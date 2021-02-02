Acero’s WWE RAW Review 2.1.21  

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

WE ARE LIVE and Rome welcomes Drew McIntyre to the show. Out comes our champion.

Drew comes out and welcomes us to RAW. This is no ordinary episode, says Drew. We’re taking it up a notch because we are on the road to Wrestlemania. Drew points at the sign. He and Goldberg went to war, says Drew. He earned Goldy’s respect, and Goldberg has earned his. He goes over the Rumble ppv up and down, giving props to everyone, including Belair and Edge. Before he can say too much, Edge comes out to his music, selling the Rumble.

Drew says Edge has always been a mentor to him. He can’t thank Edge enough. He was there when Edge had to retire, and he never thought he’d see the day that Edge would come back, but he remembers the rumble last year. He was getting choked by AJ in the corner, and suddenly Edge’s music hit and he was back. Blew his mind. To watch everything Edge has done, even with the injury, then he comes out as #1, wins the Rumble, and he wants to say how happy and proud he is.

Edge appreciates the compliments, and he really likes Drew, and has been a mentor, so he’s gotta be blunt. What’s wrong with him? Edge won the Rumble. That means he can challenge for that title at Mania. Drew won last year. He should know. Edge is an immediate and viable threat. But instead of kicking Edge’s head off, he’s showering him with confidence.

Drew says that’s not the kind of champion Drew is. Edge says damned right.

Sheamus is here lookin dapper and bad ass. He congratulates Edge and says he should be happy, but Sheamus is not happy. Who is Edge to question anything about Drew. He carried this company through uncharted waters while Edge sat at him on his ass, nursing his tricep. Drew has been his best friend for over half his life, so he’s gotta ask – who are ya. Drew might wanna take the high road, but Sheamus sure as hell don’t.

Drew holds his ginger friend back and appreciates it, but he’s got this. Drew tells Edge that he won; is he going to make his decision, or will Drew make it for him. Edge says he’ll make his option known, and Drew will know, but Drew’s got a big target on his back – he’s playing a dangerous game here.

Sheamus takes offense, wondering why Edge is looking at him. Edge says Drew will know, but also know – whoever he chooses, Edge is walking out of Mania as a champion.

Edge leaves, and just as he turns his back, Sheamus readies himself in the corner. Drew holds his title in the air, turns, and eats a Brogue Kick.

Charley stops Sheamus, and he is heated. Everyone knows him as Drew McIntyre’s friend, but he is no longer Drew’s friend. He wants the WWE Championship. He asks for his bags, and the superior Drew (GUlak) hands them over for Sheamus.



Match 1: Bobby Lashley vs Matt Riddle

Bobby goes crazy with the beatdown, dropping bones on the head of Riddle near the ropes. He lifts up for a delayed suplex and drops Riddle down hard. Riddle is on the apron, lifts his legs and locks the head of a running Lashley, sending him to the outside. Floating Bro to the outside. Riddle sends him back in the ring.

Lashley with the Full Nelson! The ropes are between both men. Ref counts, asking Lashley to let the hold go since they’re on the ropes. Ref calls the match as Lashley ignores him.

Winner: Matt Riddle via DQ

On one hand, I sensed a fun match afoot. On the other, seeing No BS Lashley is always a joy. Methinks there is a rematch in the near future.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:22

Lashley locks the Full Nelson on Riddle again. Even MVP tries to stop him, asking him what is he doing? Lashley is pissed, stares MVP down, then goes back to Riddle to lock in the Full Nelson again. He rag dolls Riddle over the barricade as MVP continues to tell him he won the match, he’s good. Lashley is pissed, he screams, staring at MVP, showing massive frustration. Lashley leaves and MVP smiles, rubbing his hands together. He loves the aggression. Lashley’s so angry, his veins are pulsating.

We are backstage where a sick ass car pulls up. Inside is Bad Bunny.

WE RETURN and Riddle is so fucked up, he has no idea who he was just wrestling.

BACKSTAGE, Orton has some promo time. He congratulates Edge, but there is a problem – he told the ntire world that Edge was never, ever coming back, and that makes him out to look like nothing more than a liar – after everything Edge has done for him. He did all he did to send him home to be a husband and be a father, out of mercy and compassion. Edge is out of his damned mind. He thinks he’s going to main event Mania, but Orton has a secret – he’s not. Edge made the decision to forget all he’s done for Edge, so tonight, there will be no mercy or compassion or main event of Wrestlemania.

Edge vs Orton tonight.

Kofi and Woods are in the back. Woods says he and Retribution are in a Best of Five. Lol. Ok. Kofi says Ali done lost his mind. But he’s here for Woods.



Match 2: Xavier Woods vs Mustafa Ali

Lockup! Woods backs Ali into the corner, Ali reveres, Woods reveres, scrapes the back of the head. Kick from Ali. Ali gets shoved to the ropes, shoulder tackle to Woods. Clothesline sends Ali over the top rope. Woods flies over the top, lands on his feet, kicks Ali, and sends Ali into the barricade. Back into the ring, and Woods enters, and is met with a neckbreaker. Ali screams at Kofi that he took everything away from him. Ali boots Woods in the corner. Chop in the corner. Cover from Ali for 1..2..NO!!! Woods escapes a choke hold, kicks Ali hard in the mid section. Another kick. Right hand is blocked. Right hands from Woods. Chops to Ali. Whip to the ropes, Woods ducks under a right, again, head scissors into a side Russian leg sweep. Woods runs into the corner, gets kicked hard, Ali to the middle rope, looks for a tornado DDT, but Woods shoves him away and hits a spinning discus clothesline. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! T-Bar is there to break the fall.

T-Bar points towards the ref. Kofi flies up the steps, steps on the arm of T-Bar and kicks Slapjack as Woods reverses a roll up and gets a pin on Ali for 1..2…3!!!!

Winner: Xavier Woods

An average affair with the best move happening outside of the match.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 4:06

Backstage, Bad Bunny and Damien Priest are chattin it up.

The Miz is here. Morrison joins him on the stage. They head to the ring for MizTV.

Miz says last night, they made history. They go over last night, bringing up the star of the night – Bad Bunny. His performance was spectacular. He’s truly a gifted artist – a visionary. Miz welcomes Bad Bunny.

Miz calls him Mr. Bunny. He wants to clear the air. Miz takes us back to last night where Bunny performed then Miz destroying the DJ set, and Bad Bunny coming out to hit a crossbody off the top rope.

Miz says two wrongs don’t make a right, so he’d like to apologize. Mirrosin snapping is so annoying. Lol. He wonders if Bad Bunny is sorry. Bad Bunny says no.

Bad Bunny says being a WWE Supertar is one of his dreams. Miz says he has come to the right place. He made Daniel Bryan a main eventer. Imagine what they can do for Bad Bunny. They can teach him – all they would ask in return is just a little favor of helping them record an album.

Morrison tries to freestyle in English and Spanish. They are White Cowboys.

Bad Bunny tells them that they are…special. Lol. But, Bad Bunny is not interested. Miz is pissed. He says he is not Shakira or J.Lo. This ring can be a very dangerous place.

Bad Bunny tells them to relax – he knows who they are. He came because a good friend wanted to be on Miz TV.

The lights go out.

It’s Priest! He gets himself a sick lil entrance and heads to the ring.

Miz and Morrison leave the ring as we go to break.



Match 3: Damian Priest vs The Miz

We come back to Priest flying over the top rope onto The Miz. He tosses Miz back into the ring, covers for 1..2.NO!!! Miz posts Priest. Miz with a kick in the corner. Another. Right hands to the face, and an elbow. Miz bounces off the corner and hits a clothesline then sends Priest down to the mat. Miz to the top rope, flies with an axe handle, covers for 1..2..NO!!! Miz mounts and punches a few times. Miz chokes Priest up on the 2nd rope. He hits the ropes, and a running leg to the back of the head. Miz talks shit to Bad Bunny, allowing Priest to block a kick and hit a right hand. Kicks to the chest, to the leg, hard right hand, another right to the head. Priest pulls the bow, rushes the corner, hits…something. Broken Arrow to Miz and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Priest calls for the end, but Morrison hops on the apron. Morrison speaks some bad Spanish but the distraction works, and Miz kicks Priest dead in the face. Morrison tells Miz the briefcase is in the corner, then distracts the ref. Bad Bunny grabs the briefcase. Morrison rushes over to him. Bad Bunny hands it over, then clocks Morrison in the face with a microphone.

Priest grabs the head of Miz, hits The Reckoning. Pin for 1..2..3!!!

Winner: The Miz

A pretty inoffensive usage of Bad Bunny, to be honest. Good debut for Priest.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 3:39

MVP is on commentary talking shit on Bad Bunny as Lucha House Party come out.



Match 4: WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match

Lucha House Party vs Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Benjamin and Lince to start. He bounces off the ropes and Shelton hits a shoulder tackle. He launches Lince across the ring. Lince is able to kick Benjamin away. Tag to Metalik. Tag to Cedric, who drops Metalik down. Metalik with a dropkick. Tag to Lince. They double team Cedric and whip cedric into the corner. Clothelsine. Leg lariat from Lince. Lince kicks Cedric outside and Shelton enters the ring. He no sells a clothesline, looks for a powerbomb, but Lince with a kick to Shelton. They knock The Hurt Business off the apron to the outside.

We are back, and Cedric kicks Lince in the back. He grabs the head and sends Lince into the corner. Shelton is in now and Lince hits him with a jawbreaker. Lince is able to hit a cutter, rolls into a crucifix pin, but Shelton is too strong. He stands up with Lince on the shoulders and hits a gutbuster. Cover for 1..2..NO!!!! Tag to Cedric. Cedric with a snap suplex. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to Shleton. Some crossfaces to Lince. Lince locks the head, Shelton holds on and knees him in the back! He lifts up, but Lince grabs the head and hits a DDT! Tag to Cedric. Cedric stops the tag to Gran Metalik. He flips lince. Lince with a dropkick. Tag to Metalik. He flies off the top rope and hits a ctossbody, sends Shelton of the apron, Cedric slings him onto the top rope, Metalik comes back, kicks, rolls the ropes, flies with a hurricanrana, Metalik hits tells Lince to fly! Lince flies off the top rope, Shelton catches him, Metalik flies!! SUICIDE DIVE!! Pringboard, Cedric catches him. Rolling senton, but Metalik escapes, hits a slingblade, tag to Lince, Lince tags Metalik. Lince with a frog splash. Metalik flies with a senton off the top rope. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Shelton stops the pni! Lince attacks Shelton. Kick out the corner. Shelton runs up and hits a knee. Metalik sends Shelton to the ropes, reverse, Cedric with a running knee to Metalik. Cedric is done playing games, he says.

Cedric takes off the elbow pad. He’s ready. Tag from Shelton. PAYDIRT! Pin for 1..2…3!!!

Winners: The Hurt Business

Nothing before the commercial break mattered, but once they returned, we saw some good shit. It looks like the dissension of The Hurt Business continues.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch issues



Match 5: Charlotte and Asuka vs Naomi and Lana vs Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke

Charlotte and Naomi to start. They go tit for tat with cartwheels and kipups. Rope work and Asuka gets a tag. As does Mandy. They both go for dropkicks. Asuka with a rollup for 1..2..NO!!! ! Asuka hits the ropes, Tag from Dana. Lana got a tag as well. Why would Dana do that? Lana gets a rollup for 1.Kick from Dana. Whip to the corner. Dana with a cartwheel. Dana Brooke whips Lana into a kick from Mandy. Mandy is legal and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka breaks it up. Rose and Mandy double team Asuka just before we go to break.

We are back, and Dana is cartwheeling her way into an elbow from Charlotte. Tag to Mandy and Flair misses a splash in the corner. Kicks from Mandy into the corner. Right hand to Charlotte. Tag to Dana. Mandy boots Charlotte, hits a snapmare, then lets Dana into the ring. Dana flips into a splash and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Dana sends Charlotte into the corner. Kick from Charlotte. Right from Dana. Kick to Dana. Tag to Mandy. Mandy in to lock the head of Charlotte. Suplex to Charlotte, who lands on her feet and hits a double clothesline. Asuka gets a tag. Hip attack to Dana. She rushes the corner with a Hip Attck and hits a german. Shining Wizard and a cover for 1..2..NO!!! Asuka to the top rope. She flies with a dropkick. Tag to Charlotte. Tag to Lana. Right hand from Charlotte. One to Naomi. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Another cover. Tag to Naomi. Clothelsine to Charlotte. Back elbow. Jawbreaker. Naomi with right hands to Charlotte over and over, against the ropes, whip to the ropes, Naomi with a Disaster Kick. Pin for 1..2…NO!!! Tag to Charlotte. Charlotte hits the ropes, flies with knees to the back! Right hand to Charlotte, she hits the ropes, big boot to Lana! Figure FO—NO!! Lana kicks away. Mandy in the ring with. Running knee. Naomi in to send Mandy out, Dana with a Natural Selection type move. Asuka with a codebreaker. Charlotte hits Natural Selection.

Ric Flair’s music hits, and out comes Pretty Ricky. Lacey is with him. Charlotte tags Asuka and heads down the steps. Naomi hits a Rear View. Cover for 1….2….3!!!



Winners: Naomi and Lana

Worthless and pointless, Lana is.

Total Rating: *1/2

Match Time: 11:06

Backstage, DREW is questioned by Charley, saying Sheamus has yet to explain why, but how is Drew feeling? Drew says family fights all the time. They’ve fought more than he can count. This was different. He doesn’t know what this is. Drew chokes back some tears. Drew tells Sheamus that if he is willing to throw away their 20 year friendship over the title, so be it. If he wants the match, he’s got it.



Match 6: Carlito and Jeff Hardy vs Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Carlito and Elias to start. Lockup! Elias sends Carlito into the corner and works the arm. Whip to t he ropes, Carlito hits an elbow. He works the left arm, twisting it in the center of the ring. Carlito locks up from behind, spins Elias, snapmare and a cover for 1….NO!!! Carlito works the arm, tugs on it, tags in Jeff, who hops to the 2nd rope and dives of with an axe. Elias hits a knee. Tag to Ryker. Ryker in, Manhattan Drop. Leg drop to Ryker. Dropkick to Ryker. Splash and a cover for 1..…NO!!!! Tag to Elias. He works jeff’s arm, but Jeff reverses. Jeff misses a clothesline, Ryker swipes Jeff’s towel, Elias with a splash from behind. Stomps to Jeff in the corner. Elias sends Jeff into the corner. Tag to Ryker. Ryker attacks the back. Sends Jeff into the corner. Cover for 1..2….NO!!! Jeff locks the head. Suplex to Jeff. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Elias smashes Jeff’s head, stopping a tag. Elias wit a cheap shot to Carlito. He sends Jeff into the corner as Carlito enters the ring with anger. Ref holds him back. Tag to Ryker. Whip into Jeff. Elias with a sitout chokeslam. Cover for 1…2…NO!!! Guess that wasn’t a tag to Ryker. Weird. Body slam to Jeff. Tag to Ryker. He goes for a headbutt, but Jeff rolls out of the way. Jeff reaches for a tag. Can’t get it. Ryker holds the leg. Jeff kicks him away. Tag to Carlito. Clothelsine, elbow, whip to the ropes. Kick, hits the ropes, running knee lift, misses a clothesline, hops up for a dropkick, kip up from Carlito!! Whip to the ropes, Ryker sends his head down hard. Tag to Elias. Clothesline, Carlito with a right, rollup from Ellias for 1..2..NO!!!

Elias goes for aback body drop, Carlito lands on his feet. Backstabber! Tag to Jeff. Baseball slide from Carlito to Ryker! SWANTON BOMB!

Winners: Jeff Hardy

Literally no reason for Jeff and Carlito to tag, but a nice return to form for Carlito.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 5:54

WE get a video package covering the Edge vs Orton feud.

Edge promo time and he says he is ecstatic. He won the Rumble. He went bell to bell. But on the other hand, there is always this black cloud that hangs over his head. Orton had the chance to go bell to bell. But he didn’t. He had a knee injury, tried to sneak in at the end, and still lost. He is taking the match tonight, and he’s gotta put Orton in the rear view, man. He’s gotta walk into Mania, the main event, and take back a title that he never lost. He’s getting closure tonight. Tonight, this ends.

Up next, Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross.

Feed issues prevented me from seeing Alexa vs Nikki, but I’m sure some shenanigans went down and Alexa won. As a gift, here’s a pic of Alexa Bliss…

Backstage, Edge sees Damian Priest and gives him props for his performance last night.

As Alexa leaves the ring, Orton makes his entrance. They stop mid-ramp, and Orton won’t even look at her.



Match 7: Randy Orton vs Edge

Edge starts off hot with a flurry of attacks, then a kick and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Edge goes for The Anti-Venom, but Orton stops it, grabs the hair, and turns, raking the eyes. Orton takes Edge to the corner. Right hands to the forehead. They wrestle. Edgecution! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!

We are back and Orton is hitting some uppercuts to Edge, sending him across the ring. Right hand to the head. Orton grabs the legs, kicks the abs. Edge is hurtin. Both men are down after a double clothesline. Lazy cover from Edge for 1..2…NO!!! Edge rolls to the apron. He pulls himself up. Orton with a right hand. Edge to the top rope. Orton with another right. Another. He climbs up to join Edge, grabs the head and locks it, then Edge punches the thigh. Club to the back, elbow to the face. Right hand. Orton with a right. He locks the head. Edge holds onto the top rope. Right hand to the ribs. Another. Headbutt to Orton. Right hand and Orton falls to the mat! Edge stands on the top rope! He flies! Clothesline to Orton! Orton goes for an RKO, but Edge counters with the Edge-O-Matic! Orton stands on the apron. Edge sees. He rushes Orton with a hard push, and Orton flies into the barricade!

Edge rolls to the outside and sends Orton back into the ring. Edge in. He rushes for a cover, but Orton rolls to the outside. Edge falls to the mat and rolls outside too. THUMB TO THE EYE! Orton grabs Edge. Back suplex onto the table! Orton grabs Edge by the head, sends Edge into the ring, Orton follows and gets in at 8. Edge to the bottom rope. Orton stands above him. He grabs the legs and looks to catapult him into the bottom rope. Orton does so, choking Orton with the rope. Orton pulls Edge up through the ropes for the DDT. Orton hits the DDT! Orton calls for the RKO.

BUT ALEXA IS ON THE TOP TURNBUCKLE!!! Her mouth drips blood, or something like it. Orton turns. SPEAR!! Cover for 1..2…3!!!



Winner: Edge

A pretty sick main event with my only complaint is that they may be leaning a bit too hard on the Old Man Edge schtick. I know he was selling the Rumble, but he “looked” outmatched. Still, great story, and great action, with Orton not letting up, and Edge never saying never.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 16:01

End Show