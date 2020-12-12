AAA TripleMania XXVIII Lineup for Tonight: Kenny Omega Defending Mega Title

– AAA TripleMania XXVIII is set for later tonight. The event will be held at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City, Mexico. It will stream for free on AAA’s official YouTube channel starting at 8:00 pm EST.

For tonight’s event, Kenny Omega will defend his AAA Mega Championship against Laredo Kid. Here’s the final lineup for tonight:

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Pagano vs. Chessman

* AAA Mega Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Laredo Kid

* Marvel Lucha Libre Edition Match: Aracno and Leyenda Americana vs. Terror Purpura and Venenoide

* Monster Clown, Murder Clown, and Psycho Clown vs. Blue Demon Jr., Hijo de LA Park, and L.A. Park

* Copa TripleMania Femenil Match: Faby Apache vs. Lady Maravilla vs. Chik Tormenta vs. Lady Shani vs. La Hiedra vs. Hades

* AAA World Tag Team Championship: Fenix and Pentagon Jr. (c) vs. Myzteziz Jr. and Octagon Jr. vs. Rey Escorpion and Texano Jr.

* Maximo, Mr. Iguana, and Nino Hamburguesa vs. Carta Brava Jr., Mocho Cota Jr., and Tito Santana

The event can also be viewed live in the YouTube player below: