel, La Hiedra, Flammer, Myzteziz, Puma King, Dinamico, Gringo Loco, Laredo Kid, Black Taurus, More TBA
* Ambulance Match: Pentagon Jr vs. QT Marshall
* Pagano & La Rebelion vs. Vampiro, Aramis & Jack Evans.
* Team Mexico (Lady Shani, Dalys & Sexy Star II) vs. Team Rest Of The World (Kamille, Viva Van & Natalia Markova)
* Team Chilango (Negro Casas, Daga, Argenis & Chessman) (w/ Aczino) vs. Team Baja (Nicho El Millonario {Psicosis], Damian 666, Rey Horus & Xtreme Tiger)
