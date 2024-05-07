Acero’s WWE RAW Review 5.6.24  

Michael Ornelas officially knows more about Chipotle and the creation of board games than I do. Find out about one of these topics now!

Thank GOD for the lengthy Backlash recap, because I am late as fuuuuuuu.

We start RAW with YOUR World Heavyweight Champion and his cronies.

Damien Priest wants to speak about what went down with Judgment Day.

Finn Balor says they went over this 100 times. They apologized and meant it. They are sorry. Priest says they are good, but he aint talking about this. It’s what happened after the match. He needs everyone to know, and wants to do this publicly. What happened after, that was on him, he lost his cool. They were just trying to help, and he is sorry. He appreciates them both.

They three hug it out.

Dominik Mysterio hugs them from behind so as to not be left out.

Back to business, says Priest, as they are the most dominant faction, and Finn Balor is the next King of the Ring.

Balor laughs off Drew not being cleared, meaning he gets a buy. This means it is the first step in The Prince becoming a King. He wants Samantha to introduce him as such

But Pearce is here to ruin their party. Drew is out, but Finn is not getting a buy. Finn’s match is next, and his opponent is Jey Uso.



King of the Ring First Round Match

Jey Uso vs Finn Balor

LOCKUP! Finn with a side headlock, to the ropes, shoulder tackle from Finn. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Finn to the corner, kicks Jey, then corners him. Stomps drop Jey down. Finn misses a right hand, Jey with rights of his own in the corner. Jey hops over Finn, lands on his feet, uppercut from Jey. Jey with a cravat from behind. Jey backs Finn against the ropes, Jey ducks, gets chopped. Finn punches the kidney, then corners Jey and hits some shoulders in the corner. Chop to Jey. Jey sends Finn outside, hits the ropes, suicide dive to Finn! Jey rolls Finn into the ring, but Finn rolls right back out. Jey flies atop the steps then off of them but Finn is there to hit a hard right hand! He sends Jey into the post then shoots him over the announce table.

We are BACK and Balor covers for 1…2..NO!!! We missed Balor pulling the leg out from under Jey and sending him face first into the top buckle. Elbow from Finn to the shoulder. Antoher carvat from behind. Jey escapes, some Yeet punches for Finn, hard drop. Jey to the top rope. Flying crossbody! Finn struggles in the corner. Jey is standing tall. Jey tries for a hip toss, but Balor flies out the corner with a clolthesline. Stomps to the chest of Jey. Balor locks the head and drives an elbow into the chest! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Finn tries a slingblade, Jey holds on, ducks under, kick, uppercut, another kick. Finn is down! Jey to the top rope! Splash! Rolls through, shotgun dropkick from Finn! HE goes to the top this time! Jey rolls through! Finn up! SPEAR FROM JEY USO!!! COVER! 1..2….NO!!

Drew McIntyre is here! He distracts long enough for Finn to get a sneak hit in. But Jey rebounds off the ropes. SPEAR!! COVER!!! 1..2….3!!!!!



Winner: Jey Uso

The audible was obvious, but it didn’t make it any less fun. With interwoven stories and focused characters, it becomes easier to do this specifically, and not come off as jarring. Good match, too.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 13:35

We see Ivy Nile and Zoey Stark each training for their upcoming match, then the arrival of Becky Lynch.

Cool little segment where Adam Pearce talks to Drew about it being his fault for admitting publicly his arm was having problems. Drew hops into his sick car and drives off, and immediately behind him is the arrival of Cm Punk!!

He asks Pearce where Drew is, Pearce tells him he just left. Punk asks for his music cuz he’s got something to say. We follow him to Gorilla where Chad Gable is giving The Alpha Academy a stern talking to.

Punk heads to the ring, shows some love to Samantha, then hops into the ring for some story time.

After escaping WWE Headquarters, he drove here to join the crowd, but also to get into a fight with Drew. Too bad, though, because he left the building. Last week, he told Drew he could do his business in a shorter amount of time than he was champion. 5:46. Since he came to pick a fight and since he left, what if today we go over time? What if he stays long enough for Drew to come back? If Drew is NOT a coward, he will turn around and come back to this building and catch the beating that he deserves.

Pat McAfee decides to tweet Drew to let him know.

Punk says he will hold this show hostage. He’d ask what we all wanna talk about, but that’s someone else’s deal. So he has a story to tell. Back in the Rumble, Drew DDTd him so hard that he overcompensated the work on his arm and he was heartbroken. He thought Drew ruined his Mania dreams. He had a good cry about it, a great surgery, and realized Drew didn’t ruin anything. If anything, he postponed it. Maybe delayed is a better word. IN baseball, they call him a five-tool player. He can do it all. CM Punk: Five Tool Player. Drew: Just a tool.

For weeks, that turned into months, he had to tune into the show and listen to Drew run his mouth about how he is proud that he is injured. He prayed for this. He picked a fight, a personal one, with the pettiest man on the roster. Maybe even on earth. He said last week he’d make Drew’s life a living hell, but his bitching and complaining went from he injured CM Punk to CM Punk ruined his mania, his title aspirations, broke his elbow. He is a hater, hates the way he looks, talks, walks.(SHOUT OUT TO KENDRICK LAMAR!!!) Drew is a choke artist. He prayed for this? Punk is the unforgiving consequences to his actions. He broke Drew’s elbow, and rthe next time he sees him, he’ll break his face then his heart. All this praying he does, he doesn’t know if Drew is a God-fearing man, there is one thing for sure that he fears. CM Punk!

Ricochet is backstage with Cathy. He is asked about Ilja tonight. He says this is KotR and this is his chance.

Here comes Braun Strowman in a cowboy hat. Cathy asks why he interjected last week. Braun says he cant stand bullies. This is about Ricochet, though. Remind everyone why they call him King Ricochet.



Queen of the Ring Tournament First Round Match

Iyo Sky vs Natalya

Natalya with the first pin gets a 1. She locks the leg of Iyo in the ring. Iyo kicks her once, Nattie kicsk back. Iyo with rapid kicks. Nattie stands, holding onto the leg. She grabs the other one and steps over for the Sharpshooter but Iyo kicks her away. Elbows in th corner, hard ones back and forth. Chop to Nattie. Iyo rushes the corner, gets shot over. Right hand from Iyo. Iyo hops over the baseball slide, kicks Nattie away, then springboards into a beautiful moonsault, but Nattie side steps. Iyo lands on her feet, roll through, Nattie grabs Iyo and shoots her to the apron. She rolls her in and covers for 1..2.NO!!!

We are back and Nattie and Iyo are exchanging rights in the center of the ring. Iyo hits th ropes, Natie catches her and hits a huge slam to stop her. Cover for 1..2.NO!! Nattie rushes the corner, Iyo kicks her away, then climbs up top. Nattie with a right hand, another. Antoher. She fights at the top, locks the head, flies for a superplex! Cover! 1..2…N!O!! Iyo tries for a modified crossface. Natie reaches for help. Iyo cinces it. Nattie to her knees, elbows! The girls share some rollups, Iyo shoots the legs, jacknife but Nattie rolls through and lifts up Iyo for a powerbomb into a pin for 1`..2..NO!!! Nattie tries to bounce Iyo off the ropes with a bulldog, Iyo rlls her up, reversed and Nattie shoots the legs. Dakota distracts from the apron, and Iyo shoots Nattie into the corner back first.

Iyo rushes the corner. RUNNING KNEES! She drags Nattie away, steps on the stomach, hops to the top rope, MOONSAULT! COVER! 1….2….3!!!!

Winner: Iyo Sky

Y’all, THIS is what this tournament is about. This shit was great, and kept surprising along the way. With literally only one hiccup (Nattie shooting Iyo into the apron outside), there was little else wrong tonight. Amazing work.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 10:21

Dakota Kai has a message for a few women. She tells Jade and Bianca to enjoy the titles while they can, and tells Becky that when she is done with the charity case that is Liv Morgan, they’re coming for her too.

A Ilja Dragunov video package about pain and suffering.

Short or not, this is gonna be good.



King of the Ring First Round Match

Ricochet vs Ilja Dragunov

Ric tries to fly early but Ilja with a big chop grounds him. Ric chops up only to get chopped right back down. Ilja locks up from behind. Elbow from Ric, but an enziguri from Dragunov sends Ric to the ropes, who flies back with a knee!

We are back from a break and Ricochet hits a shooting star press and a pin for 1.2..NO!!! Ricochet misses a kick, Ilja with a big pump kick, then a German! He holds on, Ricochet elbws bac kand Ilja hits another German! Elbow from Ricochet, springboard to the ropes, gets caught, and Ilja with a German! Ric lands on his feet! He holds onto the ropes, shoots Ilja to the apron, kick off the 2nd rope ala Jericho. Ric hops over the roipes, monsault! But Ilja takes one step back, locks the waist, and hits a GERMAN ON THE OUTSIDE!! HE sends Ric into the ring! Ilja to the top rope! He flies! Dropkick to the side of the head of Ricochet! Cover! 1.2…..NO!!!! Richochet to the apron, Ilja to the top rope, Ric bounces up to the top rope, RANA OFF THE TOP ROPE! A little too long on the setup, but still cool. Ilja rolls outside! Ricochet with a suicide dive! He rolls back in the ring, Ilja walks along the wall outside. Ricochet with another suicide dive! Ilja stumbles towards the ramp and collapses! Ricochet hits the ropes, dives over the top rope and lands onto Ilja with a corkscrew plancha! Crowd is LOVING this!

We are BACK again and Ric sends Ilja to the corner. Waist lock but Ilja hits some elbows, then spins off the ropes with The Constantine Special! He covers for 1.2…NO!!!! Ilja drags Ricochet to the corner, heads to the top rope. He stands tall, then flies with a senton! Holy shit that looked painful. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Ricochet kicks out! Ilja with chops in the corner that would make Eddie Kingston blush. Ilja kicks, collides with a kick, Ilja falls onto the shoulders of Ric, Ric drops him, they each hit a kick, DVD from Ricochet, into a springboard moonsault and a cover for 1..2…NO!!! Ricochet drags Ilja to the corner. THIS IS AWESOME chant. Ilja tries with a backfist, but Riucochet hits a poison rana!!! Ric with another springboard moonsault attempt, but Ricochet punches him in the face as he’s upside down! He spins Ric.H-BOMB! Ilja flies for Torpedo Mosc—but RICOCHET HITS A RECOIL!!! Cover! 1.2….NO!!!!

Ricochet to the top rope! Ilja is up! Slap to the face! He walks up, locks up, SUPERPLEX< Ilja flips out of it. Running H-BOMB!!!

Winner: Ilja Dragunov

Hoe! Lee. Shit! BRISCOEEEEEEE!!!!! Man, if this match happened a year ago, it would have been 3 minutes, and Ricochet would have won with a rollup.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 16:31

Ilja Dragunov grabs Ricochet and pulls him up to his feet. He extends his hand, and they shake.

Backstage, Sheamus is looking dapper. He says he has gone under the knife numerous times just to get back into the ring. Just to be clear, he does not like Gunther. Can you imagine if he was king? Unbearable. At Clash, they had a banger. At Mania, they had a banger. Tonight, he’ll finally kick his ass. He will win and be called The High King.



Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Zoey Stark vs Ivy Nile

Zoey shoots for the mid section and corners Ivy quickly. Ivy escsapes, whips Zoey to the corner, Zoey flies over her and lands on her hip. Ivy with a fireman’s, but Zoey hops off and hits a short clothesline. Ivy with. Right, Zoey hits her own. Ivy with a shoulder tackle, Zoey falls to the mat for Ivy to hop over, but instead Ivy lands on top of her and locks the head. Zoey counters into a pin. Gets 1..2.NO!!! Ivy with a vertical suplex, delaying the fall for a while. She hits it after about ten seconds. Ivy kips up. Running kick to the chin. Enziguri, and Zoey falls onto the apron. Zoey pulls Zoey into the ropes shoulders first. Zoey with a high kick. Springboard into a dropkick! Nice. Cover for 1.2..>NO!!! Zoey sits Ivy onto the top rope, then climbs. She clubs the back, then locks the waist. Zoey releases, stands on the top rope and locks up from behind. Ivy with some back elbows. She turns to stand on the top rope and grab the head. Ivy holds onto the head and hits a bulldog off the top! Cover for 1..2..NO!!! ZOey with a right had. Spins Ivy, Ivy misses a kick, goes for another one that doesn’t go anywhere near Zoey, buy Zoey sells it like it did. She mounts Ivy with right after right, frustrated at not winning. Stomp to the back. Zoey to the top rope. Ivy up, hits a right, another, climbs. Ivy locks up but Zoey holds on. She attacs the mid section. Ivy with a right, slap to the gut, another kidney shot, she locks the head.

Zoey steps forward and slips under, then pulls Zoey out and she eats buckle. An Inverted suplex! Z360! Cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Zoey Stark

Somewhat below average match. That kick that whiffed Zoey was an obvious guffaw, but they didnt waste too much time giving Zoey a win here.

Total Rating: *3/4

Match Time: 5:18

R-Truth is backstage saying he has a good idea for his next tag team title match. He wants Champion v Champion and calls in Dan Hurley.

The Miz walks up, says they cant face UConn. Truth says Coach here is part of a small wrestling promotion called NCAA. They the dogs. Coach says no, they are the Huskies. Miz says they cant fight them. Truth says a sport is a sport, and in trying times like these, they an all agree.

Miz says he’ll get back to Pearce about their next defense. Truth says by to Pearce.

Here comes Bron Breakker. Pearce asks him what he can do for Bron. Bron wants to know why he is not in the KitR tournament. Perace says join him in the office and they’ll talk.

Backstage, Judgment Day is talking about their shortcomings. Priest tells JD that he’s going to be taking on Braun Strowman. Lol.

Here comes Dom and Carlito. Priest has not forgetten about what he did a year ago. Carlito tells Priest that they could help each other. Priest wants him out of here. Dom tells Carlito Priest will come around and to get him out of here.



Chad Gable vs Bronson Reed

Gable starts off hot, complete with a huge German to Reed, into a pin for 1.2..NO!! Gable to the top roep! He dives off with a headbutt but Reed rolls out of the way and hits a senton onto Gable. Reed to the top rope. Gable is up though! He locks up and hits a rough-looking suplex!

SAMI ZAYN COMES THROUGH FROM THE CROWD! He attacks Gable!



Winner: Chad Gable via DQ

A nice enough way to move things along.

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:39

Sami goes after Reed with kicks in the corner. He turns to Gable, but Gable rolls out of the ring. Sami turns back to Reed and sends him out of the ring, and in comes Gable to hit him with a surprise German! Gable drops the strap! He turns…..INTO AN EXPLODER!!! Sami runs for the Heluva Kick ,but Reed is back in for a Uranage! One for Gable!

We follow Reed from the ring to the back, where Pearce is waiting for him, asking Reed what his excuse is. Reed doesn’t care about Chad or Sami, he only cares about the title. This is business to him. If Pearce wants control, he knows what he’s gotta do.

Lyra Valkyria video package.

Gunther gets the ol “Promo in front of a steel cage” and that automatically means he is winning.

Becky Lynch is here to have a sitdown interview with Michael Cole. They’re both in the ring, and Cole pulls up a pic of her at the Kentucky Derby where she is wearing a rather unique hat.

OK.

Cole brings up the tournament and the draft, then asks her who she is looking forward to facing in the future.

She says she feels the winds of change and welcomes those who want to slap her in the face. She came to RAW 9 years ago. She wanted to make a change and make a difference and she feels the energy from the new draftees. We got Alba Fyre,Isla Dawn, and Lyra.

Becky calls Lyra the most gifted competitor. She loves this more than anything. She’s got that fighting Irish spirit.

Cole brings up Zelina, Becky calls her hungry and says she has passion.

Cole brings up this past month where she lost the title at Rhea, then won the title back. Cole brings up her strep throat, and Becky says no she will not make excuses.

Thankfully, Liv Morgan is here to interrupt. She is over this, being over-looked and underestimated. She is a MitB winner, former Women’s Champion, multi-time former tag team champ, beat Nia last week, and is the one who took out Rhea Ripley – you’re welcome. After all that, the fact that she gets zero respect from Becky blows her mind. How bout the title match becky promised her.

Becky says in three weeks, she’s got it at the KotR tournament. Of all the things Liv has done, she’s never beat Becky.

Liv is glad she brought that up. She finally figured out what she’s been missing all along: purpose. Now that she’s got it, she can beat Becky. Her purpose is getting revenge on Rhea Ripley, taking everything she loves, and becoming the champion.

Damage CTRL has heard enough.

Dakota Kai takes umbrage over Liv Morgan getting a title shot she didn’t earn. That’s fine. Meanwhile, they have the tournament on lock. Iyo made it to the 2nd round and she’ll do the same. They figure the’yll come out to remind them who really runs RAW.

Becky and Liv kick some chairs away as Damage CTRL hop on the apron. They look to fight as a team, but Liv rolls out of the ring and leaves Becky to fend for herself, saying this isn’t her problem.

Damage CTRL is on the attack! They beat down Becky in the middle of the riing until…..

Lyra Valkyria runs down! She gives Liv the ol WTF face and runs in to clear the ring alongside Becky Lynch.

Sami Zayn is backstage with Jackie where he is pissed off. He is over Gable, but apparently that’s not done. Then there is Reed, and he is juggling both. There is only one way to end this – Triple Threat Match at KotR in Saudi. He got knocked down tonight, and will a million more times, but when the pressure is on, this is when he is at his best. He will walk out STILL IC Champ.



Queen of the Ring First Round Match

Lyra Valkyria vs Dakota Kai

We get a horribly placed “Quick look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” during the match then come back ot a side headlock from Lyra. She hops out of the corner, ducks under a a high kick, and gives Dakota one in the head. Northern Lights into a pin for 1..2..NO!! Lyra locks the head, hooks the leg, shoots for a suplex but Dakota turns it into a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! She sends Lyra into the corner, runs into a kick, Lyra to the top rope. Dakota pulls the boot out and Lyra falls hard onto the corner, hurting her neck and shoulder. Dakota leaves the ring, drapes Lyra over the apron, and hits ak ick to the side of the head.

We ARE BACK! Lyra is kicking some ass. She hits a clothesine, another, a kick, a headbutt, a kick, spinning kick. Kai rolls out of the ring. Lyra hits the ropes, dives through the ropes with a dropkick. Sick. She sends Kai back in the ring and hops to the apron. Lyra flies with a crossbody. Locks the head. Hooks, Fisherman’s! Cover! 1..2..NO!!! Lyra with a fireman’s, Kai elbows out quickly, pulls the head down into the mat. Lyra gets sent to the apron, Kai steps on the back and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Kai, from out the corner, runs for a big kick, stops herself as Lyra drops, Lyra with a rollup for 1..2.NO!!! Lyra with a hard forearm in the corner, another. She tries for a third, but Kai rushes after her and connects with a huge kick.

Kai grabs the head, fireman’s to Lyra, tries for a finishing kick but Lyra lands on her feet, catches a kick, Dakota with a scorpion kick to Kai! But Lyra ducks under a second kick, hits The Knight Wing! Pin for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Lyra Valkyrie

Just long enough to show us what this girl can do, but not so long to tire us out. Good stuff. Not great, mind you…but good.

Total Rating: **1/2

Match Time: 8:47

Kofi Kingston has a promo to cut in his locker. He brings up how this was supposed to be Woods’ return to the throne, but Gunther took that from him. Kofi knows that if Gunther advances, he cant wait to face him. But first, he’s gotta get through one of the greatest of all time. Kofi looked up to him growing up, but as much love as he’s got, he’s gotta put him down as if his name was Kendrick Lamar. He’s gotta win this tournament for Woods.



King of the Ring First Round Match

Sheamus vs Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser)

A lockup for a bit but it’s short lived as both men just go at it with chops! Gunther chops the face, locks the side of the head, and Sheamus huts a sidewalk slam. Uppercut from Sheamus, chop from Gunther. Side headlock from Gunther. Shoot to the ropes, tackle from Gunther followed by a big boot and Sheamus is shaking it off on the apron. Gunther pulls Sheamus up and locks Sheamus up then mocks him with the hard attack across the chest. Sheamus catches the third hit and pulls Gunther out of the ring as we head to break.

We are back and Gunther drops Sheamus with a huge chop to the fucking back! He spins his legs around the head then stomps the chest. Gunther chokes Sheamus up in the corne. Ref counts. Gunther lets go and locks in a cravat. Sheamus escapes! Strike after Strike! Irish Curse! But Gunther with a clothesline! Cover! 1.2….NO!!! Gunther locks the head up, lifts up for a poewrbomb or piledriver, Sheamus grabs him up though and hits a White Noise! Gunther rolls to the apron off the pin! Sheamus grabs him! Ten Beats! He gets to 17 before he lets go of Gunther! Crowd loves it. Sheamus soaks in the love. He clubs the chest! He turns! He runs! Gunther side steps! Waist lock! Back elbow from Sheamus! Another Brogue attempt! Gunther drapes his leg on the top rope! Back elbow from Sheamus! Gunther distracts the ref! Kaiser locks Sheamus leg up on the ropes! Gunther grabs ref again! DROPKICK TO SHEAMUS LEG!!!! Ref turns! He yells at Kaiser! He sends him t othe back! It might be too late!

We are BACK and it looks like Gunther has a Figure Four locked in. Sheamus kicks him over and over and over! Gnther kicks the knee, then grabs the knee pad and rips it off. He drives a knee into the inner leg of sheamus! Antoher knee drop. Gunther lifts up, Sheamus drops his weight. Sheamus with a fireman’s, leg gives out, Gunther kicks the inner knee. Gunther chops the hammy for no good reason. Lol. Gunther hits the ropes, again, BIG CLOTHESLINE FROM SHEAMUS!!!Sheamus locks the head, lifts up for a Celtic Cross, knee gives out, Gunther drops to his feet. RUNNING KNEE FROM SHEAMUS! OUCH! Cover! 1..2…NO!!! It was the bd knee, so Sheamus is hurting. Sheamus pulls himself up in the corner. Powerbomb to Sheamus! Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Gunther hooks the leg! Half crab! Rope break! Gunther stomps the back of the leg. He heads to the apron. Gunther to the top rope. Sheamus stands, attacks the mid, right hand to Gunther, he spins him and lays him across the back. CELTIC CROSS!!! Cover! 1..2……NO!!! Kick from Gunther to the knee. German with a release, Sheamus is HYPED!! HE WANTS MORE!!! KNEE TO GUNTHER!!! BROGUE KICK!!!!! Sheamus is slow to cover! He eventually gets there! 1….2………….NO!!!!!! Gunther spins Sheamus to his back and locks in the half crab again! Sheamus reaches for the ropes!

Gunther turns, drags Sheamus to the center! He locks it in again! Sitting down on the back! Sheamus pulls himself to the bottom rope! He is so close! Sheamus taps!!!

Winner: GUnther

Y’all…..GAWD DAMN!

Total Rating: ****1/2

Match Time: 21:00

End Show