ABC Offers More Details About Hulk Hogan on The Goldbergs Tonight

As we previously reported, both Hulk Hogan and Carlito are set to appear on tonight’s episode of The Goldbergs on ABC. The network has issued a press release offering more details on Hogan’s guest spot, although Carlito wasn’t mentioned.

THE GOLDBERGS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER RECALLS ATTENDING WRESTLEMANIA IV AND CREATES ALL-NEW EPISODE AROUND HIS PASSION FOR WWE ON ABC-TV ON NOVEMBER 6

HULK HOGAN TO MAKE GUEST APPEARANCE ON THE GOLDBERGS

The Goldbergs executive producer Adam F. Goldberg, like most teenage boys growing up in the 1980s, was a huge fan of WWE. As creator of the ABC-TV hit comedy that bears his last name, Goldberg often inserts real-life moments of his youth into his show that airs Wednesday evenings at 8 p.m. on ABC-TV.

“Growing up, I was the biggest wrestling fan,” recalled Goldberg. “One of the greatest moments of my life was attending WrestleMania IV in Atlantic City for my birthday when I was a kid. I went with my Dad and brother Barry and even though we had the worst seats in the house, we still had the time of our lives.”

The all-new episode of The Goldbergs, entitled “Wrestlemania,” airs on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 p.m. In the “WrestleMania” episode which features a guest appearance by Hulk Hogan, Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can’t get in.

“That was the day that turned my Dad into a wrestling fan, and his favorite was Hulk Hogan,” recalled Goldberg. “It was bittersweet to have Hulk guest star on the show and not have my Dad there to see it.”

Goldberg and his father bonded over that Wrestlemania experience.

“Because my Dad loved The Hulk, I chose The Ultimate Warrior as my favorite,” said Goldberg. “One of the greatest moments in making The Goldbergs was to discover that The Ultimate Warrior was a huge Goldbergs fan and shared it with his daughters before he passed away. I got to meet his family and talk about my experiences growing up with my own father watching wrestling and it was an amazing healing moment for all of us.”

Hogan is not the first WWE Superstar to appear in The Goldbergs. Bill Goldberg, a WWE Superstar who wrestles as Goldberg, often appears in The Goldbergs as the school’s gym teacher, Nick Mellor.

“WrestleMania” was written by Erik Weiner with a story by Adam F. Goldberg and Erik Weiner, and directed by Lew Schneider.

Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop and Annette Davis are executive producers. “The Goldbergs” is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.