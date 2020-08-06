Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.5.20  

Special

AEW starts RIGHT THE FUCK AWAY with the 12-man!



Match 1: THE ELITE AND FTR VS THE DARK ORDER

Brodie and Nick to start, they tussle as I struggle to cath up until a tag to Matt marks a tag to Number Nine. IN comes Nick who splashes in the corner then gets hit with a clothesline. Nine to the top, Nick hops up to the top as well an flies off with a head scissors takedown! Cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Tag to Matt who goes to the top rope. Matt stomps the left arm. Tag to Cash who drops an elbow to the arm. Snapmare and a tag to Dax who comes In with a bunch of stomps. Tag to Page and he drops an elbow then tags in Omega, who drops an axe handle to the arm. Whip to the ropes, kick from Page and Omega, another kick, big boot, and a leg drop to the back of the head, and a shooting star from page and a cover fromOmega for 1….2..NO!!!! Grayson and Uno in to send everyone out of the ring! They grab page and Omega, but in comes FTR to save both men, we geta 4 on 3 suplex to The Dark Order!!!!Omega covers for 1..2..NO!!! Colt stops the pin!

On the outside of the ring, Brodie Lee hits a kick to the gut of Omega on the outside of the ring. Lee rolls him back in as Grayson tags himself in. He tags in Uno and thy send Omega to the corner. Splash, and an uppercut, and a kick from Uno, then Grayson, then Uno! Uno tags in Grayson who flies off with a clothesline. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another tag to Five and Omega eats a snapmare! Splash and a cover to Omega for 1..2…NO!!!! Kenny whips to the ropes. Tilt-a-whirl. Tag to Dax. He comes in with a leg drops, a hard elbow drop then a headbutt and a cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Grayson stops the pin. Dax sends Five into the corner then tags in Cash who puts his knees up. Dax sends Five directly into the knees. Whip to the corner is reversed, Cash hops over and hits the ropes, scoops, slams Five down hard! Grayson comes in and gets a back suplex for his troubles. Uno in! Clothesline!!! Tag to Cash. In comes Page, they go for three Figure Fours, but the heels kick all three of the faces into each other. Five with a roll up for 1..2..N!O!!! Tag to Grayson. He gets Page up on the ropes and chops and chops again and whips, missees a clothesline, Page sends him into the corner, Omega in hits a splash in the corner at the same time The Bucks hit kicks to the face. Omega with a right and he sends Grayson into a German! Uno comes in and gets sent right back out, Five in and gets chopped to hell while Matt holds him then wheelbarrow slammed. Nick hops to the top rope and flies off the top onto everyone on the outsid.e Dax with the tag. Tag to cash. They drill Five hard, and Dax looks like he’s injured. He scoots to the apron. Everyone checks on him as he removes his brace. Tag to Omega who gutwrenches and lifts into a powerbomb! In comes everyone except Brodie and Colt. They stomp out Omega as The Elite walk Dax up the ramp and to the back.

Omega with a head scissors takedown. Tag to Lee who comes in just as Matt gets tagged in. Lee slams him down hard as fuck. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!IN come Uno and Grayson who hit a pwerbomb to Matt and stack him up for a pin. 1..2…NO!!!! Grayson whips Matt to the corner. Tag to Lee, who tags in Uno, who tags in Give, who tags in Colt and ALL of The Dark Order are in! They take turns splashing Matt in the corner. Colt with a splash off the 2nd rope. Cover for 1..2…N!O!!! Colt tags in Uno who chops in the corner. Lee looks over to Colt. Matt fights out of the corner, Uno tosses Matt’s leg to Knox, Knox holds. Kick to the head. Cover for 1..2..N!O!! Lee gets a tag, sends Matt into the ropes, and Grayson kicks. Omega kicks lee as he hits the ropes, so Lee drops him on his ass. Lee sends Matt to the heel cornrer and asks for a tag. Colt comes in and kicks the mid section. Whip to Matt into the corner. Tag to Grayson, tag to Five, Uno is here and they send Grayson hard into the post. Matt sends Uno out of the ring, elbow by Five. Kick from Matt out of the corner, he hops to the top rope and flies off with a modified blockbuster. Matt looks for a tag, b ut Uno is there to pull Nick off the apron. Uno kicks Nick into a belly to belly!!!! Grayson is on the ramp. Matt swipes him one. Angel is there to get kicked. Matt sends Colt off the apron, dives with a flip on everyone then ducks under Lee on the outside, back in the ring, runs under Five to tag, ut no one is there! Page is back! He’s on the apron! Matt reaches, HE GETS THE TAG!!!

Page with a right hand, another, kick to Five, clothesline to Grayson on the apron, Fallaway Slam! Page flies over the top to Colt, runs back in, clotheslines Five out, dives over the top rope to the outside on antoher member, then back to the apron! He waits for Angels to stand, Uno holds his leg, Page kiks, Angel on the apron, kick to the head, Angels runs and Page drops him back first on the apron! Page to the top rope! Lee to t he apron. Page turns and moonsaults onto all the members of The Dark Order except Brodie!!! Page rolls Five into th ring all as Lee watches on. Page sends Angels into the corner and beckons Lee to tag in.

Lee tags his partner’s back and comes in all smiles. He gets in the face of Page. Hard right from Lee. Page with one. They go back and forth. Lee with forearms, Page kicks, Dark Order there to hold the ropes, and Page falls to the outside. Lee hits the ropes. SUICIDE DIVE from Lee!!!! He sens Page into the ring. Tag to Uno. Uno tags in Colt. Grayson here. They set Page on the shoulders of Colt on the 2nd rope. Colt drops to the mat and Page falls across the ropes! Cover as Tazz calls this the Chicaago Skyline. Cool. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!! Kenny is back! Stomp off the top rope! Tag to Grayson and he hits a 450 as Uno hits a cannonball in the corner to Omega! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!

IN the ring, Lee tries to hit a spinning duscus, but spins ight into stereo SUPERKICKS!! Superkick everywher!!!

Omega locks up Lee from behind. Snap Dragon/Superkick problem from Omega and The Bucks! Omega tries for a lariat, Lee rolls to the left, The Dark Order pull out Nick and Matt. Lee turns Page inside out with a HARD DISCUS CLOTHESLINE. Pin for 1..2….3!!!!



Winners: The Dark Order

Damn….my fingers hurt. I’m sure I missed at least seven moves. This was chaos, but in all the right ways. It was everything last week’s opener should have been. Dax getting hurt and going to the bck should lead to some interesting responses from Omega and The Bucks. Solid opener.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time 17:19

Earlier today, a mini van pulls up to the arena, and here are The Best Friends. It’s Sue’s Van, and she asked that they park it somewhere safe.

Moxley gets some promo time about demons. He says when he was younger, he’d go to the ring, and it’s like he’s wrestling ghost. The people that cared about him would often try and talk him out of stuff, trying to tell him not to do deathmatches or this or that. Looking back, he wishes he’d listen, because he paid a price. In some cases, though, he wouldn’t change a thing. So he gets why Darby pointed at his belt and challenged him for his title. Ironically, though, Dean has become the advocate – the voice of reason – the person concerned for someone’s health, because he knows that Darby will come at him and not stop till he cant move, and it won’t cross his mind once that the last time they wrestled, he nearly broke Darby’s neck. He doesn’t want to end Darby’s career, but the title is on the line. Darby made himself just like everyone else. He’s gotta do what he’s gotta do. He won’t try and talk Darby out of anything, but please, when it’s time to stay down…just. Stay. Down.



Match 2: The Best Friends vs Santana and Ortiz

Santana and Chuck to start. They lockup, break up, go behind from Santana, hammerlock. Chuck spins out, cravat from Santana, bringing Chuck down to one knee. Chuck escapes, rolls into a head lock take down and a kip up from Santana, whop to the ropes, Chuck hops over, dives though the legs, whip to the rope, arm drag into a pin by Chuck for a 1..2..NO!!! Santana kicks and tags in Ortiz who gets arm dragged down to the mat. Tag to Trent who tugs on the left arm. He twists the arm, Ortiz blocks and hits a chop. Ortiz hits the ropes, and Trent hits double knees to the chest. Northern Lights Suplex and a pin for 1…N!O!! Tag to Chuck. Ortiz with right hands. Chop to Chuck. Ortiz tags in Santana. Whip to Chuck, Chuck holds the reops, kicks, spins into a tag, Trent hits a right to Santana. Ortiz handles Chuck in the corner. The Best Friends get whipped into each other, link arms and send the heels into each other. Tornado DDT from Trent. Chuck grabs Ortiz and lawn darts him into a stunner.

Santana and Ortiz roll to the outside to regroup as we go to commercial. Picture in Picture means I get no break. The Best Friends whip Santana into the ropes and dclothesline then drop an elbow! Chuck is the legal man, and he sends Santana into the corner. Tag to Trent, who comes off the top rope with an axe handle to the back. Trent gets shoved, then kicked in the back of the leg, and an enziguri to the side of his head. Santana chops Trent down hard. Tag to Ortiz who comes in to lock the head and hit a Northern Lights of his own! Pin for 1…NO!!!! He grabs the leg and locks in a Half Boston Crab. Ortiz breaks the hold, Trent with a right hand. Ortiz with a eight hand.Trent comes back with one. Ortiz with another. They go back and forth for a bit. Ortiz sends Trent into the corner head first then tags in Santana. Double team to Trent, whipping him hard. Ortiz sends Chuck off the apron. Santana with a hell of a Uranage. Cover for 1…NO! Chuck on the outside. Santana dives through the ropes into Chuck! Ortiz whips Trent into the barricade hard! Ortiz sends Trent into the ring. Santana hits a back breaker. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Santana grabs the hair and lifts Trent into the corner. Tag to Ortiz. Suplex from Ortiz and another 1! Tag to Santana. Cover from Santana for 1..2..NO!!!! Trent’s back is really hurtin. Santana locks up for a suplex. Tag from Ortiz, he comes in and they hit a double team suplex to Trent. Cover for 1….NO!!!!! Ortiz with another cover for 1..2..NO!!!!Ortiz steps on the head of Trent and yells to Sue. Tag to Santana and they go for another suplex. Trent hops out, kicks Ortiz, clotheslines Santana, then tags in Chuck. Taylor with a clothesline and a splash, kick to Santana, cutter to Ortiz, suplex to Santana and a cover for 1..2..NO!!!! He locks he head, Santana knees him, backs into a pin from Ortiz, Soul Food to Ortiz! Falcon Arrow!! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Chop to Ortiz. He sits Ortiz up. Tag to Trent. Trent heads up top. Santna in to club the back! Chuck kicks him then sends him outside. He helps Trent up by putting Trent on his shoulders. SUPELRPLEX TO ORTIZ!!!! Chuck looks for a tag, but Santana pulls Chuck off the apron. Ortiz attacks the back. Tag to Santana. Trent whip Ortiz, Santana gets sent into the corner, Ortiz rolls him out of the corner and Santana hits a cutter!!! Powerbomb from Ortiz! He flips Trent up! Superkick to the face from Santana! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Tag to Ortiz. Street Sweeper Event but Chuck there to shove Santana off the top rope! Trent with a rollup! 1….2….3!!!

Winner:



Match Time 14:00

Total Rating:

Backstage, we are LIVE at MJF Headquarters, and he wants to show us where the magic happens.

He walks into a room and fires a bald man for giving him terrible gum. MJF is making posters and pins an shipping them all across the world. He asks who hung the poster on the wall up. Lee did it, and he gets admonished for the poster being crooked. MJF grabs a leveler and uses it to show that the poster is NOT, in fact, level. Love that he’s separating green Skittles from everying else.

We see a poll where he is leading. He is officially getting a match at All Out. The campaign isn’t over till the belt is around his waist because we dseserve better.

Someone off screen asks what if Darby wins, and MJF calls him a 125 lb emo kid, and how much it would suck to have to face him. Lol.

IN THE RING, Matt Hardy has the mic. He wanted to work here because he wanted to feel like he had a say in where his career was going to go. When he first got here, he thought maybe he could be an attraction and introduce evefryone to The Multiverse. He’s been having a blast. But he listens to his audience, and soe does AEW, and the majority of the audience wanna see Matt focus on seeing Matt, the man stronger than death. Off screen, he still wants to give back. Two guys, like Private Party, deserve a pop. If they ever need anything from him, he has their back. There’s another guy, Sammy Guevara. Sammy didn’t want it. He didn’t wanna step out on his own. In fact, the first time he was here in a ring, Sammy snuck out from underneath the ring and attack. So what better way to welcome Sammy back than to return the favor. Matt says he no longer desires to help Sammy.

Sammy slinks out from under the ring. Matt says he knew Sammy would come and turns. They fight. They go back and forth. Matt sends Sammy to the outside, Sammy pulls Matt to the outside, Matt sends him into the barricade. Matt sends Sammy into a table and some chairs. Matt body slams Sammy into the small table the ring announcers use. Matt grabs a title from under the ring. Matt sets the table up and grabs Sammy, but Sammy sends him into the post! Sammy fights Matt onto the table! Sammy throws a chair at Matt’s face! Holy shit.

Sammy to the top of the ramp! Sammy jumps and spins off the top, lnding on Matt! Matt is bleeding!!! He must have been busted by the chair! Matt sits in his own blood and wood from the table as Sammy stands tall on the ramp.

BACKSTAGE, Santana and Ortiz are here to destroy Sue’s minivan!!!

There’s a camera in the back seat for no reason. They bust out all of the windows and lights, making a mess of the van. Santan slams a sledgehammer into the front window and leaves it there. Ortiz questions whether they think this is a joke or not. Santana has spray paint. He Sprays out ‘SUE” and puts an x on her name.



Match 3: John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs Matt Cardona and Cody Rhodes

Cody starts, shooting the leg of Silver. He shoves Cody out the corner, Cody shoves back, kick and a right hand ot the chin. Cody locks the head and gets a delayed suplex. Cover for 1…..N!O!!! Cody works the arm. Tag to Matt who comes in and checks the chin then sends Silve into the corner. Whip and Matt ducks and gets kicked. Singe leg flapjack and a pin from Matt gets a 1..2..NO!!!! Matt gets a kick. Another. Tag to Alex who hits a suplex, but Matt floats over and hits a neckbreaker. Pin for 1….NO!!! Tag to Cody. Cody to the top rope. He drops an axe handle. Whip to the ropes is revered, Cody slides ot the outside but hits the post. Silver sends Cody into the apron then into the ring. Cody in the corner, kicks out of it, hits a right hand. Whip to the roes, Cody flies to the apron, hits a right, another then gets tripped and dropped down to the apron. Alex sends Cody back into the ring and tags in Silver Elbow drop to Cody, another, they trade elbow dorps Cover for 1…..NO!!! Cody up using the ropes, favoring the ribs. Kick to Cody.

My feed goes out so the time will be messed up, but I come back to Silver kicking the chest of Cody, who is on his knees. Silver with another kick. Cody asks for another one, so he gives Cody a bunch of kicks. Cody up with a surprise backslide, but Sliver flips out of it and kicks Cody about three times, only for Cody to hit a powerslam out of nowhere. Tag to Cordona, who makes short work of the team, hits a dropkick to Alex, a few hard rights to Cardona in the corner. He’s going for the Bro Boot, but Alex is pulled ot he outsid,e so Cardona dives out and sends Alexa back in the ring. He hits a kick, double underhook, sitout powerbomb! Pin for 1..2..NO!!! Silver in to break. The pin! Cody in the ring, Springboard cutter! He gets sent to the outside by Alex. Matt axe handles Cardon, gets sent into the corner. High kick then a cutter! GERMAN! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Cody in, tumbles to the outside locked up with Silver!

Cardona is alone in the ring. Alex hangs him up on the ropes, rolls away, Ruff Ryder. Aka RADIO SILENCE! Cover for 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Matt Cardona

This match probably got more time than it should have, as the highlighting of Cardona all happened in the last minute or so. Still, I gotta enjoy the fact that it wasn’t a squash, and The people from The Dark Order do need some sort of credibility.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 11:55

Cody walks to the back, as Scorpio walks out of the poop tube. He stops at Cody, stares at the title, gives a nod, and walks back to the back.

Backstage, Trent and Chuck are nearby the damaged van which has gotten quite a bit more cosmetic surgery since we’ve last seen it. Trent is very upset, calls them a coward. Chuck says they only had to ask for a rematch, and when they beat them, Santana and Ortiz will personally apologize to Trent’s mom. On speaker phone.

Sammy comes out with some cue cards, which is kinda funny, cuz we go to Picture in Picture.

Hey Orange

Like Matt Hardy vs The Inner Circle

You’re Going to LOSE!

NOT ONLY

IS THE DEMO GOD

A MASTER IN THE RING!

HE’S MASTER ON THE MIC

MASTER ON THE STAGE

HE’S A MASTER ENTERTAINER…

HE’S A MASTER DEBATER…

Lol

Sammy tosses that one away and shoots us some hashtags.

We are back to the show and we get a Debate like intro, calling it Super Wednesday Debate 2020.

And the Special Guest Moderator….

Eric Bischoff!

Well I’ll be….

Bischoff thanks us all and welcomes us to the AEW Super Wednesday Debate 2020.

The debate is like this: 5 questions, chosen at random, and neither of the talent have seen these questions.

Bischoff welcomes Orange then Cassidy.

First Question goes to Jericho: Why do Jericho and Orange Cassidy hate each other so much?

Jericho says that’s easy, but he first wants to say that he’s glad Orange dressed for the occasion. Jericho calls him disgraceful.

Orange brings out a clip on tie and puts it on. Jericho says this is what it hates. No, he despises him. He despises who he is, what he stands for, and follows him and thinks he’s great. He’s not great. Jericho says people laugh at him. He’s a joke. Critics. Historians. Experts. They all alugh, and so does Jericho. He’s nothing. He’s a flash in the pan, a Ginger jackass who plays pocketpool on a weekly basis. He’s finished.

Cassidy gets a retort.

Cassidy has nothing to say. Bischoff moves on. Who is the better wrestler and biggest star? Jericho or Cassidy.

Jericho says with all respect, he’s Chris Jericho, man. He’s Le Champion, the demo god, he’s held 50 titles, Orange hasn’t even been out of Florida, and the only title he’s ever had was being named The Biggest Slacker in High School. He’d bully him they went to high school together. Orange is a nerd. Jericho stands here in a $10,000 suit looking like a million bucks and Orange smells like Drakkar Noir and batteries.

Vischoff asks Cassidy for his response.

Orange gives them nothing.

Bischoff asks about global sea levels and wonder Jericho’s thoughts.

Jericho says nothing to do with this situation.

Cassidy has plenty to say!

He drops mad knowledge and facts without taking a single breath, as Jericho stands there flummoxed.

The next question; why is Orange so popular. Jericho says he’s the epitome of every smart mark fan, he’s lazy, he’s arrogant, he’s entitled, and he’s a pimple of the ass of the Pro-Wrestling business. Jericho will beat him next week for the second time, and when he does, when his hand is raised, Orange will hae to give him $7,000 to pay for his jacket. Orange will then leave AEW and quit wrestling and go back to Jamba Juice and take his order, and Jericho will not give him a tip.

Cassidy’s response:

Last question; why does this rematch mean so much to both of them?

Jericho say—-

Orange finally talks, tells Jericho to shut up. He knows what Jericho is doing, what this is, scheduling a debate against a guy who doesn’t speak. He’s trying to embarrass Orange. He doesn’t care. He doesn’t care about Jericho. He does care about next week. He cares. He does It’s hr biggest of his life. It’s also the biggest match of Jericho’s life, too. Can you imagine, Chris, he’s Jericho, man! He’s done it all. All the things that we can google later. What if Jericho loses, though, to the guy that puts his hands in his pockets.

He tells Jericho to look into his eyes and look at the man that is going to embarrass him. Next week, look at the man that is going to beat him.

Jericho looks to Bischoff. Bischoff has no choice here to but to declare that Orange has walked away with this debate.

Jericho is pissed. He hasn’t liked Bischoff for 22 years. Bischoff says it’s been 24 and he knows exactly how Jericho feels.

Jericho says he will kick the shit out of Orange next week. In fact, he’ll do it now. He sicks Hager on him and Hager comes in and beats that ass. He piunches Orange then puts his hands in the pockets of Orange Cassidy. He sends Cassidy right into the Judas Effect.

We come back after a break, and Tony is with Britt and Co. We bring up Big Swole and how she must go through someone first of Britt’s choosing. Britt says that after careful consideration, her choice will be Reba. She is shocked. She says please, then ets sent into the ring. Reba struggles to get in there.



Match 4: Big Swole vs Reba

Side headlock takedown to Reba. Reba escapes, goes for a hammer lock, but Swole escapes and clubs the back. Britt distracts and Reba attacks from behind. She sends Swole int othe corner then goes for a suplex and struggles with it. She hits it. Reba rushes the corner with a swigning kick. She sends Swole int othe mat a few times then rolls her over .Reba to the top rope.

Reba struggles on the top, climbs back down to the 2nd rope, goes for a moonsault. Swole moves. DIRTY DANCING. Pin!



Winner: Big Swole

That was hard to watch for all the right reasons.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:38

Darby comes out wearing a paper cut out mask of Jon Moxley on his face.



Match 5: Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin

Moxley goes face to face with himself until he rips off the mask. Darby smacks Moxley, so Moxley punches him square in the mouth. Darby is bleeding, but he’s happy about it. Darby calls for more. Moxley kicks and whips and misses a clothesline. Darby with a go behind, flips forward, slaps Moxley, and Jon hits a huge clothesline. Jon lifts him and chops Darby down hard. Moxley with a hard chop. Jon tosses him across the ring. Jon splits the legs and kicks the stomach. Jon elbow drops. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Jon goes for a back suplex, but Darby escapes and hits an arm drag, sending Jon to the outside. Moxleydives through the ropes into Jon then they fight up towards the chutes. Jon attacks the back then lifts Darby up and sends Darby flying INTO THE POST!!!

Jon rolls Darby into the ring and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Jon pulls the arm across Darby’s chest and pulls back from behind. Darby stands, turns into the hold, but Moxley clotheslines him down hard. Jon grabs the head of arby and hits a right hand. Another, Darby chops Jon across the chest. Another. Again, Moxley with a chop of his own! Jon grabs Darby out of the corner and gets dropkicked away. Moxley misses a ight, Darby goes for another dropkick, Jon catches him and locks in a half Boston Crab, complete with a knee on the back. Jon steps on the back of Darby then turns it into a submission, hooking across the chin and bending the leg into Darby. He screams for Darby to tap.Jon releases the hold and Darby stands up on the apron. Jon screams at him, saying when he tells him to tap, he needs to tap. Darby pulls Jon into the ropes shoulder first. Darby attacks on the outside. He climbs back into the ring, hits the ropes, and dives though the bottom ropes into Moxley!!! Darby back in the rin. Jon to the apron. Darby puts Jon’s hand onto the top of the ring post then stands on it! Moxley pulls back and lands on the outside. Darby with a swanton off the top onto Moxley!!! Jon favors the hand. Darby sends Jon into the ring. He hits the ropes, springboards, Jon catches, GERMAN, Darby lands on his feet! He tries for a shoulder, Jon grabs him for a Paradigm Shift, Darby escapes, locks up, CODE RED! Pin for 1..2….N!O!!! The ref starts the count. Ref gets to 6. Darby to the top rope. Moxley is up. He attacks the back. Jon locks up from behind, goes for a German, Darby rolls through, but still tumbles. Ref starts the double count again. Jon says Darby wanted this.

WARDLOW is here! He distracts, MJF with the title! He runs in and clocks Moxley across the face!!!! Wardlow continues to talk to Knox. Knox turns around.

Darby is up slowly. He heads to the top rope. COFFIN DROP!!!!! PIN!!!! 1…..2……….NO!!!!!!!!

MOXLEY IS BLEEDING FROM THE HEAD!!

Jon is slow to get up. Darby waits. Jon turns. Darby with a right to the forehead! He gets shoved! Kicks out of the corner, Darby flies then hits a dropkick, rushes the gut, goes behind, cutter! Darby just fucking RUNS INTO MOXLEY with what looks like an elbow but sounds like a headbutt. COFFIN DRO—NO!!! Moxley catches him! SLEEPER HOLD!!! He holds it tight! Leg scissors! Darby is still alive! Moxley releases the legs. He holds from behind. He screams for Darby to go to sleep. Darby with the fingers up. He looks to rake the eyes. Moxley stands, gets some leverage, then releases and it’s a PILEDRIVER!!!

Moxley rolls Darby over. Cover for 1…2….NO!!!!! Moxley lifts up with a double underhook. Paradigm Shift. Cover for 1..2…..3!!!



Winner: Jon Moxley

At first, I thought we were going the Rhodes way of 80/20 offense defense, but this ended up resulting in a bloody, fun, awesome mess! MJF attempting to get Darby to win was a thing of beauty, and the blood dripping from the head of Moxley just worked. Great main event.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 14:27

End Show