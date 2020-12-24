Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 12.23.20  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

AEW starts with the beautifully blow-dried hair of Chris Jericho. Hager and MJF don either side of him as they make their way down to the ring.

Top Flight is here next, as Jim Ross informs us of the mid-40s temperature.



Match 1: Chris Jericho and MJF vs Top Flight

Darius and Jericho to start. Jericho mushes the face, so Darius fights back into the corner. Jericho chops him back, getting him into the corner, and hitting a right hand to the face. Whip to Darius, Jericho ducks under, Darius rolls out, eats a boot, hops over then hits an enziguri to Jericho. They each get a right hand to Jericho. Tag and they trip Jericho, flip over him, kick the chest and the back at the same time, cover to Jericho but doesn’t even et a 1. Tag to MJF. He stomps Dante in the corner. Lockup in the middle of the ring. MJF gets Dante in the corner. Slap to the face. Dante returns one. Kick to the gut. Whip to the ropes, MJF runs under twice, then eats a dropkick. MJF rolls to the outside. He and Jericho talk strategy. They enter the ring, Top Flight enters. Right hand to MJF and Jericho!!! Jericho gets Darius in the corner, Darius reverses. Chop. Another. They mount the corners. Right hands to MJF and Jericho! They flip backwards into the center of the ring, rushe the corner, dropkick MJF and Jericho en stereo! Jericho and MJF roll to the outside.

Dante chases MJF on the outside, and runs right into a right hand from Jericho. MJF shoves Darius then goes to stomp Dante. Boot to the neck for a bit, as MJF berates him from above. Back in the ring and MJF gets a two count pin. Tag from Jericho who kicks the gut and snapmares Dante into the center of the ring. Kick to the back. Cocky pin doesn’t even get a one. Punches from below from Dante. He stands, hits the ropes. Jericho gives him a knee. Back suplex from Jericho. Tag to MJF. They double team, with a whip, and a flapjack, sending Dante into the mat face first. MJF teases Darius, then chokes Dante as the ref is distracted. Cover for 1…NO! MJF whips Dante’s face into the boot of Jericho in the corner. Tag from Jericho. MJF chokes up with the boot. Jericho grabs the legs, catapult into the bottom rope, choking Dante hard. Hager attacks as the ref is distracted yet again. Jericho covers for 1..2…..NO!!! Jericho with foot on the ropes. Kickout from Dante. Face first to the buckle. Jericho sits up Dante. He chops, climbs up the corner, right hand to Dante. Superplex attempt, but Dante hits some rights to th gut. He drops Jericho down. Dante flies with a crossbody and a pin for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to MJF. He runs in, ducks under, tag to Darius, standing Spanish Fly! Sucide dive to Jericho on the outside! He’s on the apron, the top rope, MJF up. Missile dropkick to MJF! Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jericho stops a pin. Darius and Dante double team, leaving MJF hanging on the top rope then dropping their ass onto the back. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Close, but mjf kicks out. Right forearms to the face. Whip to MJF, hits the ropes, more rope work, Dante flies up, and MJF hits a powerbomb! Tag to Jericho. Lionsault! Pin for 1..2….NO!!! MJF clocks Darius off the apron, but Dante still kicks out. Jericho is upset, grbs the legs, and looks for The Walls. Darius whips MJF into the barricade. Surprise rollup from Dante. 1…2….N!O!!! Tag to Darius, Jericho slams Dante down, Darius runs in, sunset flip, sending Dante to the outside onto MJF!!! Rollup to Jericho for 1..2…..NO!!!! Looks like Jericho didn’ even click out there, but whatever. Jericho with a clothesline. He beats down on Darius. Tag to MJF. Right hands in the corner. They double team the beatdown in the corner. Jericho and MJF look for a double back body drop, but Darius holds the head and hits a DDT to Jericho and MJF! Clothesline sends Jericho to the outside. Dante sends Jericho into the timekeepers table.

Darius on the apron. He hops up, but Hager pulls his legs out and he eats apron. MJF locks the head under his legs, Heatseeker piledriver into the ring and a cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: MJF and Chris Jericho

Yeesh, Jericho looked a little outmatched there, for sure. At one point, he didn’t kick out at all, when he should have. I enjoy that he wants to give some new kids a rub, but there were just some moments here that came to a screeching halt.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 11:44

Hager has something to get off his chest. Two weeks since they’ve had an intervention, and in those two weeks, they have won because everyone has done their job – except for one: Wardlow. Where is he? Away for family business. THIS is family business. Wardlow thinks he can choose when to show up? MJF and Wardlow wanted to join, because they know that every week, they are a constant shining star. Always there. Don’t want or need rest. He knows Wardlow is an asset, but he’s also an asshole, and it’s obvious they don’t see eye to eye, so Hager and Wardlow will meet in the middle of the ring next week. Wardlow better show up.

We get a music video from The Acclaimed, who get some clean lines in on The Bucks, but still, for some reason, just come off as hip hop lite instead of actual hip hop influenced members of the roster. I know this is incredibly subjective, but I see little value in them “rapping.” Hoping it grows on me, but hasn’t quite yet.

WE ARE BACK, and Tony is in the middle of the ring. Not me. I’m at home with no pants on. Schiavone is waiting for Sting. He comes out with hair lookin kind of thin. Tony asks him how it feels with him being back on TNT. Sting says he has come full circle, he’s back in the jungle, and regarding the jungle, he was an integral part of building the original jungle, and he is glad to see it’s still intact and thriving and alive.

Sting wants to go back in time. He remembers when he was looking for the break, watching the matches with one of the greatest of all time – Dusty Rhodes. He remembers Dusty telling him one time, that they’re going to put some color on Sting’s face and tights and boots. Dusty wanted him to glow in the dark, baby, and Dusty’s going to put him with Ric Flair, and they’re going to get funky like a monkey, if you will. It wasn’t too long after that where he was, indeed, wrestling Flair in main event matches. Fast forward now, and when he sees Cody, he cant describe it. He couldn’t stay away.

WELCOME HOME chant.

Regarding Darby…

NOPE. Taz is here. He knows this is very emotional, but what Sting is saying would bring a tear to a glass eye. He’s known Sting for a long time, and anyone that knows him, knows Sting is about Sting, and part of that is because of Tony building him up for years. He’s sick of it.

Starks says they don’t care bout Stings business with Cody or Darby. What they care about is that he keeps sticking his nose in their business. Starks wants Sting to know that he’s going to get hurt plaing around in this jungle. Talk about the jungle, says Taz, but he’s standing here with four hungry tigers that are about to bite his head off right now.

The lights go out. They are back on, and Darby is in the ring. Taz sees the bat and skateboard, and thinks twice. He says come 1/6, the TNT Title will be on the line against Cage.

Cage says he doesn’t want to wait; he’ll take Darby now. Let’s do it. His goons hold him back as Darby spins his board in his hand.

Team Taz leaves. Darby stares Sting down slowly, grabs his title, and that’s that.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and MJF has a heart to heart with Santana, saying he’s here for them. Santana tells MJF to keep his head up, always keep his head up.



Match 2: The Dark Order (#5, #10, and Colt Cabana) vs Jurassic Express

Colt and Marko to start! Cotl sits Marko on the top rope and pats his head, so gets head scissors for his trouble. Dropkick. Tag from 5, who gets arm dragged. Tag to Jungle Boy. Whip to 5, inverted atomic drop from Jungle Boy, Marko dropkicks him into a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Jungle Boy hits a dropkick to 5, covers for 1..2.NO!!!! Front face lock, tag to Marko, whip to Jungle, Missed kick, dropkick from Stunt, Jungle Boy flips Stunt and drops a leg drop onto 5. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Colt breaks the pin. Stunt pushes Colt back to his apron, and 5 sends Stunt into the corner. Tag to Colt. Tag to Lucha. He chops Colt hard. In comes Ten, who gets kicked, then chopped down hard. Tag to Stunt, and it looks like 10 is the legal man. Body slam to 10. Ucha slams Stunt onto Ten, lifts him and dorps him again, but not before Jungle Boy can get a tag and fly off the shoulders of Lucha into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! 10 whips, misses a splash in the corner, Jungle slides under neath him, goes to the apron, hits the shoulder, flies into the ring, wheelbarrow but 10 pushes and Colt hits Jungle Boy with a shoulder. 10 with a German! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!!

BACK FROM BREAK, and 10 has Jungle Boy hurting. Jungle locks up from behind, switch, push, clothesline from Jungle Boy! Both men down. Lucha wants the tag. Tag to 5. Jungle doesn’t get his tag. Flip, flies, tags in Lucha. Clothesline ,pump kick to Colt, he sends 5 into the corner. Right, left, right. German! Kip up. 10 in the ring, he gets shoved, pump kick from ten, hook kick from Lucha. 5 jumps off the corner, GOOZLE. He sends him into Colt. Chokeslam to 5. Standing moonsault. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! 10 stops the pin. Tag to Stunt. Stunt hops onto the shoulders of Lucha. Kick to Colt. Stunt flies with a crossbody to Colt. Spinning kick to the head of Colt. Stunt hits the ropes, suicide dive, but 10 punches him in the face! Haha. 10 sends 5 into the ring. Lucha with a GOOZLE, but Colt shoves Lucha into the ring post. 10 sends Stunt into a hard elbow from Colt. Spinebuster to Stunt. Frogsplash from 5. Pin for 1…2…NO!!! Jungle Boy is in there to stop it! Five whips Stunt, stunt reveres, kicks 5 into Colt and Ten. Tag to Jungle, who hops over the rope, dropkicks Colt and 10 of the apron, kick to the chin of 5!

Stunt on the shoulders of Lucha. He pumps an sends him flying onto Colt and 10. Lucha back body drops 5 into the arms of Jungle Boy, who hits a powerbomb and a pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Jurassic Express

Even though they were going to lose, you still saw The Dark Order add a little fold into their status with Colt going full on with his heel turn, and the others including him as a team member fully. The right team one, as we are looking forward to a match in two weeks that Tully made me wanna see now. Solid outing.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 10:31

Tony enters the ring for a short interview. Get it? Cuz Marko…

Tony brings up their rankings. Stunt says It feels so good to be back on Dynamite, but Tully is on the screen with FTR. He says that he is with 2020 tag team of the year, and every time they walk down that aisle and hold up the symbol. He calls them Jurassic Park that he understands they wanna take them down. He tells them they have two weeks to prepare. They’re chomping at the bit. It used to be business, but now it’s personal. They are on a quest to get the titles back, and they won’t have dinosaurs take them down. He tells Marko, specifically, that if he sticks his nose in the business, Tully may have a flashback to the 80s. lol. Nice.

MARVEZ has found Omega and Don at their hotel. Don offers a statement, but says this is their private time. It’s creepy that Marvez is here, but since he is here, Don wants to get something off his chest. 30 years in this business, how does Khan let the wrestlers run wild? We got Pac making title matches. He mocks Don. He’s never seen this; it’s gotta stop. They don’t get dictated to by the talent.

Marvez asks Kenny his thoughts. Kenny has a story; a message to Fenix and Pac. Let’s take a year in review; AEW tag team title championship match, Rey choked. AAA, he choked. Eliminator tournament against his own brother; Rey choked. Not only that, but got a little bump on his head and couldn’t continue. What happens when you face someone a little pissed off, someone who doesn’t love you, to the person who beated Penta’s ass? He is worried he may put Rey out for good, but don’t worry, he has friends at Impact that would be happy to take him back.

Don says that he isn’t sure he’d take him back, he’s a little injury prone.

Omega says when that phone rings, people like Omega answer the call, but Rey gets hurt along the way. He gets hurt, Omega gets titles. That’s it.

Eeek, a solid promo with a weak ass ending there.



Match 3: Butcher (w/ Blade and Bunny) vs Pac (w/ Penta)

They go forehea to forehead until Butcher sends Pac into the corner. Pac ducks a right hand, kicks the hammy, ducks again, kicks the hammy, Butcher tosses Pac over the top rope to. The outside, follows, but Pac is back into the ring. He’s too quick. Pac slides out as Butcher enters the ring. Butcher follows and Pac gets back into the ring. Butcher follows and Pac stomps. He kicks the chest. Another kick. Another. Another. Another. Pac hits the ropes, kick to the side of the head. Rope work, diving cross body from Butcher! Stomp to Pac. He sends Pac into the corner ear first. Knee to the side of the face. Pac rushes out of the corner. Butcher attacks the back. Chop to Pac. Butcher with right hands. Hip toss to Pac. Kick to the back. Butcher grabs the head of Pac and sends a forearm into the side of it. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!Whip into the corner. Butcher with another hard whip into the corner. Pac attacks the mid section. Butcher with a right hand. Penta distracts for a quick second, and Pac kicks out of the corner .Another. A third. Butcher retaliates. Right hand to Pac. Another. Butcher grabs the head, but Pac rolls to the outside. Butcher follows. Kick from Pac. Another kick. Another. Butcher hits a knee. Whip to Pac, but it’s reversed, into the barricade, but Butcher no sells and hits a HUGE kick to Pac!!!

Back from the break, and Pac is kickin the hell out of Butcher. A few strikes to him while he is on the knees is ended with a huge superkick to the side of the face. Pac heads to the top rope. Butcher stands. Shotgun dropkick to Butcher. Pac to the top rope. Blade shoves Penta on the outside. Pac is distracted. Butcher is up. Huge clothesline to Pac. Butcher with a hard slam to the mat. Butcher locks the head, lifts up for a powerbomb, hits it! Cover! 1….2….NO!!!! Pac kicks out! Butcher argues with the ref. Blade argues on the apron. Butcher grabs the head, lifting Pac as Eddie tells him to hurry it up from commentary. Butcher is still moving slow, not in a rush, grabbing the head.

Lance Archer comes out to face Eddie. Eddie hides behind commentary. Pac kicks out of the corner to the side of the head. Pac drags Butcher in position. He heads to the top rope. The Black Arrow. Pin for 1..2….3!!!



Winner: Pac

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but I have no complaints about that, either. Hard hitting on both accounts, and Eddie on commentary added so much.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:40

Lance gets into the ring to stare down Pac and Penta. Eddie gets back on commentary, telling us that Lance won’t get him because he’s too worried about Pac and Penta. Lance leaves the ring with a smile.

Backstage, Jade has a message for Brandi. Motherhood is a beautiful thing, but how convenient that when she shows up, Brandi pops up pregnant. Don’t worry, though, all her duties and the division will be taken care of, now that she is gone. Now, Shaq has called out Cody, she is calling out Brandi. So what’s next? Find her a worthy opponent for her time, because she is tired of this shit. Time is ticking.

Yeah, still not interested.

MIRO, KIP, AND PENELOPE are with Tony, and they have received all of the tweets about how much we adore them. Kip wants to give us a gift. They want to show us the date. Miro is ready.

They turn, and The Best Friends are here!!!!

Miro stands in front of Kip and Penelope, waiting for the attack.

Oh, but it’s a fakeout, as Kip and Miro laugh it off. We go to live footage of Trent being taken into an ambulance backstage, with Chuck and Orange by his side. They hop into the ambulance and head out with Trent.

Kip says it’s a shame, that The Best Friends couldn’t be here. Let’s show them the actual wedding announcement.

It’s a Beach Break Wedding, on February 3rd.

The next match was scheduled last week, and Evil Uno is already in the ring for it. Dustin makes his entrance, and Evil slaps the shit out of him.



Match 4: Dustin Rhodes vs Evil Uno

Ref gets both men in the ring and rings the bell. Dustin is pissed. He hits some right hands, over and over, in the corner, as Tony speaks of Dustin’s Seven character. Dustin kicks off the ropes to the face of Evil Uno. Whip to the ropes, he goes for a powerslam, but Uno holds onto the ropes. Dropkick to Dustin, and he rolls to the outside. Uno follows, whips Dustin into the barricade, and readjusts his mask. Cohp from Dustin. Throat thrust from Uno. Chop to Dustin. Right hand to the face. This is all outside as the ref counts. Chop to Dustin, but Dustin ducks and Evil Uno hits the ringpost!!! Dustin garbs the right hand and sends it into the ring post again! Again!!!

Both men in the ring, and Dustin hits a right hand in the corner. He pulls on the fingers in the corner. Uno grabs on the eyes of Dustin. Ref breaks the hold. Elbow to the face from Dustin. Uppercut in the corner. Right hand, then some stomps to Evil Uno. Whip to Uno, misses a splash, kick from Evil Uno. Top rope and he dives with a senton! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Uno steps on the hand of Dustin, then stomps it. A blow to the back of Dustin. Again. He chokes Dustin up on the bottom rope by sitting on his back. Ref breaks it and Uno backs away. Goldust hits right hands, sending Uno reeling, hits the ropes, kick from Uno. Neckbreaker to Dustin. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Uno stomps as Dustin rolls under the bottom rope. Ref counts and Dustin rolls outside. Uno holds his hands up, waits for Dustin to re-enter, then heads outside. He sends Dustin into the barricade again. Whip to Dustin into the apron Uno breaks the count.

BACK FROM THE BREAK, and Uno hits a piledriver to Dustin!!! Cover for 1…..2…..NO!!!! Right hand from Dustin. Right hand from Uno. They go back and forth till Dustin gets the upperhand, spins, flips him off, and hits a right hand. Dustin lifts Uno up, who is slow to stand.

Spinning heel kick to Dustin. Dustin in the corner, Uno in the corner, both men down. Uno rushes the corner, misses, Bulldog off the ropes! Cover for 1…..2…3!!!!

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

A nice little mini saga from these guys, that really had some level of importance. My only gripe is that ending. I know it’s one of Dustin’s finishers, but I just didn’t like that it was what ended it.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:26

Evil Uno is on his knees, and he extends his hand out to shake for Dustin. Dustin is about to, but rejects the offer with a kick. Grayson enters the ring to attack. Johnson enters the ring. Knee to Lee. Grayson with Nightfall to Dustin! QT Marshall runs down and gets punched right in the face for his troubles. Lee on the apron. Springboard dropkick to Uno and Grayson! They hightail it out, and this might not be done.

BACKSTAGE, Spears is with Tony. He asks why Tony left for 15 years? He was burnt out. Spears says this is exactly why he asked Tony to do this interview. You could change the three letters, but cannot change the glass ceiling. He is better than 95% of this roster. He looks better, talks better, works better. The only doubt is in management. His confidence is high as hell. He dug himself out of a whole that Cody and Tony Khan put him in. He recognizes the path, and it won’t happen again.

Tony says the problem with all this might be Spears. He is the common denominator. Has he ever thought about that?

Spears says yes, he has thought about it, and not for a single second has h thought that .He can work anywhere in the world, but wastes his time ith guys like Schiavone? Tell Khan that he will come back IF he feels like it.

BACKSTGGE, Dasha is with Hikaru Shida. She is about to face Alex Gracia, but Abadon has been terrorizing her. Has this affected her ability to prepare?

Before Hikaru can answer, Abadon attacks!!! A ref comes to stop the attack just as Shida’s music hits for her upcoming match.



Match 5: Hikaru Shida vs Alexa Gracia

Shida sends Alex into the corner, sends her face into the corner a few times, then hits some hard right hands. Whip to Alex, Shida rushes, Alex dodges, hits the roeps, dropkick to Shida, Shida hits a dropkick of her own, and Alex rolls to the outside. Shida with a running forearm smash to the face. She sends Alexa back into the ring. Shida follows and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Shida lifts Alex, but she might be out. Oh, she played possum, got an inside cradle for 1…2…NO!!!! Alex with a back elbow in the corner. Running boot. Cover for 1…NO!!!! Right hand to Shida. Another to the chest. A third and Shida kicks, locks the head, Suplex to Alex. Shida to the outside. She grabs Alex and drapes her over the apron. Shida runs with a knee lift.

Abadon is in the crowd! Shida stares her down. Abadon screams. Shida rushes her and hits a knee, then pulls her over the barricade. Shida with right hands to the head of Abadon. She looks into the ring, then sends Abadon into the barricade head first. Shida rolls into the ring.

Shida runs with a knee, Gracia rolls her up for 1..2….N!O!!! Head scissors, but Shida hits a back breaker intead. Falcon Arrow! Pin for 1..2….3!!!

Winner: Hikaru Shida

Kinda love that the distraction didn’t cause a loss, as this is what we are to expect. A champion, however, especially one who values honor, may very well go finish her job before handling her drama.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 3:31

Shida grabs a kendo stick and pokes at Abadon to see if she’s still alive. Abadon hops up and attacks!!! She pushes Shida against the barricade, then pulls a Baszler and bites the shoulder of Shida. Shida is bleeding from the neck, as Abadon stands at the ramp with blood covering her mouth.



Match 6: AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed vs The Young Bucks

Matt and Caster to start. Caster works the arm, Matt is able to escape, hit a dropkick and an arm drag into an arm bar. Tag to Nick. He drops an axe and eats a right hand. Tag to Anthony who comes in and gets worked over. Tag to Matt. They double team, chop the chest, whip and hit an elbow. Caster in. Kick. Suplex onto Anthony. Nick hits the ropes, Matt sends him flying with a dropkick to The Acclaimed. Baseball slides to The Acclaimed! Matt sends Bowen to the barricade, Caster tries to to do the same, Nick flies over and lands on his feet. Spear from Matt! HNick springboards and we get some Risky Business on the outside! Matt breaks the count, grabs Anthony, and sends him into the ring. Tag to Nick. Matt with a catrapult into. Kick to the head. Anthony falls back onto the knees, and Nick stomps him into it. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!Tag to Matt. Matt attacks the back, hits a right hand. Another. Hits the ropes, Caster there to pull the leg. Anthony grabs the head, hits a right hand. Tag to Caster, they double team, kicking the arm of Matt, then sending him forward with a snapmare and a kick to either side of the head. Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Tag and The Acclaimed miss a double team. Nick flies with a springboard rossbody, sends Anthony off the apron. Clothesline from Nick! Shoulder on the apron, X-FactoR!!! Flies to the apron and hits a moonsault! Nick re-enters the ring and heads to the top rope. SWANTON ONTO THE KNEES!!! Caster with a back suplex to Nick onto the apron. Stomps and some right hands! Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Tag and The Acclaimed hits a double suplex. Arm drag to Nick. We get an Angle Slam like maneuver. Tag to Max. He locks the head, then gets a back suplex to Nick. Elbow drop is missed. Nick to the outside. He pulls Anothony off the apron. Back in, goes for tag, Max is there to stop it. Nick rolls into a pin for 1..2.NO!!!! Nick kicks Max away, goes to tag in Matt, but Anthony is there to pull Matt off!! Shoulder in the corner to Nick. Tag to Anthony, who hits a forearm. Elbow from Max, running forearm then a runnin kick. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Anthony grabs Nick, tags in Max, calls for the end. He lifts up, Nick with the go behind, switch, Max rushes the corner, Nick moves, he hits Anthony, rolls under both men, tag to Matt. Right hand to both men!!! Back and forth to Caster, to Bowens. Whip to Max, reversedMatt with a northern lights! Again. SHARPSHOOTER FROM MATT!!!

ON the outside, Max sends nick into the barricade and runs in to stop the Sharpshooter. Matt won’t release the hold, screaming “Is that all you got?!” Nick pulls Max out of the ring and locks in a Sharpshooter on Max!! Bowens gets to the rope to break the hold. Matt releases. He rushes the corner eats the boot from Bowens. Anthony to the top rope, Matt catches him on his shoulders. Nick in, clothesline from the top rope!! DOOMSDAY DEVICE GETS A 1…2…NO!!!!! Kickout. Matt heads to the top rope. Nick to the top on the opposite side. In comes Caster. He locks the head of Nick Superplex to Nick! He holds on, sets up for another suplex, Anthony to the top rope. Crossbody!!! Cover for 1…2..NO!!!! Matt stops the pin! Matt rushes to the corner for the tag. Tag to Matt. He enters. He hits a right hand Max, another, they go back and forth. Matt hits a few more, Max rakes the eyes. Suplex attempt, Matt lands on his feet, superkick, rolling elbow from Anthony, Superkick from Nick! Superkick to Max, but he moves!! KNOX TAKES THE SUPERKICK!!!! Caster with a low blow! Anthony has the boombox. He clocks Nick over the head. Cover. Knox is out cold! A new ref comes down. 1…2…..NO!!!!

Anthony screams for the tag. Looking for a finisher, but Nick sends Max into Anthony on the apron. Sunset flip from Matt, Superkick sends Anthony flying, and Matt hits a powerbomb to the talbe outside!!!

IN the ring, Superkick! BTE-TRIGGER! PIN 1….2….3!!!



Winners: The Young Bucks

A fun main event that, on the surface, looked a bit overbooked, but also made The Acclaimed look pretty good. They more than held their own, and although it went nearly 15 minutes, we didn’t get a whole lot of non-selling and the typical finisher fest. A good main event to a good episode of Dynamite.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time:14:58

End Show