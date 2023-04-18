Acero’s WWE RAW Review 4.17.23  

Thank Sweet Baby Eddie Guerrero, we got a bit of a return to form last week, even with travel issues being a thing. Let’s hope we continue the path of rigHHHteousness tonight!

The Usos are here to start the show! They come out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Solo looks to be ready for action.

Jey on the stick. He lets Little Rock know The Bloodline is now in their city. Heyman is handed the mic, and he starts off by dissing the ladies. Heyman says history is about to unfold tonight, but cant get into details because The Judgment Day is here to interrupt.

Jey looks ready to pounce. Jimmy and Solo are a bit more stoic as Judgment Day enter the ring. Damien Priest has the mic and we get a bit of a staredown before he addresses Heyman. Priest goes straight in front of Solo. Heyman extends his hand out to Priest. They shake, Heyman calls it an honor. Yes, it’s a very good day to be a very bad guy. If there is a heaven, none of them are getting in. A short-term deal engineered by Reigns is here.

Jey says they didn’t know anything about this. No text, no call, they didn’t know anything about this. Heyman says Reigns didn’t want anyone to know except for Solo. Reigns wanted The Usos to get caught off guard by the enormity of this short term deal. Even Balor is not that happy about this deal. Balor has deep-rooted issues about The Bloodline, but Balor is willing to put these issues aside in the name of good short term villainry. Lol. They have a Bad Bunny concern, and Solo is an expert at assuaging concerns.

Heyman wants Jey to switch positions with Solo, because he and Rhea have locked eyes, and neither looks too happy. Solo moves to Jey’s position. Hyman tries to talk, but Rhea moves back in front of Solo.

Bad. Ass.

Heyman asks Rhea if everything is ok.

Rhea: “For now…”

Heyman says Solo will handle Bad Bunny, but The Bloodline has a problem, too. A KO problem. A Zayn problem. A Riddle to solve.

Tonight, we’ll get a six-man tag team match with The Judgment Day taking on Riddle, KO, and Zayn. Heyman also says they will take care of The Judgment Day’s concerns. Tonight, Solo will go one-on-one with Rey Mysterio.



Rey Mysterio vs Solo Sikoa

Rey tries to kick his way to a win, sneaking under a swinging right by Solo and attacking the hamstrings. Solo corners Rey, Rey rties to escape, Solo grabs him by the head. A kick pushes Solo away, but he swings hard across the chest. Body slam to Rey. Stomp from Solo. Rey is up, headbutt from Rey, and he falls seated in the corner. Solo with right hands until the ref stops him. Whip to the corner, Rey hops over, ducks under, springboard crossbody and a pin for 1….NO!!! Uppercut from Solo. A huge clothesline keeps Rey down.

Solo whips Rey to the corner chest first. Drop toe hold to Solo. Rey hops to the top rope, Solo punches his lower back then places Rey on his shoulders. Rey beats down on his head a few times then ranas Solo to the outside and falls along with him.

We are back from a break and Solo drops a fist onto the back/shoulder area. He pinches the trap. Rey escapes, then tries for a Sunset Flip. Solo holds on, tries to drop his ass, but Rey moves. Hits the ropes. Seated senton. Dropkick! Cover! 1…NO!!! Still can only get a 1! Deeeyum. Right hand from Rey. Another. Solo shoves Rey, Rey comes back with a kick, then springboard moonsaults, but Solo catches him and hits a huge Samoan Drop. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! DROP TOE HOLD!!! 619!!!! Splash off the top rope! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Rey tries to whip, but Solo holds on, sends Rey to the ropes, Rey holds onto them, then hits a low drop kick He wants another 619, but sees The Usos walking down the ramp. Rey hits em with a que pasa, but here comes LWO to attack The USos!!!Big kicks to The Usos!

In the ring, Rey tries for a 619, but Solo catches him. Elbows from Rey, dropkick to Solo. Hits the ropes. 619!!! Rey to the top rope! Big splash from Rey, but Solo moves! SAMOAN SPIKE! COVER! 1…2…3!!!



Winner: Solo Sikoa

A big win for Solo who continues to look good and yet still getting better weekly. Rey is bulletproof, and still holds high value, so the attack after meant something. Good opener.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 12:52

LWO run into help Rey, but they get attacked by The Usos. Solo hits a Samoan Spike on everybody…deeyum. He grabs Rey, stands him in the corner, then whips him into a 1D. The Bloodline stands tall.

Earlier today, Chad Gable talks to Adam Pearce about The Alpha Academy being a package deal. Maxxine is with them, asking Pearce who they really want to be the face of RAW? Otis and Chaz? Or…Maxxine and Oteeees.

Gable attempts to teach Maxxine how to say SHOOSH. Pearce tells them all to leave.

Last Monday, Bayley gave her shot to Iyo, and Iyo won it.

This week, Bianca Belair is wearing white and in action. Yum,



Bianca Belair vs Dakota Kai

Bianca works the wrist to start, really just showing she’s the better woman. A dropkick drops Dakota. She hits a quick arm drag then a standing moonsult and covers for a 1..2..NO!!! Bianca kicks out of thecorner, then sends Dakota to the apron. Dakota grabs some air, Bianca escapes, runs into the corner, Dakota side steps and her head hangs out of the ring. Dakota kicks it into the post. Bianca falls to the outside. Another kick sends her into the steps as we get a break.

We are back from a break. Bianca tries for a suplex, but Dakota turns it into a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Right hand from Bianca then a blockbuster. Moonsault off the ropes and a cover for 1..2..N!O!!! Dakota pulls herself to the apron. Bianca grabs her legs, ref counts it, Kai tries for a Scorpion Kick, Belair blocks, Dakota faceplants Bianca sloppily then covers for 1..2.NO!!! Dakota sweeps the leg in the corner and runs from one corner to another with a huge kick to the face. Kai to the top rope. Dives off with a splash, but rolls through aas Bianca moves. Bianca with a gutbuster. Bianca grabs Kai from behind, lifts her up for a KOD, Dakota grabs the hair, Bianca drops her, swing from Bianca, counter from Kai and she tosses Bianca into the corner.

Dakota goes for a knee, Bianca moves, grabs Kai, KOD to Kai! Cover! 1…2…3!!!

Winner: Bianca Belair

Got a little rough there at the end with the girls’ communication being just a bit off. Dakota also got some hard ass shots in. Average match.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 9:19

We switch gears to the attack on Cody Rhodes with a video recap.

Cody is shown walking.

The Judgment Day are backstage and in comes Paul Heyman to tell them to handle Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Priest says Sami and Zayn are The Usos problem, but they’ll do what they said they would. Heyman tells them not to be in debt to Roman Reigns then calls Reigns and walks away.

Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring, and he is NOT suited up. He looks ready to fight. He knows what he wants to talk about and who he wants to talk to, so he invites Brock Lesnar out immediately.

Here comes Adam Pearce to tell Cody that he cant let this happen. Cody is not medically cleared. Pearce respects the spirit. He asks Cody to leave the ring.

Cody says thanks, ok, he’ll leave.

He then leaves…but double thinks, and grabs a chair from under the ring instead. He enters the ring as Pearce asks him to listen to him, please. They don’t need this. He then calls for help to get Cody Rhodes out of the ring.

Here come some security guards. Pearce says this does not need to happen, but the music of Brock Lesnar hits, and out he comes in a fucking trenchcoat and a cowboy hat.

Pearce tells Cody he’ll make the match official for Backlash if Cody doesn’t do anything tonight. Please don’t do this.

Brock is all smiles, and tells Cody to come get some.

Cody chair shots a security guard, then another. He beats down on one in th corner. Another. Cody looks to head straight ot Brock but he’s held back by more guards. Cody beats them all down, and clears a path to Brock. Cody walks up the ramp with purpose, but another wave of security comes to stop him.

Eh, not a fan of all this. Cody, the character, doesn’t strike me as the type to beat down on security guards. Moreover, how is he not medically cleared after fighting last week? The inconsistent authority figure leaves issues like this where it seems like he only matters when its convenient.

Cody grabs a mic and tells Brock that he is no cowboy, he is a coward.

Brock is shown leaving the arena.

The Miz is out first. While Seth Rollins makes his entrance, though, The Miz attacks!! He sends Seth into the table, then into the ring and attacks Seth into the corner. The ref backs him up. The Miz is pissed. Ref calls for the bell and we get an official start.



The Miz vs Seth Rollins

The Miz hits some knees in the corner then tosses his jacket out of the ring. Seth shoots the legs. Miz corners Seth with some shoulders. Miz rushes the corner as the crowd sings, but Seth hits a clothesline then sends Miz out of the ring. Suicide dive from Seth. Another. A third. Seth rushes Miz, Miz drops him over int othe timekeeper’s area, but Seth lands on his feet. He tries to springboard, but Miz shoves him and he falls face first into the opposite side.

We come back to Rollins trying for a buckle bomb. Miz lands on his feet, kick from Seth, kick from Miz. Codebreaker from Miz! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! Miz with a few It Kicks! Seth catches one, lifts Miz, hits a Buckle Bomb! Seth to the top! Tries for a frog splash, but Miz wit the knees up and rolls Seth up!!! Miz waits, goes behind Seth, tries for the finish, Seth rolls htrough, Miz revereses, holds onto the tights, Seth escapes. Kick to Seth! Superkick to Miz, Miz spins Seth and drops a knee to the back of Rollins leg! Miz with the Figure Four!!! After some trouble, Seth reaches for the ropes. Miz breaks the hold, pulls Seth to the center, tries to lock it again, but Miz rolls up! 1..2..NO!!!! Big hit from behind to Miz! Tries for a stomp! Miz moves. DDT TO SETH!!! MIZ HOLDS ON! ANOTHER DDT! Cover! 1…2….NO!!!

Miz grabs Seth by the hair, pulling back Seth’s face by the nose. He corners Seth, rubbing his forearm into the face. Miz sits Seth on the top rope, then climbs on the outside. Seth wants a Skull Crushing Finale from the top! But Seth elbows back! He locks the head, turns, both men struggle up there.

SUPERPLEX TO MIZ!!!! SETH HOLDS ON! FALCON ARROW!! STOMP to The Miz!!! COVER! 1…2…3!!!!

Winner: Seth Rollins

Who the hell told The Miz he could go out there and have a match? This shit was bonkers not just because it was a hell of a match, but because it was a hell of a match with The Miz. I’m not knocking the guy, he is one of the most consistent guys on the roster, but this was not like any match he’s had in…I can’t even remember. Wow.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 11:52

Backstage, Sami Zayn tries to give Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens a talk of strategy. Riddle has had some good ideas, but Kevin doesn’t wanna hear them. Sami says they talked about this. If Riddle is going to help, he should have a voice.

Riddle says he thinks he should wrap up his big toe, kick Solo in the jugular, and knock him out. Call it the Toe Bro.

Owens is not impressed. Sami calls it…an idea. Riddle says he isn’t an idiot. Let’s not forget what The Bloodline has put him through. He watched at home for four months go after The Usos and win the titles. He is not here to waste time, he’s here to kick some ass. He’ll do it at Backlash, and he’ll do it tonight.

Riddle leaves and Kevin is midly impressed.

Recap of Trish’s turn from last week.

Trish will explain herself…tonight, but first we check out some clips from Bronson Reed v Bobby Lashley.



United States Championship Match

Bobby Lashley vs Austin Theory

LOCKUP!!! Lashley corners Theory. Ref counts him down, and Theory gets in a side headlock. A tackle breaks the hold, then Lashley with a waist lock and a slam. Head scissors on the floor and a bit of a gator roll. Theory reaches the ropes to break the hold. He kicks the leg then attacks the back fo the head. Theory locks the head and tries for a suplex, but Lashley lifts him with ease and hits a delayed suplex. Lashley sends Theory into the corner, then clotheslines him to the outside. Lashley grabs th head, hangs Bobby up, then runs into the ring to hop over Lashley. Bobby with a Flatliner! He looks for The Hurt Lock, Theory drops out of it, kicks the throat, then back elbows Lashley in the corner. He hits some elbows over and over again then kicks Bobby in the chest. Lashley comes out the corner with a right to the back of the head. Shoulders in the corner. Theory drops to the mat and rolls outside. Theory attacks with right hands! Lashley sends Theory into the apron. To the shoulders. Bobby sends Theory into the ringpost!

We are BACK and Bobby tries for The Hurt Lock, again, but Theory bites the hand and sends Lashley into the corner shoulder first twice then gets a pin for 1..2.NO!!! Theory mounts, and hits some right hands. Theory with a knee to the back of the head! He pulls Theory into the center with a snapmare then stomps the chest. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Side headlock from Theory. He turns this into a chinlock. Lashley breaks out of the hold but Theory just hits him with a punch to the jaw. Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Theory grabs the left arm and stomps Lashley a few times. Theory corners Lashley, hits a shoulder, then rushes the corner and misses a shoulder, hitting the post. Lashley corners Theory then sends him out the corner and runs for a spear! Theory hops over him! A-Tow—NO!!! Theory deadlifts and hits a Dominator! Cover for 1..2..NO~!!!! Lashley waits for Theory, but Theory takes his time to get up, and opts to roll to the apron instead. He hits a shoulde to Lashley, then rolls into the ring and….RIGHT INTO A HURT LOCK!!!

HERE COMES BRONSON REED TO SPLASH BOTH THEORY AND BOBBY IN THE CORNER FOR THE DQ!!



Winner: No Contest

Another high quality wrestling match that saw Theory somewhat stand up to the brickhouse known as Lashley. Good shit, even with the non-finish.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 12:07

Reed flies off the apron and hits Bobby with a shoulder tackle. He grabs Lashley after sending him into the post and rolls him into the ring. Reed lifts Lashley on his shoulders, Lashley floats off, tries for a Hurt Lock, but Theory hits a dropkick to the head then leaves the ring lol. Reed hits Lashley with a big Samoan Drop then heads to the top rope for a Tsunami.

Trish Stratus is here to explain herself. She wants to talk about Becky Lynch. She says if it were up to Becky, she’d say the women’s revolution started with the “Four Horseladies.” But you’re delusional. She realized that Becky actually believed her own hype. She buddied up with her and not once did Becky say thank you for the doors Trish opened. She would be nothing without Trish. Not once did she say thank you. Becky can be very convincing. She convinced Lita to be her friend when a year earlier, Becky was calling her out. There she was, Becky’s little sidekick. Trish is nobody’s sidekick. THIS *points to body* not a sidekick. It was getting a little sad. He had to take Lita out of the picture. Yeah, she did that. She wanted it to be clear that she screwed Becky.

Does Becky remember when she told Trish, “Good try, we’ll get em next time, friend.” She is not Becky’s friend, and there will be no next time. She took out The Man in a snap. She is not a nostalgia act, not her childhood fantasy, and she is nobody’s sidekick. She is the greatest of all time. She is here to make sure none of us forget it.

Mic Drop

Backstage, Cody Rhodes is standing too close to the beautiful Cathy Kelley.

He is ecstatic that he will get a match with Brock, but he’s also confused. He is held back by 20 security guards, not Brock. What is it about Cody? He must smash the beast. The only way out is for Brock to win, and he just cant allow that.

The Women’s Tag Team Champions are here. They will be watching the following match up close.



Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville vs Michin and Candice LeRae

Green and Michin to start. Green tries for a slap, but Michin blocks and hits a headbutt. Tag to LeRae. Snapmare to Green and a cover for 1..2.NO!!! Senton to the back of Green and a pin for 1..NO! Knee from Green. Tag to Sonya. They double team with a suplex but LeRae turns it into a DDT to both women. Another senton to the back of Sonya. She heads to the top rope. Nikki Cross is in the ring watching LeRae. This distraction allows Sonya to pull her down and kick the back. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Tag to Green. Double suplex to Candice. Tag to Michin. Tag to Sonya. Missed clothesline, Michin kicks Green off the apron. Kick to Sonya. Rana to Sonya. Chop to the chest, right, chop, in comes Green, Michin ducks under, dropkick to Sonya. LeRae in to dropkick Green. Michin with the beatdown in the center. She hits a Code Blue. Pin for 1…2..NO!!!! Green stops the pin. She pulls LERae off the apron. Sonya covers with her feet on the ropes. Ref stops at 2 and notices the feet.

Tag to Green. Eat Defeat attempt but Green in for an Unprettier. Cover for 1..2..3!!!

Winners: Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

Big ol bowl of meh.

Total Rating: *

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

Chelsea Green grabs a water bottle and tosses it at Raquel and Liv.

Backstage, The Usos got a message for LWO. They love when new teams try and step up, but they got sat back down. Same thing will happen to Owens, Sami, and Riddle. This Bloodline run deep.



The Judgment Day vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle

Sami and Finn to start. Sami gets some licks in before Finn tags in Dom. Dom flexes to some boos. Tag to Priest. Lol,. Owens wants in. Tag. Tackle from Owens and Priest eats it. Another. Dropkick from Kevin does the trick. Senton to Priest. Uppercut from Priest. Tag to Finn. Right hands to Finn. Whip and Finn ducks a right then gets dropped on his back. Cover for 1…NO!!Finn drops behind and clips the leg. Owens rols to the outside and Rhea hits him with a clothesline! Deeeyum. Finn sends Owens into the ring and follows. He stops a tag and drops an elbow on the top of the head of Owens. Front face headlock from Finn. He hits some knees. Finn knocks Sami off the apron. Superkick from Owens. Tag to Riddle. Big kick. Another. In comes Dom, Riddle with a pele kick, kip up and a right in the corner. One for Priest. Another for Finn. Exploder! Broton! Fisherman’s Suplex and a cover for 1.2..NO!!! Balor pulls back on the nose, Tag to Priest, Riddle with a knee! He hops to the top, to th arpon, kick to Finn. Dom is in the ring and Riddle takes him out the hard way then tries for a moonsault, but Priest is there with the GOOZLE!!! CHOKESLAM ON THE APRON!

We are back and Sami is on the top rope, but here comes Dom to stop him. Sunset flip off the top and a pin! 1..2…NO!!! On the outside, KO tosses a jacket at Rhea. Inside, Dom fliues off the top with a frog splash. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! KO in to stop it. He sends Finn out of the ring, in comes Priest to attack Riddle. Sami is in to send Preiestt out. He hits the ropes, but Rhea grabs the boot! The ref saw this time, and he wants her OUTTA HERE! BLUE THUNDER BOMB TO DOM!!! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! Tag to KO! KO tries for a Swanton, but Dom has the knees up. Tag to Balor! Dropkick to KO! He heads to the top rope! Tries to finish, but Owens moves! Tag to Sami! STUNNER TO SAMI!!! SAMI IN THE CORNER! IN comes Priest.

STUNNER TO PRIEST! HELLUVA KICK TO BALOR! Tag to Riddle! Riddle to the top! He hits a Floating Bro! Cover for 1….2…..3!!!!

Winners: Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Matt Riddle

A fun little main event that helped to send the crowd home happy.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:58

Here come The Usos and Solo Sikoa! They attack until…

Rey Mysterio and The LWO come down to make the save! Bodies are everywhere! Rey corners Solo. The Judgment Day are in to help. Priest and Dom are attacking Riddle on the outside unti Rey comes to help.

IN the ring, Rey hits Dom with a 619! Owens drops Priest onto an announce table. Today, the faces win.

End Show