Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.13.23  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Thanksgiving, Y’all!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

AEW starts with the heat! Samoa Joe is here and he is seething. We are reminded of last week when The Devil’s homies attacked MJF backstage.

Joe introduces himself to Texas. He is here to find some answers. It wasn’t too long ago when he promised MJF he’d protect him until he could get his hands on him. Last week, he was made into a liar. He saw on the screen MJF laid out, potentially jeopardizing his title shot.

You see, Joe recalls the beer bottle brand, and he knows it’s a favorite of a certain cowboy. He also smelled Stetson and disappointment. He then looked how and low for a certain cowboy, and it seemed like a certain Hangman was missing.

This brings out Hangman Adam Page, and he looks the opposite of happy.

He tells Joe to accuse him like the man he thought Joe was. If Joe thinks it’s Page, that he has anything to do with this, that he gives the remotest of damns about The Devil, you’d be so wrong. He doesn’t care about the bromance, lazer tag, the Whodunit. He doesn’t care.

Joe tells him Page made the mistake of thinking that Joe is a detective, but he’s out here as an executioner.

Page says if there is something Joe wants to do about it, then do it.

”SAMOAAAAAAAA”

Roderick Strong says Joe is so lucky they didn’t hurt him last week. But something Joe needs to do is listen to Hangman. Has Joe seen what’s been happening? Jay White asks for a title match, he gets attacked. The Acclaimed loses a tag match with MJF and they get attacked. But come 11/29, they don’t lay a single shot on him. Last week, we never saw anyone physically touch MJF, we just saw him laying there. Think, it’s obviously MJF. MJF is The Devil. Come on Joe.

Page grabs Strong, gives him a hard right to the face, and here comes the ref.

As Page stares down the exiting Joe, Strong attacks him from behind and the bell rings.

Hangman Adam Page vs Roderick Strong

Page chops in the corner over and over. Strong is able to corner Page and hit some hard uppercuts. Chop from Page. Strong tries to get control, locks a headlock on the mat. Page is on his shoulder, turns into the hold, Strong turns him and hits a knee. Whip to Page, reversed, big kick from Page knocks Strong on his ass. Strong shoots the leg, stomps the abs. He turns Page and drops a knee to the sternum. Cover for 1…NO! Strong with a right forearm. Chop to Page. Right forearm. Strong hits the ropes, Page lifts him over onto the apron then hits the clothesline off the corner ala Jericho. Page flies over the top rope onto Strong with a crossbody. Nice. Mike bennett distracts Aubrey and Taven holds Page’s leg as he climbs. Strong enters the ring and hits a huge backbreaker ON THE TURNBUCKLE!!! Ouch.

WE come back from a break and they are exchanging blows in the middle of the ring. Strong misses a. back elbow and Page hits some forearms, he misses an elbow, Strong catches a leg, tries for a backbreaker, but Page drops his foot down, both spin, and they get a double forearm to the faces! Strong with a right to Page, but Page eats it. He is pissed. Strong with another right and Page with a right, another, another, into the corner, kicks over and over. He is stompin a mudhole! DVD TO STRONG! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! Page corners Strong, heads to the top, bites his head, then locks the head up for a suplex. Strong hits a right, slinks down, tries for a powerbomb, but Page with some right hands. Page to the top, big moonsault, lands on his feet, pop up powerbomb to Strong! Pin! 1..2…NO!!!

After a quick 2 count, Page beats the top of the head. Strong with a forearm to the kidney, ANGLE SLAM! He turn into a pin, no actually, he double underhooks and gets a Tiger Driver! Stacked pin for 1..2..NO!!! STRONGHOLD transition! Page makes it to the ropes! Strong holds on til the 4 count. Strong locks the head, triues to suplex, Page lands on his feet, hangman to Strong. Taven tries to distract again but Page hits a right to Strong, moonsault onto Matt, big right to Mike, Big boot to Strong,

Hangman to the top rope, MOONSAULT TO BOTH MEN!!! Strong rocks back, Hangman enters the ring. DEADEYE!

Winner: Hangman Adam Page

If Strong is involved, at all, with The Devil stuff, he needed to look somewhat capable as a wreslter, so this match helped, even if it does seem odd that he’d go 10+ minutes with someone like Page. The thing is, we’ve been conditioned so much to assume jobbers/comedy wrestlers cant wrestle, and AEW sometimes tries to dispel that. I think this was one of those times. Still, the issue comes with that indescribable emotional tie to matches we have, and this one simply didn’t have it.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 14:56

Brody King vs Andrade El Idolo

Lockup and Brody gets Andrade to the ropes. He tries for a tackle, but Brody eats it. Side headlock from Andrade. He takes Brody down to one knee. Brody stands up, tries for a back body drop, Andrade lands on his feet and locks in a side headlock again. Brody flips Andrade down and hits a big senton. He lifts Andrade. Big chop to the chest. Right forearm, huge chop, Andrade chops back. Brody chops, they trade chops! Andrade aint backing down. Right forearm from Brody and Andrade folds. Whip attempt, Andrade sinks into the corner, Brody hits a forearm, gets the whip, Andrade flips up and over but Brody with a quick sleeper! Andrade hangs him up QUICKLY! To the top rope! Flies! Crossbody from Andrade .Cover for 1…NO! MOONSAULT OFF THE MIDDLE BUCKLE! Andrade grabs Brody outside, sends him into the ring Andrade rolls and covers for 1…..NO!!!

After a break, we get a hell of a chop-off. Brody with a whip into the corner. It’s a hard one. Brody rushes the corner, but Andrade hits a dropkick to the knee! Big body slam from Andrade! Brody down in the corner. Andrade to the top, split-legged moonsault! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Andrade is seething as the crowd shows mad love. He calls for the hip attack. Andrade hits the corner, flies, Brody moves, Knees to the buckle!!! Brody hits the ropes, BIG LARIAT! COVER! 1…2…..NO!!!! Brody with the cannonball senton!!! COVER! 1..2…NO!!! The boys go back and frth~ Big boot from Andrade,forearm from Brody, tries for a lariat, Andrade ducks under, tries for a right, Brody dodges, big right! Andrade fakes a kick! BACK ELBOW FROM ANDRADE!!!

Andrade to the top rope, Brody stops him with an elbow, climbs up top. Hits some forarms. Brody locks the head up. Tries for a suplex, but Andrade drops and slams Brody’s head onto the buckle! IT EXPOSED!!! Andrade runs into the ring! El Idolo! COVER!! 1..2….3!!!!

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

Daaaaaaaaaaaaamn this was good. Andrade made every unbelievable feat look believable and Brody is just so underrated.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 14:46

WE head backstage with some of The Von Erichs! They love AEW.

Here comes Orange Cassidy, Danhausen, and Trent Barretta

OC asks The Von Erichs if they’d tag with him, and they say yes.

We come back and Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho are making their entrance to Jericho’s music. Kenny admits that he had no idea what the words to Jericho’s song were, so thanks for that. Jericho says they haven’t been around because of Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Jericho says he’s waited three weeks to do this, and calls out Bill and Ricky.

Here comes Ricky Starks and Big Bill with their titles and styles.

Ricky wonders if we’ve missed him, and yes, yes I have. Ricky has no problem with Kenny, but Jericho…he just sucks the life out of everything. It makes him question Kenny, though. Does he really think he can trust Jericho? Look at The Inner Circle, JAS, all those people in the past.

Big Bill tells him to lok at all Jericho has actually done to Omega. Jericho attacked him, randomly, nobody would ever be surprised. Just sayin.

Omega says they’re basing this off of his trust with Jericho? Does he trust Jericho? Jericho knows Omega doesn’t trust him. As for track records…let’s look at The Firm. Remember that? Kenny doesn’t. Firm? More like flaccid…looked less Firm and something more…SAWFT? But hey, when it ocmes to beatdowns, Omega is the king of getting them. So hey, if they can talk a big game, they’ve earned a title shot, and guess what, at World’s End, maybe they can take the titles off their waist. How bout that?

Ricky says that’s all great and well, and he’ll speak for both of his team. They are on. But before they get to World’s End, let’s just remind Jericho of something. Remember January, Ricky beat him twice. He’s done half the work. He knows Jericho in and out. They are the best tag team there is because they are the champions.

Jericho says he keeps bragging about not having a name. Omega thinks they can fix that. How about The Absolute Assholes. No? How bout The Rick and The Dick. Omega says there needs to be wordplay. Ok, how about Big Billy Starks?!

Ricky says that fell flat. Ricky can excuse the name, but not the Hot Topic best of outfit. Jericho says he is no clout vampire, because if he was, he’d stay far away from Ricky. He says all he sees is a better dressed, less charismatic Enzo Amore. Omega says give Enzo credit, at least he made big Bill look good and not take all of his spotlight.

Ricky goes off on them, saying no one cares about Jericho. No one in the back. He is tired of Jericho and Omega is starting to piss him off. They want the titles, come and get them. They are the best, and if they think they are better, then prove it, you two Winnipeg Scumbags.

Omega takes offense, then tells us all he’s gotta sit on that one. He bids us all adieu. For today, goodbye, MUAH, and goodnight, BAHBANG!

We get Toni Storm on commentary for the next match, where she asks the crew if they want her to do Color or Play-by-Play. Lol. Great.

Riho vs Ruby Soho

Ruby gets in some work then covers only for Riho to bridge out the pin. She hits a running knee into the corner then a Northern Lights. Bridge gets a 1..2.NO!!! Tries for a second, Ruby blocks, shoots to the ropes, Ruby with a the wheelbarrow, roll through, and a stomp to the stomach! Riho sends Ruby to the corner! She hangs her! STOMP TO THE CHEST!!!

We come back from break and Soho is in control. Riho with a rana! Kick! She climbs to the corner. High cross body! Cover for 1..2…NO!! Reversed! No! They trade pins, neither getting the win. Soho locks up. Saito Suplex! Riho with a crucifix bomb! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! RIho to the top rope! She flies for a stomp, but Soho rolls out of the way! No Future! Cover! 1..2….NO!!! Ruby tries for Destination Unknown. Countered.

Riho hangs her up. Northern Lights! Dragon Suplex! To the corner! Riho with running double knees! Cover! 1..2…..3!!!

Winner: Riho

This was a great match, no doubt, but it seems like there is a Spin-the-Wheel option for the title challengers, and we’re on like rotation ten.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch issues

Rush vs Jay Lethal

Quick lockup into the ropes, tackle from Rush, he walks over, ducks under, Jay flips out of the way, they lock arms, whip to the corner, Rush with a pslash in the corner then a chop! Jay follows him to the other corner with a splash then a chop. Arm drag and a dropkick from Lethal! Jay with a strut, and he’s feeling confident. Rush trips him up, running knee to the face, Lethal to the outside, Rush follows, sends him into the barricade, again.

In the ring, Rush with a forearm. Rush corners Jay, hits the corner, kicks him in the chin. Lethal combination. Rush is down! Figure Four attempt but Rush cradles! 1..2..NO!!! Jay kicks, hit the ropes, chop from Rush! Another. Enziguri from Jay, Jay rushes the corner, and Rush hits a surprise belly to belly!

Lethal Injection attempt! RUSH WITH A SLEEPER INSTEAD!!!! LETHAL IS OUT!!! HE TAPS!!!

Winner: Rush

Whoa….that’s a surprise.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:29

Lethal walks up the ramp disappointed. Jeff Jarrett, Karen, and Sonjay Dutt are there to give him some support. Jay brushes off Karen, a bit upset.

Mark Briscoe vs Switchblade Jay White

While Jay is stretching in the corner, Mark rushes the corner with a huge kick. Ho pto Jay, he rushes the corner but Jay ducks under and rolls him up for 1..2.NO!!! Mark with a big kick to the arm. DEM BOYZ chant. Mark with a Death Valley Driver, shoots to the top rope! FROGGY BOW! Jay rolls out of the ring quickly. Mark to the apron, hops down, Jay is stirring. White grabs a camera cable and tries to wrap it around the leg of Mark. The ref stops ihm. Mark stomps, sends Jay into the ring, the ropes is all tangled up so Jay cant enter the ring. Mark hits a right, another to the face. Mark sends Jay into the ring. He enters, stands, grabs the pants and tries for a Uranage. Jay with an elbow, chop from Mark. Right forearm. To the shoulders! Jay with a right, drops to the apron, right hand, chop from Mark. Mark with a right, another, bite to the head. Ref counts. Mark spits Jay’s forehead into the sky. He tries for a right, but Jay locks up and tosses him over the head to the outside.

Back into the ring, White tries for a BladeRunner, Mark escapes it, dropkick to the knee from White. Cover for 1.2..NO!!

We are BACK and they’re trading blows in the middle. Jay corners Mark, hits a running uppercut, tries for a suplex,but Briscoe sends him flying over the head with a back body drop. Jay in the corner, stands, Mark rushes and runs into a kick. Jay shoots out of the corner and is met with a HUGE clothesline! Briscoe is up, Jay is up. Mark asks for a punch, hits some redneck kung-fu. He chops Jay some fierce hits then hits the ropes and flies off with a right. Mark shoots Jay to the apron, then knocks him off! Mark to the apron. ELBOW DROP OFF THE APRON! He grabs Jay, sends him into the ring, covers! 1..2..NO!!! Chop off in the middle of the ring! Mark sits Jay up on the corner, tries to chop, Jay kicks him then rakes the eyes! Jay dorps down and swings, turns, Mark catches him, sits him on the top rope back first. Blow to the back, then a chop! Mark climbs the corner, Jay fires back with elbows and Mark flies back onto his back. He is up though and hits a huge chop to the back of the head. Mark with a Razor’s Edge!!! COVER!!!! 1….2……NO!!! Jay Driller attempt but Jay with a surprise Dragon Screw! Elbow to the inside leg! Cradle from Mark! !…..2…NO!!!! Jay locks up from behind! SLEEPER SUPLEX! Jay straight jackets, Mark corners him, breaks the hold, chop from Jay, another sleeper suplex from Jay!!! He runs, grabs Mark, Blade Ru—NO!!!!!! Mark with a reversal! Uranage!

Mark to the top rope! He flies far for a Froggy bow!!!!! KNEES UP!!!! Jay is up, struggling. BLADE RUNNER! COVER! 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Jay White

They gave Briscoe a hell of a lot of offense here. Probably to overcompensate for the loss. Either way, it was a great showing for Mark to show that he’s got some skill behind that face. Not that we didn’t know this, but it’s a nice little reminder.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:21

Swerve Strickland vs Jon Moxley

The crowd is SUPER ready for this, with a HOLY SHIT chant before the first lockup. They lock knuckles as the crowd starts an AEW chant, and that’s so apropos.

They go to the mat, wrestling like amateurs. See what I did there? Jon is up, corners Swerve then gives him a little smooch. They lock fingers, Swerve sends him to the ropes, Jon puts his leg up, ref breaks them up, and Swerve with a kiss on the nose.

Side headlock from Swerve. To the ropes! Jon shoots him off. Swerve switches, head scissors, rana sends Jon to the outside, and Jon lands on his feet, pissed that he got got. Jon re-enters, hits an elbow strike. Swerve has one, too. They go back and forth. Jon chops, Another chop. To the corner. Jon beats down in the corner. Whip to Swerve, Swerve reverses, Jon kicks out the corner, to the 2nd rope, Swerve kicks the ankles, is up, chop, hops up and locks the head and hits a DDT TO THE MAT!!! GAWD DAMN! Jon rolls out of the ring. Swerve follows. Jon takes a seat and Swerve kicks him. Lol. Right hands to the seated Jon.

Back to the ring. Jon with a big lariat out of the corner! Jon mounts in the corner. Right hands to the head! PILEDRIVER FROM JON! COVER! 1..2…NO!!!

We come back to Jon hitting a cover for 1..2.NO!! Commentary talks about time, so yeah, we’re probably going to a draw. Jon kicks Swerve away a bit, tries to grab th trunks, Swerve blocks, ducks under a kick, hits a backbreaker. Snapmare to Jon. Swerve to the 2nd rope, dives off with an uppercut! Swerve is hyped! He does a little taunt, then chops Jon. Jon locks Swerve up upside down, gets a piledriver again! Cover! 1.2…NO!! Jon kicks away at Swerve, toying with him. Swerve is on his knees, Jon hits a headbutt, Swerve hit one back, they trade headbutts! Swerve with a few in order, Jon kicks the leg, big boot, Swerve rolls through FLATLINER!!!! Swerve with a gator roll! BRAINBUSTAAAAAA BUT MOXLEY IS RIGHT BACK UP!!! SWERVE KICKS HIS FACE IN! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!

Swerve grabs the arms of Jon and stomps his face just like BCC! He then turns Jon onto his ass and does the elbows to the face like BCC!!! HOUSE CALL FROM SWERVE! Swerve to the top rope! Jon is up! He shoves Swerve off the top rope! Jon celebrates, but is oticably tired. He wants a countout. Ref starts the count. Swerve is up at 5, pulls himself up at 7, slides in at 9! STOMP FROM JON!!! COVER!! 1..2…NO!!! He elbows the back of the head over and over and over! Jon pulls back on Swerve then tries to lock in a sleeper! He turns it into an armbar! Swerve gets to the ropes! Jon leaves the ring and grabs a chair! Swerve from the ring flies over onto Jon! Kick! Jon lands on the chair, seated! Swerve to the apron. STOMP TO JON OFF THE CHAIR!!! He sends Jon into the ring! Swerve to the top! HE FLIES WITH A STOMP!!! COVER!!! 1……2……NO!!!!!

Swerve tries for a driver! Jon with a surprise rollup! 1…2…SHOULUDER IS UP! REF COUNTS THE 3!!!!!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Swerve is just on another level. A shame he didnt get the win, but I hope this spells for something a bit better in the near future,as he still has a chance to take this whole thing. A great main event to a great episode.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 16:12

Swerve is PISSED! Jon tells the camera whatever it takes. Swerve is frustrated as all hell but the decision looks to be final.

Outside of the arena, Hangman Adam Page is being attacked by hooded goons!!! They beat him down till he cant walk then bring him over to a car. The driver is The Devil. The hooded men slam Page onto the front window of the car and we…

End Show