Various News: Ace Steel Applies For Harley Race Trademarks, Cover Art For Dory Funk Jr. Autobiography

– Ace Steel has applied for trademarks related to Harley Race. PWInsider reports that Steel, real name Chris Guy, filed for a trademark on July 5th for “Harley Race” for the following:

* G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts * G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures; Toy action figures and accessories therefor * G & S: Providing facilities for professional wrestling training; Providing sports facilities for professional wrestling training; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

– The site also notes that the cover art for Dory Funk Jr.’s autobiography The Last of a Great Breed has been released. The book will be released on August 22nd, and you can see the cover at the above link.